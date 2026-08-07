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Chartered Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHARTERED LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Chartered Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.18 Closed
9.94₹ 0.83
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chartered Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.18₹9.18
₹9.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.80₹10.00
₹9.18
Open Price
₹9.18
Prev. Close
₹8.35
Volume
31,35,339

Source: Dion Global

Chartered Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chartered Logistics		58.8247.5929.660.335.4026.8310.31
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chartered Logistics has gained 5.40% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Chartered Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Chartered Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chartered Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.66.13
105.765.97
205.925.97
506.216.18
1006.396.49
2007.097.03

Source: Dion Global

Chartered Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chartered Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chartered Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTChartered Logistics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Adopt The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Fina
Jul 10, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTChartered Logistics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTChartered Logistics - Announcement Under Regulation 30-Reconstitution Of Stakeholders'' Relationship Committee
Jun 20, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTChartered Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jun 20, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTChartered Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Chartered Logistics

Chartered Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1995PLC026351 and registration number is 026351. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jaymin Bhati
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka K Gola
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipesh F Gundesha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chartered Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Chartered Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chartered Logistics is ₹9.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chartered Logistics?

The Chartered Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chartered Logistics?

The market cap of Chartered Logistics is ₹113.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chartered Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chartered Logistics are ₹9.18 and ₹9.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chartered Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chartered Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chartered Logistics is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Chartered Logistics is ₹4.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chartered Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chartered Logistics has shown returns of 9.94% over the past day, 47.59% for the past month, 29.66% over 3 months, 5.4% over 1 year, 26.83% across 3 years, and 10.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chartered Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chartered Logistics are -48.88 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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