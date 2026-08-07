Here's the live share price of Chandra Bhagat Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chandra Bhagat Pharma
|14.40
|6.93
|31.45
|8.18
|-26.47
|-31.47
|-13.44
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chandra Bhagat Pharma has declined 26.47% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Chandra Bhagat Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.83
|37.29
|10
|34.38
|36.34
|20
|36.47
|36.58
|50
|36.89
|38.02
|100
|40.53
|42.22
|200
|52.78
|53.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chandra Bhagat Pharma saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.02%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Chandra Bhagat Pharm - Notice Of Shareholders Meeting Scheduled On 1St September, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Chandra Bhagat Pharm - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Chandra Bhagat Pharm - Board Meeting Outcome for For Approval Of Preferential Issue And Other Agenda
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Chandra Bhagat Pharm - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising Through Preferential Issue.
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Chandra Bhagat Pharm - Non-Applicability Of CG Report
Source: Dion Global
Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH2003PLC139534 and registration number is 139534. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandra Bhagat Pharma is ₹43.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chandra Bhagat Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chandra Bhagat Pharma is ₹32.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandra Bhagat Pharma are ₹43.38 and ₹43.38.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandra Bhagat Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandra Bhagat Pharma is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Chandra Bhagat Pharma is ₹29.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chandra Bhagat Pharma has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 6.93% for the past month, 31.45% over 3 months, -26.47% over 1 year, -31.47% across 3 years, and -13.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandra Bhagat Pharma are 11.58 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global