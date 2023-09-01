Follow Us

Checkpoint Trends Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHECKPOINT TRENDS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.96 Closed
4.860.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Checkpoint Trends Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.50₹4.96
₹4.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.66₹5.19
₹4.96
Open Price
₹4.96
Prev. Close
₹4.73
Volume
8,235

Checkpoint Trends Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.11
  • R25.27
  • R35.57
  • Pivot
    4.81
  • S14.65
  • S24.35
  • S34.19

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.814.45
  • 103.624.38
  • 203.354.31
  • 503.554.04
  • 1003.323.75
  • 2002.913.36

Checkpoint Trends Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.575.535.530.2039.72130.70131.78
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Checkpoint Trends Ltd. Share Holdings

Checkpoint Trends Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Reduction of Capital
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Checkpoint Trends Ltd.

Rubra Medicaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1991PLC326598 and registration number is 013266. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Khandalwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Abha Kapoor
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Ms. Sneha Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Sahu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Surve
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Checkpoint Trends Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Checkpoint Trends Ltd.?

The market cap of Checkpoint Trends Ltd. is ₹2.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Checkpoint Trends Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Checkpoint Trends Ltd. is -18.51 and PB ratio of Checkpoint Trends Ltd. is 5.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Checkpoint Trends Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Checkpoint Trends Ltd. is ₹4.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Checkpoint Trends Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Checkpoint Trends Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Checkpoint Trends Ltd. is ₹5.19 and 52-week low of Checkpoint Trends Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

