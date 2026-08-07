Here's the live share price of Chandni Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chandni Machines
|0.22
|31.79
|61.87
|70.31
|184.97
|111.08
|67.77
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chandni Machines has gained 184.97% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Chandni Machines has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|106.65
|106.56
|10
|104.96
|105.28
|20
|100.59
|100.87
|50
|82.67
|89.58
|100
|76.56
|81.38
|200
|75.55
|73.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chandni Machines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Chandni Machines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Chandni Machines - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Chandni Machines - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Chandni Machines - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Chandni Machines - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday July 23, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Chandni Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2016PLC279940 and registration number is 279940. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of second-hand goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandni Machines is ₹109.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chandni Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chandni Machines is ₹76.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandni Machines are ₹111.00 and ₹107.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandni Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandni Machines is ₹127.74 and 52-week low of Chandni Machines is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chandni Machines has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, 31.79% for the past month, 61.87% over 3 months, 184.97% over 1 year, 111.08% across 3 years, and 67.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandni Machines are 200.74 and 4.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global