Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Reduction of Capital
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Charms Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ1992PLC017494 and registration number is 017494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Charms Industries Ltd. is ₹1.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Charms Industries Ltd. is -8.7 and PB ratio of Charms Industries Ltd. is 4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Charms Industries Ltd. is ₹3.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Charms Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Charms Industries Ltd. is ₹4.75 and 52-week low of Charms Industries Ltd. is ₹2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.