What is the share price of Charms Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Charms Industries is ₹6.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Charms Industries? The Charms Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Charms Industries? The market cap of Charms Industries is ₹2.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Charms Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Charms Industries are ₹6.86 and ₹6.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Charms Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Charms Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Charms Industries is ₹7.15 and 52-week low of Charms Industries is ₹4.63 as on .

How has the Charms Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Charms Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.89% for the past month, 4.57% over 3 months, 14.52% over 1 year, 17.95% across 3 years, and 27.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Charms Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Charms Industries are -14.12 and -15.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global