Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.64
|10.99
|21.69
|16.63
|-16.94
|59.31
|-46.22
|5.96
|8.86
|23.32
|25.69
|-23.10
|-18.49
|-18.49
|-0.07
|-3.07
|7.45
|0.71
|24.13
|73.08
|70.08
|1.55
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.59
|-11.32
|-2.53
|-24.84
|-25.45
|137.39
|131.07
|0.03
|-1.18
|8.39
|25.73
|32.05
|623.30
|2,102.60
|-0.55
|-7.44
|-8.75
|20.62
|10.21
|314.32
|116.68
|0.68
|-9.70
|-13.11
|-10.61
|-19.76
|82.78
|105.49
|2.63
|8.43
|8.18
|6.21
|-17.55
|8.74
|-33.80
|7.27
|34.50
|83.83
|49.77
|97.23
|2,531.39
|3,740.13
|0.67
|-4.40
|121.86
|436.44
|230.55
|6,698.09
|2,057.14
|1.82
|9.87
|46.91
|60.71
|53.14
|77.10
|35.22
|-0.76
|-8.04
|3.97
|12.37
|-8.57
|114.63
|-48.60
|-8.48
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|7.88
|-4.05
|39.66
|79.73
|0.41
|1,272.88
|230.39
|5.98
|1.05
|1.80
|-2.67
|68.21
|922.07
|100.64
|-0.42
|-5.18
|16.38
|-6.40
|14.61
|959.77
|573.31
|-4.49
|-6.95
|15.10
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|1.61
|-4.27
|-9.01
|9.77
|116.00
|713.42
|1,386.06
|26.57
|18.82
|-13.08
|-23.83
|-65.81
|-57.63
|-89.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Chartered Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1995PLC026351 and registration number is 026351. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is ₹50.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is -427.97 and PB ratio of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chartered Logistics Ltd. is ₹5.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chartered Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is ₹7.59 and 52-week low of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is ₹3.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.