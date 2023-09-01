Follow Us

CHARTERED LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.05 Closed
0.40.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chartered Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.01₹5.18
₹5.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.45₹7.59
₹5.05
Open Price
₹5.18
Prev. Close
₹5.03
Volume
1,15,000

Chartered Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.2
  • R25.27
  • R35.37
  • Pivot
    5.1
  • S15.03
  • S24.93
  • S34.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.054.94
  • 106.054.92
  • 206.254.86
  • 506.424.74
  • 1006.224.69
  • 2007.074.93

Chartered Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.6410.9921.6916.63-16.9459.31-46.22
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12

Chartered Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Chartered Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chartered Logistics Ltd.

Chartered Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1995PLC026351 and registration number is 026351. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Rajput
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemaram Choudhary
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chartered Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chartered Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is ₹50.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chartered Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is -427.97 and PB ratio of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chartered Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chartered Logistics Ltd. is ₹5.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chartered Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chartered Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is ₹7.59 and 52-week low of Chartered Logistics Ltd. is ₹3.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

