Here's the live share price of CFSL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CFSL
|1.85
|44.36
|157.01
|155.81
|168.29
|57.79
|37.48
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CFSL has gained 168.29% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, CFSL has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.3
|5.5
|10
|4.96
|5.21
|20
|4.4
|4.79
|50
|3.99
|4.11
|100
|3.08
|3.54
|200
|2.91
|3.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CFSL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|CFSL - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|CFSL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|CFSL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 15, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|CFSL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|May 22, 2026, 02:07 PM IST IST
|CFSL - Detailed Public Statement
Source: Dion Global
CFSL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1990PLC040101 and registration number is 040101. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CFSL is ₹5.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CFSL is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CFSL is ₹35.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CFSL are ₹5.50 and ₹5.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CFSL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CFSL is ₹5.72 and 52-week low of CFSL is ₹1.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CFSL has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, 44.36% for the past month, 157.01% over 3 months, 168.29% over 1 year, 57.79% across 3 years, and 37.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CFSL are 206.77 and 2.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global