Here's the live share price of Challani Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Challani Capital has gained 44.76% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.84%.
Challani Capital’s current P/E of 20.11x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Challani Capital
|-4.29
|-5
|-22.56
|-25.07
|1.84
|22.17
|44.76
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.5
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.8
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.4
|4.67
|18.9
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.2
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13
|14.22
|71.2
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.8
|-23.45
|-43.2
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.5
|4.89
|-11.1
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.5
Over the last one year, Challani Capital has gained 1.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Challani Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.02
|21.24
|10
|22
|21.48
|20
|21.2
|21.55
|50
|22.27
|22.44
|100
|24.93
|23.91
|200
|26.4
|24.99
In the latest quarter, Challani Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
|Challani Capital - Results - Unaudited Financials For Quarter Ended 31St December 2025.
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
|Challani Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2025.
|Jan 28, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
|Challani Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obliga
|Jan 14, 2026, 7:48 PM IST
|Challani Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 11, 2025, 12:38 AM IST
|Challani Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Challani Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1990PLC019060 and registration number is 019060. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Challani Capital is ₹20.53 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Challani Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Challani Capital is ₹30.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Challani Capital are ₹20.55 and ₹18.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Challani Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Challani Capital is ₹33.12 and 52-week low of Challani Capital is ₹17.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Challani Capital has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, 7.71% for the past month, -23.37% over 3 months, 1.84% over 1 year, 21.84% across 3 years, and 44.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Challani Capital are 20.11 and 3.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.