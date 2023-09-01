Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.26
|0.66
|-0.08
|-6.13
|-46.83
|716.67
|487.53
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019441 and registration number is 019441. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 725.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is ₹45.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is -17.16 and PB ratio of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is ₹24.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is ₹47.59 and 52-week low of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is ₹21.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.