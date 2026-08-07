What is the share price of Chandra Prabhu International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandra Prabhu International is ₹11.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Chandra Prabhu International? The Chandra Prabhu International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chandra Prabhu International? The market cap of Chandra Prabhu International is ₹20.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chandra Prabhu International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandra Prabhu International are ₹11.71 and ₹10.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandra Prabhu International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandra Prabhu International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandra Prabhu International is ₹17.80 and 52-week low of Chandra Prabhu International is ₹8.84 as on .

How has the Chandra Prabhu International performed historically in terms of returns? The Chandra Prabhu International has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, -3.25% for the past month, -23.5% over 3 months, -20.98% over 1 year, -11.62% across 3 years, and -12.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chandra Prabhu International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandra Prabhu International are 8.96 and 1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global