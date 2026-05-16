Here's the live share price of Centuple Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Centuple Global
|-0.69
|-22.01
|-58.38
|-47.76
|91.15
|106.36
|74.93
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.76
|10.80
|10.60
|6.59
|8.06
|25.42
|22.30
|Divi's Laboratories
|0.69
|9.36
|9.77
|3.55
|8.78
|27.27
|10.81
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|0.13
|5.53
|2.95
|14.91
|34.31
|38.04
|25.98
|Cipla
|6.22
|16.70
|5.59
|-6.82
|-4.71
|15.76
|10.19
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|3.38
|9.74
|5.33
|7.43
|8.27
|13.95
|4.95
|Lupin
|-4.37
|-2.79
|2.40
|10.83
|9.78
|42.42
|13.85
|Mankind Pharma
|3.29
|18.11
|20.41
|11.68
|-2.08
|21.87
|11.98
|Zydus Lifesciences
|7.71
|8.04
|11.13
|8.24
|11.81
|25.00
|10.58
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1.52
|9.86
|27.53
|22.14
|24.17
|35.05
|8.56
|Laurus Labs
|7.73
|18.58
|30.77
|29.56
|119.24
|62.04
|22.88
|Biocon
|13.01
|22.71
|13.10
|2.08
|27.03
|20.17
|2.20
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.78
|-1.77
|-0.05
|-4.29
|3.54
|17.03
|12.94
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|-1.85
|2.68
|14.24
|24.39
|60.47
|56.22
|30.89
|Abbott India
|4.87
|7.66
|6.22
|-5.55
|-7.94
|9.63
|11.50
|Anthem Biosciences
|-0.33
|7.24
|13.60
|17.51
|7.07
|2.30
|1.38
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-1.74
|1.46
|-6.04
|-2.00
|-15.19
|24.01
|9.97
|Ipca Laboratories
|4.20
|9.88
|7.80
|10.53
|14.87
|32.51
|8.22
|Ajanta Pharma
|4.21
|9.41
|7.40
|26.23
|21.67
|35.49
|19.32
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-1.01
|7.69
|7.70
|16.90
|29.93
|27.70
|25.39
Over the last one year, Centuple Global has gained 91.15% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (8.06%), Divi's Laboratories (8.78%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (34.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Centuple Global has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.30%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.74
|43.45
|10
|43.77
|44.31
|20
|50.31
|46.69
|50
|51.76
|55.95
|100
|82.36
|65.59
|200
|70.02
|63.87
In the latest quarter, Centuple Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 8.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 91.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 29, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Checkpoint Trends - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 29, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Checkpoint Trends - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
|Apr 24, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Checkpoint Trends - Clarification On Price Movement Of Equity Shares
|Apr 16, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Checkpoint Trends - Clarification Sought from Checkpoint Trends Ltd
|Apr 09, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Checkpoint Trends - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Checkpoint Trends Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1991PLC326598 and registration number is 013266. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centuple Global is ₹43.41 as on May 15, 2026.
The Centuple Global is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Centuple Global is ₹23.74 Cr as on May 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Centuple Global are ₹47.47 and ₹43.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centuple Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centuple Global is ₹144.40 and 52-week low of Centuple Global is ₹16.06 as on May 15, 2026.
The Centuple Global has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -22.01% for the past month, -58.38% over 3 months, 91.15% over 1 year, 106.36% across 3 years, and 74.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Centuple Global are 11.59 and 9.33 on May 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.