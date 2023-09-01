Follow Us

CFSL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CFSL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.36 Closed
2.260.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CFSL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.33₹1.37
₹1.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.13₹2.56
₹1.36
Open Price
₹1.33
Prev. Close
₹1.33
Volume
26,105

CFSL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.38
  • R21.39
  • R31.42
  • Pivot
    1.35
  • S11.34
  • S21.31
  • S31.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.511.4
  • 101.631.42
  • 201.821.43
  • 502.071.48
  • 1002.061.54
  • 2002.541.66

CFSL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.85-2.16-16.05-14.47-42.8647.8313.33
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

CFSL Ltd. Share Holdings

CFSL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CFSL Ltd.

CFSL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1990PLC040101 and registration number is 040101. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manju Anil Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Kumar Changoiwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bhala
    Independent Director

FAQs on CFSL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CFSL Ltd.?

The market cap of CFSL Ltd. is ₹8.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CFSL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CFSL Ltd. is 28.1 and PB ratio of CFSL Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CFSL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CFSL Ltd. is ₹1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CFSL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CFSL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CFSL Ltd. is ₹2.56 and 52-week low of CFSL Ltd. is ₹1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

