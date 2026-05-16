What is the share price of Centuple Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centuple Global is ₹43.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Centuple Global? The Centuple Global is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Centuple Global? The market cap of Centuple Global is ₹23.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Centuple Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of Centuple Global are ₹47.47 and ₹43.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Centuple Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centuple Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centuple Global is ₹144.40 and 52-week low of Centuple Global is ₹16.06 as on .

How has the Centuple Global performed historically in terms of returns? The Centuple Global has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -22.01% for the past month, -58.38% over 3 months, 91.15% over 1 year, 106.36% across 3 years, and 74.93% over 5 years.