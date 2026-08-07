What is the share price of CFSL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CFSL is ₹5.50 as on .

What kind of stock is CFSL? The CFSL is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CFSL? The market cap of CFSL is ₹35.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CFSL? Today’s highest and lowest price of CFSL are ₹5.50 and ₹5.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CFSL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CFSL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CFSL is ₹5.72 and 52-week low of CFSL is ₹1.68 as on .

How has the CFSL performed historically in terms of returns? The CFSL has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, 44.36% for the past month, 157.01% over 3 months, 168.29% over 1 year, 57.79% across 3 years, and 37.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CFSL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CFSL are 206.77 and 2.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global