Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Chandni Machines Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHANDNI MACHINES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Chandni Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹109.00 Closed
-2.07₹ -2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Chandni Machines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.00₹111.00
₹109.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.00₹127.74
₹109.00
Open Price
₹111.00
Prev. Close
₹111.30
Volume
2,300

Source: Dion Global

Chandni Machines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chandni Machines		0.2231.7961.8770.31184.97111.0867.77
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chandni Machines has gained 184.97% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Chandni Machines has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Chandni Machines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chandni Machines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5106.65106.56
10104.96105.28
20100.59100.87
5082.6789.58
10076.5681.38
20075.5573.71

Source: Dion Global

Chandni Machines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chandni Machines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Chandni Machines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTChandni Machines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 24, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTChandni Machines - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTChandni Machines - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 14, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTChandni Machines - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTChandni Machines - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday July 23, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Chandni Machines

Chandni Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2016PLC279940 and registration number is 279940. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of second-hand goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh Ramniklal Mehta
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amita Jayesh Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rameshchand Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Richie Hiralal Amin
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bharat Sugnomal Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chandni Machines Share Price

What is the share price of Chandni Machines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandni Machines is ₹109.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chandni Machines?

The Chandni Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chandni Machines?

The market cap of Chandni Machines is ₹76.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chandni Machines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandni Machines are ₹111.00 and ₹107.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandni Machines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandni Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandni Machines is ₹127.74 and 52-week low of Chandni Machines is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chandni Machines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chandni Machines has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, 31.79% for the past month, 61.87% over 3 months, 184.97% over 1 year, 111.08% across 3 years, and 67.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chandni Machines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandni Machines are 200.74 and 4.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Chandni Machines News

More Chandni Machines News
Market Pulse