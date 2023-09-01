Follow Us

CHANDNI MACHINES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.89 Closed
1.990.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chandni Machines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.79₹15.89
₹15.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹31.70
₹15.89
Open Price
₹15.88
Prev. Close
₹15.58
Volume
5,811

Chandni Machines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.92
  • R215.96
  • R316.02
  • Pivot
    15.86
  • S115.82
  • S215.76
  • S315.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.4515.09
  • 1027.414.6
  • 2026.6413.82
  • 5026.4913.01
  • 10026.8313.61
  • 20027.3415.8

Chandni Machines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.1940.0029.295.58-40.71202.098.10
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Chandni Machines Ltd. Share Holdings

Chandni Machines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Chandni Machines Ltd.

Chandni Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2016PLC279940 and registration number is 279940. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of second-hand goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh Ramniklal Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amita Jayesh Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rameshchand Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Richie Hiralal Amin
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bharat Sugnomal Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Keshavlal Shah
    Director

FAQs on Chandni Machines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chandni Machines Ltd.?

The market cap of Chandni Machines Ltd. is ₹5.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chandni Machines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chandni Machines Ltd. is 5.82 and PB ratio of Chandni Machines Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chandni Machines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandni Machines Ltd. is ₹15.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandni Machines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandni Machines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandni Machines Ltd. is ₹31.70 and 52-week low of Chandni Machines Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

