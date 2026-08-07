Here's the live share price of Chartered Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chartered Logistics
|58.82
|47.59
|29.66
|0.33
|5.40
|26.83
|10.31
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chartered Logistics has gained 5.40% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Chartered Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.6
|6.13
|10
|5.76
|5.97
|20
|5.92
|5.97
|50
|6.21
|6.18
|100
|6.39
|6.49
|200
|7.09
|7.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chartered Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Chartered Logistics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Adopt The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Fina
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Chartered Logistics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Chartered Logistics - Announcement Under Regulation 30-Reconstitution Of Stakeholders'' Relationship Committee
|Jun 20, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Chartered Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jun 20, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Chartered Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Chartered Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1995PLC026351 and registration number is 026351. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chartered Logistics is ₹9.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chartered Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chartered Logistics is ₹113.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chartered Logistics are ₹9.18 and ₹9.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chartered Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chartered Logistics is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Chartered Logistics is ₹4.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chartered Logistics has shown returns of 9.94% over the past day, 47.59% for the past month, 29.66% over 3 months, 5.4% over 1 year, 26.83% across 3 years, and 10.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chartered Logistics are -48.88 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global