Here's the live share price of CHD Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CHD Chemicals
|1.21
|-5.66
|-14.97
|-1.19
|-15.25
|1.02
|-9.96
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CHD Chemicals has declined 15.25% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, CHD Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.14
|5.1
|10
|5.13
|5.13
|20
|5.17
|5.19
|50
|5.52
|5.35
|100
|5.43
|5.41
|200
|5.42
|5.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CHD Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.20%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 23, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|CHD Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 31, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|CHD Chemicals - Declaration Of Quarter And Year End Results 31St March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|CHD Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Postpone Of Board Meeting
|May 22, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|CHD Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|May 06, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|CHD Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
CHD Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH2012PLC034188 and registration number is 034188. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CHD Chemicals is ₹5.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CHD Chemicals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CHD Chemicals is ₹5.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CHD Chemicals are ₹5.46 and ₹5.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CHD Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CHD Chemicals is ₹7.24 and 52-week low of CHD Chemicals is ₹4.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CHD Chemicals has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -5.66% for the past month, -14.97% over 3 months, -15.25% over 1 year, 1.02% across 3 years, and -9.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CHD Chemicals are -18.73 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global