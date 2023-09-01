Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.86
|-0.63
|-7.84
|-16.07
|-37.50
|-89.43
|-44.05
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CHD Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH2012PLC034188 and registration number is 034188. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CHD Chemicals Ltd. is ₹4.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CHD Chemicals Ltd. is 37.3 and PB ratio of CHD Chemicals Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CHD Chemicals Ltd. is ₹4.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CHD Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CHD Chemicals Ltd. is ₹8.45 and 52-week low of CHD Chemicals Ltd. is ₹3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.