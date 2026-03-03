Facebook Pixel Code
Chavda Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHAVDA INFRA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Chavda Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.55 Closed
-5.92₹ -6.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Chavda Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹104.50
₹102.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.10₹156.95
₹102.55
Open Price
₹103.25
Prev. Close
₹109.00
Volume
23,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chavda Infra has gained 3.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.88%.

Chavda Infra’s current P/E of 16.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Chavda Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chavda Infra		-2.70-10.0419.24-9.29-26.915.863.47
G R Infraprojects		-6.27-7.27-11.47-28.18-7.65-2.86-11.96
Dilip Buildcon		-5.38-8.19-7.45-11.11-3.8028.35-8.46
Ceigall India		-3.910.7016.258.908.37-10.73-6.58
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-6.70-13.79-11.99-25.22-10.08-3.48-2.10
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.70-10.67-8.28-21.22-20.0825.6021.91
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.93-26.66-35.61-54.70-31.29-10.6832.54
Indiqube Spaces		-0.290.03-16.43-26.18-20.40-7.32-4.46
GE Power India		-3.8341.1432.4525.1998.0257.479.89
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-6.91-25.90-44.54-50.90-56.07-12.39-7.63
Highway Infrastructure		-7.780.88-18.98-43.97-56.39-24.17-15.29
Dev Accelerator		-1.4910.22-2.50-34.83-34.83-13.30-8.21
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0411.794.52-13.15-13.15-4.59-2.78
RBM Infracon		-9.90-10.28-28.03-24.095.7762.0142.71
A2Z Infra Engineering		6.6620.0812.97-22.6111.2033.4231.61
Active Infrastructures		00-3.850-3.19-1.07-0.65
Current Infraprojects		-1.04-1.27-14.48-18.82-18.82-6.71-4.08
AVP Infracon		-7.00-2.24-30.24-48.07-48.346.914.09
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-8.64-1.40-28.62-33.97-40.2916.5329.54
Dhara Rail Projects		-3.69-5.24-25.40-25.40-25.40-9.30-5.69

Over the last one year, Chavda Infra has declined 26.91% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Chavda Infra has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).

Chavda Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Chavda Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5106.65107.76
10107.56107.94
20109.17109.19
50115.43110.76
100107.2111.53
200115.85116.73

Chavda Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chavda Infra saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.13%, while DII stake increased to 1.39%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Chavda Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Chavda Infra fact sheet for more information

About Chavda Infra

Chavda Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45204GJ2012PLC072245 and registration number is 072245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Gunvantlal Chavda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Dharmishtha Mahesh Chavda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Johil Maheshbhai Chavda
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Drashti Laxmikant Solanki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Darshil Hemendrakumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chavda Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Chavda Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chavda Infra is ₹102.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chavda Infra?

The Chavda Infra is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chavda Infra?

The market cap of Chavda Infra is ₹334.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chavda Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chavda Infra are ₹104.50 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chavda Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chavda Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chavda Infra is ₹156.95 and 52-week low of Chavda Infra is ₹82.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Chavda Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chavda Infra has shown returns of -5.92% over the past day, -6.35% for the past month, 18.28% over 3 months, -26.88% over 1 year, 5.86% across 3 years, and 3.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chavda Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chavda Infra are 16.97 and 2.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Chavda Infra News

