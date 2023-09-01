Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.41
|24.35
|33.98
|61.40
|17.80
|17.80
|17.80
|10.51
|4.42
|37.51
|22.47
|64.65
|221.61
|217.89
|-0.33
|-15.33
|-2.65
|-2.65
|-2.65
|-2.65
|-2.65
|16.90
|22.91
|107.98
|115.61
|169.77
|828.56
|476.08
|5.06
|7.05
|72.34
|70.59
|111.30
|703.30
|370.38
|27.57
|72.29
|248.71
|475.76
|494.45
|1,359.38
|2,968.65
|10.21
|7.72
|26.30
|29.85
|28.71
|171.48
|-0.67
|5.33
|1.59
|73.62
|57.42
|46.95
|194.60
|71.69
|2.77
|4.98
|23.03
|24.20
|36.84
|156.58
|-99.98
|-1.65
|0.42
|38.37
|32.96
|25.93
|59.73
|-19.87
|24.83
|24.83
|25.67
|23.19
|27.66
|393.86
|122.53
|15.38
|20.00
|-18.92
|-35.48
|-50.41
|160.87
|328.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Chaman Metallics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100MH2003PLC143049 and registration number is 143049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chaman Metallics Ltd. is ₹183.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chaman Metallics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Chaman Metallics Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chaman Metallics Ltd. is ₹76.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chaman Metallics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chaman Metallics Ltd. is ₹80.50 and 52-week low of Chaman Metallics Ltd. is ₹40.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.