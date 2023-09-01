Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|29 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH2003PLC139534 and registration number is 139534. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is ₹99.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is 3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is ₹132.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is ₹148.75 and 52-week low of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is ₹83.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.