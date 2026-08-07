What is the share price of Chandra Bhagat Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandra Bhagat Pharma is ₹43.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Chandra Bhagat Pharma? The Chandra Bhagat Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chandra Bhagat Pharma? The market cap of Chandra Bhagat Pharma is ₹32.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chandra Bhagat Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandra Bhagat Pharma are ₹43.38 and ₹43.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandra Bhagat Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandra Bhagat Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandra Bhagat Pharma is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Chandra Bhagat Pharma is ₹29.70 as on .

How has the Chandra Bhagat Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Chandra Bhagat Pharma has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 6.93% for the past month, 31.45% over 3 months, -26.47% over 1 year, -31.47% across 3 years, and -13.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chandra Bhagat Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandra Bhagat Pharma are 11.58 and 0.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global