What is the Market Cap of Chartered Logistics Ltd.? The market cap of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is ₹50.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chartered Logistics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is -427.97 and PB ratio of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is 1.13 as on .

What is the share price of Chartered Logistics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chartered Logistics Ltd. is ₹5.05 as on .