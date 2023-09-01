Follow Us

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CENTURY TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,072.05 Closed
4.2343.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,029.75₹1,077.50
₹1,072.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹588.00₹1,108.00
₹1,072.05
Open Price
₹1,030.40
Prev. Close
₹1,028.50
Volume
2,92,146

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,091.38
  • R21,108.32
  • R31,139.13
  • Pivot
    1,060.57
  • S11,043.63
  • S21,012.82
  • S3995.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5831.21,024.34
  • 10826.51,017.56
  • 20821.981,008.9
  • 50853.12959.3
  • 100829.12889.26
  • 200830.73831.84

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund26,71,6241.65287.52
Nippon India Small Cap Fund21,67,4900.68233.27
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities18,49,8051.11199.08
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan12,86,5131.29138.45
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund12,00,0001.1129.14
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9611,94,9450.9128.6
Quant Small Cap Fund11,24,5641.79121.03
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund9,27,0221.499.77
HSBC Value Fund5,83,3300.6962.78
Franklin India Taxshield5,50,0001.1359.19
View All Mutual Funds

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1897 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1897PLC000163 and registration number is 000163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4129.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. R K Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajashree Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajan A Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sohanlal K Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yazdi P Dandiwala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹11,487.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. is 42.25 and PB ratio of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. is 2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,72.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,108.00 and 52-week low of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹588.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

