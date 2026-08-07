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Chandra Prabhu International Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHANDRA PRABHU INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Chandra Prabhu International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.00 Closed
-2.22₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chandra Prabhu International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.85₹11.71
₹11.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.84₹17.80
₹11.00
Open Price
₹11.71
Prev. Close
₹11.25
Volume
9,345

Source: Dion Global

Chandra Prabhu International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chandra Prabhu International		-10.71-3.25-23.50-19.47-20.98-11.62-12.00
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chandra Prabhu International has declined 20.98% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Chandra Prabhu International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Chandra Prabhu International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chandra Prabhu International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.911.97
1011.511.79
2011.3411.7
5012.412.15
10013.1812.5
20012.1612.68

Source: Dion Global

Chandra Prabhu International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chandra Prabhu International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chandra Prabhu International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTChandra Prabhu Intl. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTChandra Prabhu Intl. - Notice Of 41St Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 31, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTChandra Prabhu Intl. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTChandra Prabhu Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 29, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTChandra Prabhu Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Financial Results And Other Business Matters

Source: Dion Global

About Chandra Prabhu International

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019441 and registration number is 019441. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 605.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gajraj Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Goyal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tilak Raj Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Punit Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hemlata Jain
    Woman Director

FAQs on Chandra Prabhu International Share Price

What is the share price of Chandra Prabhu International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandra Prabhu International is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chandra Prabhu International?

The Chandra Prabhu International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chandra Prabhu International?

The market cap of Chandra Prabhu International is ₹20.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chandra Prabhu International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandra Prabhu International are ₹11.71 and ₹10.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandra Prabhu International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandra Prabhu International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandra Prabhu International is ₹17.80 and 52-week low of Chandra Prabhu International is ₹8.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chandra Prabhu International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chandra Prabhu International has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, -3.25% for the past month, -23.5% over 3 months, -20.98% over 1 year, -11.62% across 3 years, and -12.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chandra Prabhu International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandra Prabhu International are 8.96 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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