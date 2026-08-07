Here's the live share price of Charms Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Charms Industries
|0
|4.89
|4.57
|1.78
|14.52
|17.95
|27.08
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Charms Industries has gained 14.52% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Charms Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.8
|6.78
|10
|6.77
|6.64
|20
|6.11
|6.41
|50
|6.07
|6.16
|100
|5.99
|6.04
|200
|5.92
|5.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Charms Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Charms Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Charms Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for The Declaration Of Audited Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Charms Industries - Results For The Period Ended On 31St March 2026.
|May 25, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Charms Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of 3Rd Board Meeting Of F.Y. 2026-27 To Be Held On Thursday, May
|May 07, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Charms Industries - Corporate Action-Intimation of Capital Reduction
Source: Dion Global
Charms Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ1992PLC017494 and registration number is 017494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Charms Industries is ₹6.86 as on May 18, 2026.
The Charms Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Charms Industries is ₹2.82 Cr as on May 18, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Charms Industries are ₹6.86 and ₹6.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Charms Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Charms Industries is ₹7.15 and 52-week low of Charms Industries is ₹4.63 as on May 18, 2026.
The Charms Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.89% for the past month, 4.57% over 3 months, 14.52% over 1 year, 17.95% across 3 years, and 27.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Charms Industries are -14.12 and -15.52 on May 18, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global