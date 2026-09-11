Century Business Media has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 11, 2026 and will close on Sep 16, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹70.00-74.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|R K Swamy
|-0.58
|-14.04
|-6.89
|-5.63
|-40.41
|-29.64
|-19.02
|Vertoz
|2.05
|10.54
|-12.03
|-5.81
|-47.95
|-34.41
|-4.14
|Simca Advertising
|1.32
|6.57
|89.1
|59.37
|59.37
|16.81
|9.77
|Yaap Digital
|-0.83
|-10
|-32.87
|-7.65
|-1.84
|-0.62
|-0.37
|Cash Ur Drive Marketing
|4.28
|-14.17
|-40.64
|7.38
|-24.9
|-11.69
|-7.19
|Digicontent
|-1.39
|-6.99
|-5.64
|-2.98
|-36.34
|5.61
|15.25
|Pramara Promotions
|-14.82
|-25.15
|-35.92
|-74.87
|-66.5
|-8.96
|-5.48
|Crayons Advertising
|0.4
|-2.89
|-17.78
|-36.84
|-52.45
|-45.62
|-23.23
|Graphisads
|-1.76
|-7.37
|-13.87
|-22.62
|-25.59
|-38.08
|-25
|Next Mediaworks
|-2.75
|2.37
|0.78
|-22.82
|-38.55
|-12.72
|-2.65
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|11.91
|18.9
|14.29
|17.38
|-6.59
|-18.58
|-21.25
|Aspire & Innovative Advertising
|3.07
|-11.51
|-5.61
|10.25
|-43.72
|-39.02
|-25.68
|Gradiente Infotainment
|-5.24
|2.43
|0.4
|-71.67
|-71.67
|-34.32
|-22.29
|Veritaas Advertising
|-3.85
|-9.16
|-33.68
|-45.6
|-57.75
|-52.08
|-35.68
Source: Dion Global
Century Business Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U73100BR1999PLC009001 and registration number is 009001. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global