Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

CHD Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHD CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of CHD Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.00 Closed
0.40₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

CHD Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.00₹5.46
₹5.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.11₹7.24
₹5.00
Open Price
₹5.46
Prev. Close
₹4.98
Volume
1,382

Source: Dion Global

CHD Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CHD Chemicals		1.21-5.66-14.97-1.19-15.251.02-9.96
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CHD Chemicals has declined 15.25% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, CHD Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

CHD Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CHD Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.145.1
105.135.13
205.175.19
505.525.35
1005.435.41
2005.425.5

Source: Dion Global

CHD Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CHD Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.20%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

CHD Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 23, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTCHD Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 31, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTCHD Chemicals - Declaration Of Quarter And Year End Results 31St March 2026
May 28, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTCHD Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Postpone Of Board Meeting
May 22, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTCHD Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
May 06, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTCHD Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About CHD Chemicals

CHD Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH2012PLC034188 and registration number is 034188. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. Mehtab Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Santosh Rani
    Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Joshi
    Director
  • Mr. Satyaver Singh Dangi
    Director

FAQs on CHD Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of CHD Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CHD Chemicals is ₹5.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CHD Chemicals?

The CHD Chemicals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CHD Chemicals?

The market cap of CHD Chemicals is ₹5.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CHD Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CHD Chemicals are ₹5.46 and ₹5.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CHD Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CHD Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CHD Chemicals is ₹7.24 and 52-week low of CHD Chemicals is ₹4.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CHD Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The CHD Chemicals has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -5.66% for the past month, -14.97% over 3 months, -15.25% over 1 year, 1.02% across 3 years, and -9.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CHD Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CHD Chemicals are -18.73 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

CHD Chemicals News

More CHD Chemicals News
Market Pulse