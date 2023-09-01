Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHANDRA BHAGAT PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹132.00 Closed
-1.49-2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.00₹132.00
₹132.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.00₹148.75
₹132.00
Open Price
₹132.00
Prev. Close
₹134.00
Volume
5,000

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1132
  • R2132
  • R3132
  • Pivot
    132
  • S1132
  • S2132
  • S3132

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5111.92130.15
  • 10108.67130.19
  • 20104.23129.61
  • 50102.57125.61
  • 100110.24119.77
  • 200103.86111.21

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.04-5.04-5.7120.0034.97230.00155.07
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
29 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd.

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH2003PLC139534 and registration number is 139534. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Chandravadan Bhagat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav Hemant Bhagat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Prachi Pranav Bhagat
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ravindra Gajanan Awati
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Abha Praveen Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is ₹99.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is 3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is ₹132.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is ₹148.75 and 52-week low of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is ₹83.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data