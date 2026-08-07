Here's the live share price of Chandra Prabhu International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chandra Prabhu International
|-10.71
|-3.25
|-23.50
|-19.47
|-20.98
|-11.62
|-12.00
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chandra Prabhu International has declined 20.98% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Chandra Prabhu International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.9
|11.97
|10
|11.5
|11.79
|20
|11.34
|11.7
|50
|12.4
|12.15
|100
|13.18
|12.5
|200
|12.16
|12.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chandra Prabhu International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Chandra Prabhu Intl. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Chandra Prabhu Intl. - Notice Of 41St Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 31, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Chandra Prabhu Intl. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Chandra Prabhu Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 29, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Chandra Prabhu Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Financial Results And Other Business Matters
Source: Dion Global
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019441 and registration number is 019441. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 605.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandra Prabhu International is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chandra Prabhu International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chandra Prabhu International is ₹20.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandra Prabhu International are ₹11.71 and ₹10.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandra Prabhu International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandra Prabhu International is ₹17.80 and 52-week low of Chandra Prabhu International is ₹8.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chandra Prabhu International has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, -3.25% for the past month, -23.5% over 3 months, -20.98% over 1 year, -11.62% across 3 years, and -12.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandra Prabhu International are 8.96 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.82 per annum.
Source: Dion Global