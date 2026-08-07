What is the share price of Chartered Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chartered Logistics is ₹9.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Chartered Logistics? The Chartered Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chartered Logistics? The market cap of Chartered Logistics is ₹113.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chartered Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chartered Logistics are ₹9.18 and ₹9.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chartered Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chartered Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chartered Logistics is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Chartered Logistics is ₹4.80 as on .

How has the Chartered Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Chartered Logistics has shown returns of 9.94% over the past day, 47.59% for the past month, 29.66% over 3 months, 5.4% over 1 year, 26.83% across 3 years, and 10.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chartered Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chartered Logistics are -48.88 and 1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global