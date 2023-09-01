Follow Us

Charms Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHARMS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.02 Closed
-1.95-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Charms Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.02₹3.02
₹3.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.05₹4.75
₹3.02
Open Price
₹3.02
Prev. Close
₹3.08
Volume
177

Charms Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.02
  • R23.02
  • R33.02
  • Pivot
    3.02
  • S13.02
  • S23.02
  • S33.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.193.14
  • 102.173.14
  • 202.253.19
  • 502.253.33
  • 10033.38
  • 2002.843.29

Charms Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.36-4.43-27.7511.4439.8129.0662.37
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Charms Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Charms Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Jul, 2023Board MeetingReduction of Capital
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Charms Industries Ltd.

Charms Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ1992PLC017494 and registration number is 017494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shivkumar R Chauhan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harshad S Gandhi
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Nishit M Rupapara
    Director
  • Mrs. Nehal Shivkumar Chauhan
    Director
  • Mr. Parth Shivakumar Chauhan
    Director

FAQs on Charms Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Charms Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Charms Industries Ltd. is ₹1.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Charms Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Charms Industries Ltd. is -8.7 and PB ratio of Charms Industries Ltd. is 4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Charms Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Charms Industries Ltd. is ₹3.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Charms Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Charms Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Charms Industries Ltd. is ₹4.75 and 52-week low of Charms Industries Ltd. is ₹2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

