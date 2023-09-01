Follow Us

CHARTERED CAPITAL & INVESTMENT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹131.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.05₹131.05
₹131.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.00₹176.40
₹131.05
Open Price
₹131.05
Prev. Close
₹131.05
Volume
0

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1131.05
  • R2131.05
  • R3131.05
  • Pivot
    131.05
  • S1131.05
  • S2131.05
  • S3131.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5136.3140.65
  • 10136.15146.23
  • 20135.05148.68
  • 50125.17145.75
  • 100108.25136.22
  • 20082.4117.76

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-13.36-25.71-15.011.59-3.57131.95131.95
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. Share Holdings

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd.

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1986PLC008577 and registration number is 008577. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kavdia
    Chairman
  • Mr. A L Sanghvi
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Mohib N Khericha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak P Singhvi
    Director
  • Mrs. Sofia M Khericha
    Director

FAQs on Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd.?

The market cap of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is ₹39.47 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is 51.27 and PB ratio of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is 0.32 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is ₹131.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is ₹176.40 and 52-week low of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

