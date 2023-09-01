Follow Us

CHAMAN METALLICS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | NSE
₹76.10 Closed
-0.07-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Chaman Metallics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.60₹78.00
₹76.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.10₹80.50
₹76.10
Open Price
₹75.30
Prev. Close
₹76.15
Volume
84,000

Chaman Metallics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R178.03
  • R279.72
  • R381.43
  • Pivot
    76.32
  • S174.63
  • S272.92
  • S371.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.9271.56
  • 106.4668.31
  • 203.2365.76
  • 501.2963.21
  • 1000.6559.94
  • 2000.320

Chaman Metallics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.4124.3533.9861.4017.8017.8017.80
10.514.4237.5122.4764.65221.61217.89
-0.33-15.33-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65
16.9022.91107.98115.61169.77828.56476.08
5.067.0572.3470.59111.30703.30370.38
27.5772.29248.71475.76494.451,359.382,968.65
10.217.7226.3029.8528.71171.48-0.67
5.331.5973.6257.4246.95194.6071.69
2.774.9823.0324.2036.84156.58-99.98
-1.650.4238.3732.9625.9359.73-19.87
24.8324.8325.6723.1927.66393.86122.53
15.3820.00-18.92-35.48-50.41160.87328.57

Chaman Metallics Ltd. Share Holdings

Chaman Metallics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Chaman Metallics Ltd.

Chaman Metallics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100MH2003PLC143049 and registration number is 143049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Kumar Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ranjeet Singh Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keshav Kumar Agrawal
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sumit Dahiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Disha Keshariya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chaman Metallics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chaman Metallics Ltd.?

The market cap of Chaman Metallics Ltd. is ₹183.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chaman Metallics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chaman Metallics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Chaman Metallics Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chaman Metallics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chaman Metallics Ltd. is ₹76.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chaman Metallics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chaman Metallics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chaman Metallics Ltd. is ₹80.50 and 52-week low of Chaman Metallics Ltd. is ₹40.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

