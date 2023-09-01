What is the Market Cap of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹11,487.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. is 42.25 and PB ratio of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. is 2.96 as on .

What is the share price of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,72.05 as on .