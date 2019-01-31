Chalet Hotels IPO subscribed 0.28 times on second day

By: | Published: January 31, 2019 2:16 AM

Of the 4.13 crore shares offered, investors bid for around 1.16 crore shares on Wednesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Chalet Hotels, the hospitality business of K Raheja Corp, was subscribed 0.28 times on the second day of the share sale.

Of the 4.13 crore shares offered, investors bid for around 1.16 crore shares on Wednesday.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bid the most on Wednesday with the category seeing 0.62 times subscription.

Of the 1.17 crore shares on offer, QIBs bid for 73.41 lakh shares.

Non Institutional Investors bid for 41.35 lakh shares of the 88.84 lakh shares on offer to them, and retail investors bid for 1.92 lakh shares of the 2.07 crore shares reserved for them.
On January 28, Chalet Hotels had allotted Rs 492 crore to 27 anchor investors.

Its anchor investors include SBI Small Cap Fund, Fidelity Funds, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, DB International, HDFC Small Cap and Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore. Chalet Hotels is looking to raise Rs 950 crore through fresh issuance, while existing shareholders are seeking to offload 2.47 crore shares.

For the Rs 1,641-crore IPO, Chalet Hotels’ share sale is being managed by JM Financial, Axis Capital and Morgan Stanley India. Chalet Hotels is the owner, developer and manager of upscale hotel properties in key cities in India. It has a brand partnership with Marriott with 90% of total hotel rooms managed by Marriott and the rest self-managed by Chalet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Chalet Hotels IPO subscribed 0.28 times on second day
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition