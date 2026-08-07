What is the share price of Chandni Machines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandni Machines is ₹109.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Chandni Machines? The Chandni Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chandni Machines? The market cap of Chandni Machines is ₹76.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chandni Machines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandni Machines are ₹111.00 and ₹107.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandni Machines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandni Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandni Machines is ₹127.74 and 52-week low of Chandni Machines is ₹31.00 as on .

How has the Chandni Machines performed historically in terms of returns? The Chandni Machines has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, 31.79% for the past month, 61.87% over 3 months, 184.97% over 1 year, 111.08% across 3 years, and 67.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chandni Machines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandni Machines are 200.74 and 4.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global