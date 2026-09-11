Century Business Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U73100BR1999PLC009001 and registration number is 009001. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.