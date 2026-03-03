Here's the live share price of Chamunda Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chamunda Electricals has declined 5.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.69%.
Chamunda Electricals’s current P/E of 10.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chamunda Electricals
|-3.14
|7.04
|-6.35
|12.02
|29.66
|-9.43
|-5.77
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
Over the last one year, Chamunda Electricals has gained 29.66% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Chamunda Electricals has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.86
|51.49
|10
|47.77
|49.8
|20
|47.16
|48.63
|50
|49.06
|48.91
|100
|50.55
|49.26
|200
|48
|48.11
In the latest quarter, Chamunda Electricals saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.00%, while DII stake decreased to 1.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Chamunda Electricals fact sheet for more information
Chamunda Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40106GJ2013PLC075751 and registration number is 075751. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chamunda Electricals is ₹49.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chamunda Electricals is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Chamunda Electricals is ₹54.36 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chamunda Electricals are ₹53.00 and ₹47.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chamunda Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chamunda Electricals is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Chamunda Electricals is ₹36.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chamunda Electricals has shown returns of -7.4% over the past day, 7.39% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, 15.69% over 1 year, -9.43% across 3 years, and -5.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chamunda Electricals are 10.68 and 1.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.