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Chandra Bhagat Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHANDRA BHAGAT PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Chandra Bhagat Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.38 Closed
4.99₹ 2.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chandra Bhagat Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.38₹43.38
₹43.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.70₹59.00
₹43.38
Open Price
₹43.38
Prev. Close
₹41.32
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chandra Bhagat Pharma		14.406.9331.458.18-26.47-31.47-13.44
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chandra Bhagat Pharma has declined 26.47% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Chandra Bhagat Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.8337.29
1034.3836.34
2036.4736.58
5036.8938.02
10040.5342.22
20052.7853.07

Source: Dion Global

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chandra Bhagat Pharma saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.02%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chandra Bhagat Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTChandra Bhagat Pharm - Notice Of Shareholders Meeting Scheduled On 1St September, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTChandra Bhagat Pharm - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTChandra Bhagat Pharm - Board Meeting Outcome for For Approval Of Preferential Issue And Other Agenda
Jul 30, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTChandra Bhagat Pharm - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising Through Preferential Issue.
Jul 22, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTChandra Bhagat Pharm - Non-Applicability Of CG Report

Source: Dion Global

About Chandra Bhagat Pharma

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH2003PLC139534 and registration number is 139534. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Chandravadan Bhagat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav Hemant Bhagat
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Prachi Pranav Bhagat
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ravindra Gajanan Awati
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Abha Praveen Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chandra Bhagat Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Chandra Bhagat Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandra Bhagat Pharma is ₹43.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chandra Bhagat Pharma?

The Chandra Bhagat Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chandra Bhagat Pharma?

The market cap of Chandra Bhagat Pharma is ₹32.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chandra Bhagat Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandra Bhagat Pharma are ₹43.38 and ₹43.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandra Bhagat Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandra Bhagat Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandra Bhagat Pharma is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Chandra Bhagat Pharma is ₹29.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chandra Bhagat Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chandra Bhagat Pharma has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 6.93% for the past month, 31.45% over 3 months, -26.47% over 1 year, -31.47% across 3 years, and -13.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chandra Bhagat Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandra Bhagat Pharma are 11.58 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Chandra Bhagat Pharma News

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