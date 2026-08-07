Here's the live share price of Chaman Metallics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chaman Metallics
|3.14
|-5.14
|-25.51
|-17.14
|-30.60
|14.61
|8.46
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.65
|19.69
|21.69
|67.00
|46.87
|47.74
|30.12
|Jindal Steel
|0.05
|6.53
|-12.34
|-7.40
|10.36
|18.82
|21.41
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.68
|0.49
|-16.22
|-3.22
|-10.59
|38.34
|45.60
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.74
|-3.85
|-20.94
|-6.67
|25.93
|28.89
|27.44
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.48
|-8.80
|-30.12
|4.49
|-21.58
|93.98
|51.25
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.69
|-3.74
|-22.06
|-10.25
|-41.17
|18.00
|37.94
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.95
|-12.53
|-10.38
|17.49
|13.20
|48.26
|24.79
|Scan Steels
|-0.53
|49.01
|62.47
|85.13
|85.13
|22.79
|13.11
|Vaswani Industries
|1.09
|-4.58
|-10.37
|-6.34
|2.70
|31.94
|30.27
|Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron
|0
|18.98
|-8.70
|-12.50
|-31.26
|-13.35
|-8.24
|Ankit Metal & Power
|1.92
|12.77
|-2.45
|-7.56
|-17.62
|-14.00
|-4.00
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chaman Metallics has declined 30.60% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.87%), Jindal Steel (10.36%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Chaman Metallics has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (30.12%) and Jindal Steel (21.41%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|97.12
|97.54
|10
|100.64
|98.43
|20
|100.17
|99.73
|50
|105.21
|103.71
|100
|108.2
|108.81
|200
|120.97
|116.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chaman Metallics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Chaman Metallics fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Chaman Metallics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH2003PLC143049 and registration number is 143049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 541.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chaman Metallics is ₹96.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chaman Metallics is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Chaman Metallics is ₹233.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chaman Metallics are ₹97.00 and ₹94.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chaman Metallics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chaman Metallics is ₹183.90 and 52-week low of Chaman Metallics is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chaman Metallics has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -5.14% for the past month, -25.51% over 3 months, -30.6% over 1 year, 14.61% across 3 years, and 8.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chaman Metallics are -56.07 and 2.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global