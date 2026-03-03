Facebook Pixel Code
Chandan Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHANDAN HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Chandan Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹257.00 Closed
-1.19₹ -3.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:50 PM IST
Chandan Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹252.10₹259.90
₹257.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.00₹358.00
₹257.00
Open Price
₹257.70
Prev. Close
₹260.10
Volume
20,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chandan Healthcare has gained 8.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 63.12%.

Chandan Healthcare’s current P/E of 21.77x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Chandan Healthcare Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chandan Healthcare		-4.44-5.06-20.3713.2271.6814.038.19
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.929.928.460.7226.2720.9120.58
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.267.98-0.22-6.7511.2836.5741.69
Fortis Healthcare		1.418.043.81-2.5248.2349.9539.92
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.871.86-8.60-1.2310.6131.9933.17
Aster DM Healthcare		1.0317.91-1.663.9463.6041.4034.92
Global Health		-1.731.51-6.80-20.82-6.8730.8122.16
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-2.4116.401.60-2.6438.4838.8029.21
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		-0.230.01-6.12-15.7519.6712.813.87
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.610.56-11.826.2814.403.722.22
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.127.72-10.95-20.49-3.6017.1721.67
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.701.00-2.27-8.084.9834.519.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.89-2.39-4.47-15.8418.5512.31-1.19
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.64-5.96-21.60-18.8515.0126.8827.21
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-0.871.26-12.75-11.47-11.725.783.43
Park Medi World		-1.2621.2728.7828.7828.788.805.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.2511.60-1.00-9.1389.2226.8415.33
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.88-1.41-11.30-11.3973.9336.704.74
Nephrocare Health Services		2.7113.4723.6823.6823.687.344.34
Artemis Medicare Services		-0.705.82-15.202.453.7752.1157.89

Over the last one year, Chandan Healthcare has gained 71.68% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (26.27%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.28%), Fortis Healthcare (48.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Chandan Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.58%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.69%).

Chandan Healthcare Financials

Chandan Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5267.7266.16
10270.64269.4
20274.89272.92
50284.66281.01
100299.01280.13
200257.44252.31

Chandan Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chandan Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.76%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Chandan Healthcare Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Chandan Healthcare fact sheet for more information

About Chandan Healthcare

Chandan Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110UP2003PLC193493 and registration number is 193493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Medical and dental practice, Nursing, pathology, blood bank services, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amar Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Asmita Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinay Lamba
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brahma Nand Bhartiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chandan Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Chandan Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandan Healthcare is ₹257.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chandan Healthcare?

The Chandan Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chandan Healthcare?

The market cap of Chandan Healthcare is ₹628.42 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chandan Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandan Healthcare are ₹259.90 and ₹252.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandan Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandan Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandan Healthcare is ₹358.00 and 52-week low of Chandan Healthcare is ₹140.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Chandan Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chandan Healthcare has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -2.11% for the past month, -22.86% over 3 months, 63.12% over 1 year, 14.03% across 3 years, and 8.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chandan Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandan Healthcare are 21.77 and 4.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Chandan Healthcare News

