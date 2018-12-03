CG Power and Industrial rated ‘buy’; Company has enough levers to drive growth

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 2:09 AM

FY19-21 estimates raised by 1-4%, factoring in growth prospects, end of non-compete clause and enhanced ordering from Indian Railways.

We remain cautious on timing of such drivers and only consider the Rs 2.5 bn coming from Avantha group and sale of the Hungary business in FY2019.

CGPOWER’s analyst meet detailed several drivers of growth for India business in (i) new products (13% of sales), (ii) end of non-compete clause related to recent sale of businesses and (iii) potential reduction in imports/Chinese competition for motors and T&D products. Management also explained its focus on selling its European businesses; will utilise the turnaround in businesses to monetise at a better value. We maintain our cautious stance on reduction in net debt; increase TP to Rs 67 (from Rs 64) to factor in growth prospects in India.

New products, end of non-compete clause and import dip to drive growth

New products now form 13% of the continuing consolidated sales (up 107% y-o-y in FY2018), benefitting from the shift in demand towards IE2 motors and enhanced scope of work with Indian Railways. CGPOWER expects more support from new products. CGPOWER would also benefit from end of non-compete clause with Crompton Consumer (pumps and industrial fans) and with Lucy Switchgear (RMU business peaked at Rs 2 bn). Other drivers include potential reduction in imports for motors used in compressors (impacts Rs 4-5 bn of related imports; CG has 35% share), more integrated orders of propulsion systems, doubling of CGPOWER’s

Rs 1-bn drives business before FY2022 and potential change in conditions for government purchase of T&D equipment in line with the Make In India campaign. CGPOWER shared a positive outlook for most business segments in India beyond the Power Transformer and Switchgear businesses, where it has been contracting business levels, and would incrementally benefit from JV demand from Indonesia and Malaysia. It was most bullish on Railways business where it expects orders in 2HFY19 to match its current `11 bn order backlog.

Other drivers can accelerate reduction in net debt; we are cautious on timing
With the businesses in Belgium and Ireland seeing a turnaround, CGPOWER is optimistic of refinancing of `6-8 bn of debt into Euro-denominated debt by end-FY2019. This coupled with `4-bn L&A repayment from Avantha group and another Rs 2.5 billion of Hungary debt going away is driving its expectation of a material improvement in consolidated interest expense and net debt. We remain cautious on timing of such drivers and only consider the Rs 2.5 bn coming from Avantha group and sale of the Hungary business in FY2019.

Increase estimates by 1-4%
We increase estimates for FY19-21 by
1-4%, factoring in growth prospects, end of non-compete clause and enhanced ordering from Indian Railways. Retain Buy.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. CG Power and Industrial rated ‘buy’; Company has enough levers to drive growth
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition