Here's the live share price of Chartered Capital & Investment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chartered Capital & Investment
|-1.05
|9.55
|6.28
|9.94
|8.76
|17.60
|41.49
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chartered Capital & Investment has gained 8.76% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Chartered Capital & Investment has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|273.93
|281.28
|10
|269.46
|274.85
|20
|264.89
|268.55
|50
|260.81
|264.67
|100
|262.44
|267.39
|200
|277.94
|269.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chartered Capital & Investment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Chartered Cap.& Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter En
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Chartered Cap.& Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Chartered Cap.& Inv. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Surrender Of Merchant Banking Re
|May 25, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Chartered Cap.& Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31
|May 25, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Chartered Cap.& Inv. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1986PLC008577 and registration number is 008577. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chartered Capital & Investment is ₹286.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Chartered Capital & Investment is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chartered Capital & Investment is ₹86.40 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chartered Capital & Investment are ₹289.00 and ₹286.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chartered Capital & Investment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chartered Capital & Investment is ₹439.00 and 52-week low of Chartered Capital & Investment is ₹225.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Chartered Capital & Investment has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 9.55% for the past month, 6.28% over 3 months, 8.76% over 1 year, 17.6% across 3 years, and 41.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chartered Capital & Investment are 31.98 and 0.50 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global