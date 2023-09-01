What is the Market Cap of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.? The market cap of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is ₹45.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is -17.16 and PB ratio of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is 0.97 as on .

What is the share price of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is ₹24.50 as on .