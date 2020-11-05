  • MORE MARKET STATS

CFTC relief: BSE brokers to accept F&O orders from US clients

By: |
November 5, 2020 2:47 PM

In a statement, the exchange said it has received an order from the US regulator granting an exemptive relief under CFTC Regulation 30.10 to designated members of BSE.

BSE Chief Business Officer Sameer Patil said the exchange had applied for this exemptive relief in a representative capacity, on behalf of its members. (Representational image)

Leading stock bourse BSE on Thursday said the US regulator Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has allowed the exchange’s brokers to accept derivatives orders from US clients.

In a statement, the exchange said it has received an order from the US regulator granting an exemptive relief under CFTC Regulation 30.10 to designated members of BSE.

Related News

The move will enable trading members to accept futures and options (F&O) orders from customers located in the US. “The members of BSE will now be permitted to solicit and accept futures and options orders and related funds from customers located in the US for futures and options transactions on BSE without registering as a futures commission merchant,” the exchange said.

BSE Chief Business Officer Sameer Patil said the exchange had applied for this exemptive relief in a representative capacity, on behalf of its members. He further said the relief will benefit the BSE members and provide the US customers increased access to Indian futures and options markets.

The relief is based on the finding by the CFTC that the local laws and regulations in India applicable to members of BSE provide a comparable level of customer protection, including licensing standards, minimum financial requirements, and compliance procedures, the exchange noted.

Finsec Law Advisors acted as the sole counsel for BSE in securing the exemptive relief and represented the exchange before the CFTC.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. CFTC relief BSE brokers to accept F&O orders from US clients
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PVR, Inox Leisure share prices surge up to 9%; Maharashtra govt allows re-opening of multiplexes
2Wall Street not fazed or confused by US Presidential Elections; is the worst over for US stocks?
3Diwali technical stock picks: Buy these 5 shares for up to 30% rally in 3 months in Samvat 2077