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Chaman Metallics Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHAMAN METALLICS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Chaman Metallics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹96.95 Closed
-0.31₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chaman Metallics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.00₹97.00
₹96.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.00₹183.90
₹96.95
Open Price
₹97.00
Prev. Close
₹97.25
Volume
7,500

Source: Dion Global

Chaman Metallics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chaman Metallics		3.14-5.14-25.51-17.14-30.6014.618.46
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.6519.6921.6967.0046.8747.7430.12
Jindal Steel		0.056.53-12.34-7.4010.3618.8221.41
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.680.49-16.22-3.22-10.5938.3445.60
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.74-3.85-20.94-6.6725.9328.8927.44
Gallantt Ispat		-1.48-8.80-30.124.49-21.5893.9851.25
Jai Balaji Industries		13.69-3.74-22.06-10.25-41.1718.0037.94
MSP Steel & Power		4.95-12.53-10.3817.4913.2048.2624.79
Scan Steels		-0.5349.0162.4785.1385.1322.7913.11
Vaswani Industries		1.09-4.58-10.37-6.342.7031.9430.27
Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron		018.98-8.70-12.50-31.26-13.35-8.24
Ankit Metal & Power		1.9212.77-2.45-7.56-17.62-14.00-4.00

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chaman Metallics has declined 30.60% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.87%), Jindal Steel (10.36%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Chaman Metallics has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (30.12%) and Jindal Steel (21.41%).

Chaman Metallics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chaman Metallics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
597.1297.54
10100.6498.43
20100.1799.73
50105.21103.71
100108.2108.81
200120.97116.52

Source: Dion Global

Chaman Metallics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chaman Metallics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chaman Metallics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Chaman Metallics fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Chaman Metallics

Chaman Metallics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH2003PLC143049 and registration number is 143049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 541.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Kumar Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Keshav Kumar Agrawal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranjeet Singh Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Dahiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Disha Keshariya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chaman Metallics Share Price

What is the share price of Chaman Metallics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chaman Metallics is ₹96.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chaman Metallics?

The Chaman Metallics is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chaman Metallics?

The market cap of Chaman Metallics is ₹233.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chaman Metallics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chaman Metallics are ₹97.00 and ₹94.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chaman Metallics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chaman Metallics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chaman Metallics is ₹183.90 and 52-week low of Chaman Metallics is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chaman Metallics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chaman Metallics has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -5.14% for the past month, -25.51% over 3 months, -30.6% over 1 year, 14.61% across 3 years, and 8.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chaman Metallics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chaman Metallics are -56.07 and 2.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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