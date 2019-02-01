Chalet Hotels’ IPO subscribed 1.57 times on last day of bidding

For the Rs 1,641-crore IPO, Chalet Hotels’ share sale is being managed by JM Financial, Axis Capital and Morgan Stanley India.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Chalet Hotels, which owns, develops and manages high-end hotels in key metro cities in India, was subscribed 1.57 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

Of the 4.13 crore shares on offer, investors bid for around 6.48 crore shares. QIBs bid the most with the category seeing 4.65 times subscription.

Non-institutional investors (NIIS) bid for 97.80 lakh shares of the 88.84 lakh shares on offer to them, and retail investors bid for merely 5.24 lakh shares of the 2.07 crore shares reserved for them.

On January 28, Chalet Hotels allotted Rs 492 crore to 27 anchor investors. The anchor investors include SBI Small Cap Fund, Fidelity Funds, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, DB International, HDFC Small Cap and Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore.

The K Raheja Corp group company is looking to raise Rs 950 crore through fresh issuance, while existing shareholders are seeking to offload 2.47 crore shares.

For the Rs 1,641-crore IPO, Chalet Hotels’ share sale is being managed by JM Financial, Axis Capital and Morgan Stanley India.