What is the share price of CHD Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CHD Chemicals is ₹5.00 as on .

What kind of stock is CHD Chemicals? The CHD Chemicals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CHD Chemicals? The market cap of CHD Chemicals is ₹5.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CHD Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of CHD Chemicals are ₹5.46 and ₹5.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CHD Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CHD Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CHD Chemicals is ₹7.24 and 52-week low of CHD Chemicals is ₹4.11 as on .

How has the CHD Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The CHD Chemicals has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -5.66% for the past month, -14.97% over 3 months, -15.25% over 1 year, 1.02% across 3 years, and -9.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CHD Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CHD Chemicals are -18.73 and 0.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global