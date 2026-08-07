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CFSL Share Price

NSE
BSE

CFSL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of CFSL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.50 Closed
-1.96₹ -0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CFSL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.50₹5.50
₹5.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.68₹5.72
₹5.50
Open Price
₹5.50
Prev. Close
₹5.61
Volume
65,117

Source: Dion Global

CFSL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CFSL		1.8544.36157.01155.81168.2957.7937.48
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CFSL has gained 168.29% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, CFSL has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

CFSL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CFSL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.35.5
104.965.21
204.44.79
503.994.11
1003.083.54
2002.913.08

Source: Dion Global

CFSL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CFSL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CFSL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTCFSL - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTCFSL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTCFSL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 15, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTCFSL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
May 22, 2026, 02:07 PM IST ISTCFSL - Detailed Public Statement

Source: Dion Global

About CFSL

CFSL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1990PLC040101 and registration number is 040101. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Choudhary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bhala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Kumar Changoiwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Gopal Dalmia
    Independent Director

FAQs on CFSL Share Price

What is the share price of CFSL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CFSL is ₹5.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CFSL?

The CFSL is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CFSL?

The market cap of CFSL is ₹35.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CFSL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CFSL are ₹5.50 and ₹5.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CFSL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CFSL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CFSL is ₹5.72 and 52-week low of CFSL is ₹1.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CFSL performed historically in terms of returns?

The CFSL has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, 44.36% for the past month, 157.01% over 3 months, 168.29% over 1 year, 57.79% across 3 years, and 37.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CFSL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CFSL are 206.77 and 2.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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