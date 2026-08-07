What is the share price of Chaman Metallics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chaman Metallics is ₹96.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Chaman Metallics? The Chaman Metallics is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chaman Metallics? The market cap of Chaman Metallics is ₹233.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chaman Metallics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chaman Metallics are ₹97.00 and ₹94.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chaman Metallics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chaman Metallics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chaman Metallics is ₹183.90 and 52-week low of Chaman Metallics is ₹90.00 as on .

How has the Chaman Metallics performed historically in terms of returns? The Chaman Metallics has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -5.14% for the past month, -25.51% over 3 months, -30.6% over 1 year, 14.61% across 3 years, and 8.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chaman Metallics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chaman Metallics are -56.07 and 2.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global