Cheaper imports bring down soybean, mustard seed prices

A fall in import prices has pulled down mandi prices of edible oil seeds such as mustard and soybean, the Mustard Oil Producers Association (MOPA) said on Monday. It also urged the government to lift stockholding limits on edible oil and oil seeds immediately. These controls, the MOPA said, have hit the processing of oil seeds.

The landed prices of palm oil (at Mumbai port), which accounts for a 60% share in the country’s edible oil imports, have declined 36% to $930/tonne on October 7, against $1,453/tonne prevailed a year ago.

“Cheaper palm oil imports have impacted the mandi prices of soybean and mustard oil in the recent months,” Krishna Kumar Agarwal, general secretary of MOPA told FE.

Stating that in the last four months, the prices of imported edible oil have fallen by 40-45%, MOPA has noted “as a result, the price of soybean seeds which was selling at around `9,500/quintal last year, is now selling at `4,500/quintal.”

Similarly, mustard seed prices are currently around `6,000/quintal against `8,500/quintal prevailed a year back. “Lower prices realized by farmers could discourage them to shift to oilseeds cultivation,” Agarwal said.

On April 1, to curb the rise in prices, the government extended stock limits on edible oils and oilseeds till December 31, 2022.

In October 2021, the government imposed stock-holding limits on edible oils and oilseeds till March 31, 2022. However, the quantities of stock limits of edible oils and oilseeds were left to the state and Union Territories to decide based on their respective consumption pattern.

According to the stock holding limits, retailers can hold only up to 30 quintal of edible oils and 100 quintal of oilseeds while wholesalers can hold 500 quintal of edible oils and 2,000 quintal of oilseeds at any given time.

Processors of edible oils would be able to stock 90 days of their storage capacities while processors of oilseeds would be able to stock 90 days of production of edible oils as per the daily requirement of the production capacity.

Recently the bodies such as the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India, Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT), MOPA along with a number of farmer-producer organisations have called for lifting the futures trade ban imposed on edible oil in December 2021 to ensure risk management and price discovery mechanism.

COOIT in its communication to the finance ministry recently had said “harvesting of kharif crops will start in the next few months and many commodities will start coming into the mandis and in the absence of futures markets a reference price isn’t available which will make operating in the spot markets difficult.”

India is dependent on imported edible oils, with around 14 million tonne (MT) or two-thirds of the total estimated annual consumption of 22 MT met through imports. Around 8 mt of palm oil is imported from Indonesia and Malaysia, while other oils, such as soya and sunflower, come from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.