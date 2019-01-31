Chalet Hotels IPO subscribed 0.28 times on second day

Of the 4.13 crore shares offered, investors bid for around 1.16 crore shares on Wednesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Chalet Hotels, the hospitality business of K Raheja Corp, was subscribed 0.28 times on the second day of the share sale.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bid the most on Wednesday with the category seeing 0.62 times subscription.

Of the 1.17 crore shares on offer, QIBs bid for 73.41 lakh shares.

Non Institutional Investors bid for 41.35 lakh shares of the 88.84 lakh shares on offer to them, and retail investors bid for 1.92 lakh shares of the 2.07 crore shares reserved for them.

On January 28, Chalet Hotels had allotted Rs 492 crore to 27 anchor investors.

Its anchor investors include SBI Small Cap Fund, Fidelity Funds, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, DB International, HDFC Small Cap and Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore. Chalet Hotels is looking to raise Rs 950 crore through fresh issuance, while existing shareholders are seeking to offload 2.47 crore shares.

For the Rs 1,641-crore IPO, Chalet Hotels’ share sale is being managed by JM Financial, Axis Capital and Morgan Stanley India. Chalet Hotels is the owner, developer and manager of upscale hotel properties in key cities in India. It has a brand partnership with Marriott with 90% of total hotel rooms managed by Marriott and the rest self-managed by Chalet.