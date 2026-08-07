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Chartered Capital & Investment Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHARTERED CAPITAL & INVESTMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Chartered Capital & Investment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹286.90 Closed
-0.55₹ -1.60
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chartered Capital & Investment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹286.90₹289.00
₹286.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹225.05₹439.00
₹286.90
Open Price
₹289.00
Prev. Close
₹288.50
Volume
7

Source: Dion Global

Chartered Capital & Investment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chartered Capital & Investment		-1.059.556.289.948.7617.6041.49
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chartered Capital & Investment has gained 8.76% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Chartered Capital & Investment has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Chartered Capital & Investment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chartered Capital & Investment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5273.93281.28
10269.46274.85
20264.89268.55
50260.81264.67
100262.44267.39
200277.94269.2

Source: Dion Global

Chartered Capital & Investment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chartered Capital & Investment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chartered Capital & Investment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTChartered Cap.& Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter En
Jul 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTChartered Cap.& Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTChartered Cap.& Inv. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Surrender Of Merchant Banking Re
May 25, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTChartered Cap.& Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31
May 25, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTChartered Cap.& Inv. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Chartered Capital & Investment

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1986PLC008577 and registration number is 008577. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohib N Khericha
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sofia M Khericha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nawalkishor D Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Zohar E Rangwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chartered Capital & Investment Share Price

What is the share price of Chartered Capital & Investment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chartered Capital & Investment is ₹286.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chartered Capital & Investment?

The Chartered Capital & Investment is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chartered Capital & Investment?

The market cap of Chartered Capital & Investment is ₹86.40 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chartered Capital & Investment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chartered Capital & Investment are ₹289.00 and ₹286.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chartered Capital & Investment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chartered Capital & Investment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chartered Capital & Investment is ₹439.00 and 52-week low of Chartered Capital & Investment is ₹225.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Chartered Capital & Investment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chartered Capital & Investment has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 9.55% for the past month, 6.28% over 3 months, 8.76% over 1 year, 17.6% across 3 years, and 41.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chartered Capital & Investment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chartered Capital & Investment are 31.98 and 0.50 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Chartered Capital & Investment News

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