Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-13.36
|-25.71
|-15.01
|1.59
|-3.57
|131.95
|131.95
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1986PLC008577 and registration number is 008577. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is ₹39.47 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is 51.27 and PB ratio of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is 0.32 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is ₹131.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is ₹176.40 and 52-week low of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.