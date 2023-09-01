Follow Us

CHANDRA PRABHU INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.50 Closed
-0.33-0.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.86₹24.80
₹24.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.75₹47.59
₹24.50
Open Price
₹24.59
Prev. Close
₹24.58
Volume
38,171

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.91
  • R225.33
  • R325.85
  • Pivot
    24.39
  • S123.97
  • S223.45
  • S323.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5164.2224
  • 10165.7823.86
  • 20166.7723.88
  • 50184.8624.07
  • 100189.2424.74
  • 200205.9426.73

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.260.66-0.08-6.13-46.83716.67487.53
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. Share Holdings

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019441 and registration number is 019441. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 725.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gajraj Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tilak Raj Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Punit Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hemlata Jain
    Woman Director

FAQs on Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.?

The market cap of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is ₹45.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is -17.16 and PB ratio of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is ₹24.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is ₹47.59 and 52-week low of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is ₹21.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

