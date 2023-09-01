Follow Us

CHD CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.70 Closed
3.30.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CHD Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.62₹4.70
₹4.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.79₹8.45
₹4.70
Open Price
₹4.62
Prev. Close
₹4.55
Volume
5,936

CHD Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.73
  • R24.75
  • R34.81
  • Pivot
    4.67
  • S14.65
  • S24.59
  • S34.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.424.72
  • 107.64.78
  • 207.494.84
  • 507.624.98
  • 1007.95.24
  • 2008.875.89

CHD Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.86-0.63-7.84-16.07-37.50-89.43-44.05
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

CHD Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

CHD Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CHD Chemicals Ltd.

CHD Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH2012PLC034188 and registration number is 034188. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Divya Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander
    Director
  • Mr. Shashi Singla
    Director
  • Mr. Ankit Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. Vijender Singh
    Director

FAQs on CHD Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CHD Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of CHD Chemicals Ltd. is ₹4.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CHD Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CHD Chemicals Ltd. is 37.3 and PB ratio of CHD Chemicals Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CHD Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CHD Chemicals Ltd. is ₹4.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CHD Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CHD Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CHD Chemicals Ltd. is ₹8.45 and 52-week low of CHD Chemicals Ltd. is ₹3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

