Here's the live share price of Chavda Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chavda Infra has gained 3.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.88%.
Chavda Infra’s current P/E of 16.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chavda Infra
|-2.70
|-10.04
|19.24
|-9.29
|-26.91
|5.86
|3.47
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.27
|-7.27
|-11.47
|-28.18
|-7.65
|-2.86
|-11.96
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.38
|-8.19
|-7.45
|-11.11
|-3.80
|28.35
|-8.46
|Ceigall India
|-3.91
|0.70
|16.25
|8.90
|8.37
|-10.73
|-6.58
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-6.70
|-13.79
|-11.99
|-25.22
|-10.08
|-3.48
|-2.10
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.70
|-10.67
|-8.28
|-21.22
|-20.08
|25.60
|21.91
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.93
|-26.66
|-35.61
|-54.70
|-31.29
|-10.68
|32.54
|Indiqube Spaces
|-0.29
|0.03
|-16.43
|-26.18
|-20.40
|-7.32
|-4.46
|GE Power India
|-3.83
|41.14
|32.45
|25.19
|98.02
|57.47
|9.89
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-6.91
|-25.90
|-44.54
|-50.90
|-56.07
|-12.39
|-7.63
|Highway Infrastructure
|-7.78
|0.88
|-18.98
|-43.97
|-56.39
|-24.17
|-15.29
|Dev Accelerator
|-1.49
|10.22
|-2.50
|-34.83
|-34.83
|-13.30
|-8.21
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.04
|11.79
|4.52
|-13.15
|-13.15
|-4.59
|-2.78
|RBM Infracon
|-9.90
|-10.28
|-28.03
|-24.09
|5.77
|62.01
|42.71
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|6.66
|20.08
|12.97
|-22.61
|11.20
|33.42
|31.61
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|0
|-3.85
|0
|-3.19
|-1.07
|-0.65
|Current Infraprojects
|-1.04
|-1.27
|-14.48
|-18.82
|-18.82
|-6.71
|-4.08
|AVP Infracon
|-7.00
|-2.24
|-30.24
|-48.07
|-48.34
|6.91
|4.09
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-8.64
|-1.40
|-28.62
|-33.97
|-40.29
|16.53
|29.54
|Dhara Rail Projects
|-3.69
|-5.24
|-25.40
|-25.40
|-25.40
|-9.30
|-5.69
Over the last one year, Chavda Infra has declined 26.91% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Chavda Infra has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|106.65
|107.76
|10
|107.56
|107.94
|20
|109.17
|109.19
|50
|115.43
|110.76
|100
|107.2
|111.53
|200
|115.85
|116.73
In the latest quarter, Chavda Infra saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.13%, while DII stake increased to 1.39%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Chavda Infra fact sheet for more information
Chavda Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45204GJ2012PLC072245 and registration number is 072245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chavda Infra is ₹102.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chavda Infra is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Chavda Infra is ₹334.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chavda Infra are ₹104.50 and ₹101.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chavda Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chavda Infra is ₹156.95 and 52-week low of Chavda Infra is ₹82.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chavda Infra has shown returns of -5.92% over the past day, -6.35% for the past month, 18.28% over 3 months, -26.88% over 1 year, 5.86% across 3 years, and 3.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chavda Infra are 16.97 and 2.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.