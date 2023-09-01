Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHANNEL NINE ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.96 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.96₹11.96
₹11.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.96₹12.30
₹11.96
Open Price
₹11.96
Prev. Close
₹11.96
Volume
0

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.96
  • R211.96
  • R311.96
  • Pivot
    11.96
  • S111.96
  • S211.96
  • S311.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.6112.18
  • 1013.2412.55
  • 2014.513.69
  • 5019.5117.63
  • 10025.3421.58
  • 20026.7525

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.97-1.97-1.97-1.97-1.97-24.78
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. Share Holdings

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
21 Aug, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd.

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92132DL2002PLC116330 and registration number is 116330. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Geeta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Ramjas Jaiswar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suneel Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd.?

The market cap of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. is ₹278.54 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. is 8.92 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. is ₹11.96 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. is ₹12.30 and 52-week low of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd. is ₹11.96 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data