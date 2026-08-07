Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Charms Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHARMS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Charms Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.86 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on May 18, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Charms Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.52₹6.86
₹6.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.63₹7.15
₹6.86
Open Price
₹6.85
Prev. Close
₹6.86
Volume
10,085

Source: Dion Global

Charms Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Charms Industries		04.894.571.7814.5217.9527.08
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Charms Industries has gained 14.52% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Charms Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Charms Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Charms Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.86.78
106.776.64
206.116.41
506.076.16
1005.996.04
2005.925.8

Source: Dion Global

Charms Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Charms Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Charms Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTCharms Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTCharms Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for The Declaration Of Audited Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTCharms Industries - Results For The Period Ended On 31St March 2026.
May 25, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTCharms Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of 3Rd Board Meeting Of F.Y. 2026-27 To Be Held On Thursday, May
May 07, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTCharms Industries - Corporate Action-Intimation of Capital Reduction

Source: Dion Global

About Charms Industries

Charms Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ1992PLC017494 and registration number is 017494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harshad Shantilal Gandhi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shivkumar Raghunandan Chauhan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nishit Madhavbhai Rupapara
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nehal Shivkumar Chauhan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parth Shivakumar Chauhan
    Executive Director

FAQs on Charms Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Charms Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Charms Industries is ₹6.86 as on May 18, 2026.

What kind of stock is Charms Industries?

The Charms Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Charms Industries?

The market cap of Charms Industries is ₹2.82 Cr as on May 18, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Charms Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Charms Industries are ₹6.86 and ₹6.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Charms Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Charms Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Charms Industries is ₹7.15 and 52-week low of Charms Industries is ₹4.63 as on May 18, 2026.

How has the Charms Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Charms Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.89% for the past month, 4.57% over 3 months, 14.52% over 1 year, 17.95% across 3 years, and 27.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Charms Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Charms Industries are -14.12 and -15.52 on May 18, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Charms Industries News

More Charms Industries News
Market Pulse