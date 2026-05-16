Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Centuple Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

CENTUPLE GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Centuple Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.41 Closed
-4.99₹ -2.28
As on May 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Centuple Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.41₹47.47
₹43.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.06₹144.40
₹43.41
Open Price
₹47.47
Prev. Close
₹45.69
Volume
15,085

Centuple Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Centuple Global		-0.69-22.01-58.38-47.7691.15106.3674.93
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.7610.8010.606.598.0625.4222.30
Divi's Laboratories		0.699.369.773.558.7827.2710.81
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		0.135.532.9514.9134.3138.0425.98
Cipla		6.2216.705.59-6.82-4.7115.7610.19
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		3.389.745.337.438.2713.954.95
Lupin		-4.37-2.792.4010.839.7842.4213.85
Mankind Pharma		3.2918.1120.4111.68-2.0821.8711.98
Zydus Lifesciences		7.718.0411.138.2411.8125.0010.58
Aurobindo Pharma		1.529.8627.5322.1424.1735.058.56
Laurus Labs		7.7318.5830.7729.56119.2462.0422.88
Biocon		13.0122.7113.102.0827.0320.172.20
Alkem Laboratories		-1.78-1.77-0.05-4.293.5417.0312.94
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		-1.852.6814.2424.3960.4756.2230.89
Abbott India		4.877.666.22-5.55-7.949.6311.50
Anthem Biosciences		-0.337.2413.6017.517.072.301.38
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-1.741.46-6.04-2.00-15.1924.019.97
Ipca Laboratories		4.209.887.8010.5314.8732.518.22
Ajanta Pharma		4.219.417.4026.2321.6735.4919.32
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-1.017.697.7016.9029.9327.7025.39

Over the last one year, Centuple Global has gained 91.15% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (8.06%), Divi's Laboratories (8.78%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (34.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Centuple Global has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.30%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.81%).

Centuple Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Centuple Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.7443.45
1043.7744.31
2050.3146.69
5051.7655.95
10082.3665.59
20070.0263.87

Centuple Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Centuple Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 8.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 91.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Centuple Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 29, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTCheckpoint Trends - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 29, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTCheckpoint Trends - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Apr 24, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTCheckpoint Trends - Clarification On Price Movement Of Equity Shares
Apr 16, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTCheckpoint Trends - Clarification Sought from Checkpoint Trends Ltd
Apr 09, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTCheckpoint Trends - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Centuple Global

Checkpoint Trends Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1991PLC326598 and registration number is 013266. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Khandalwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Abha Kapoor
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shubham Chaudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gopal Sahu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Centuple Global Share Price

What is the share price of Centuple Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centuple Global is ₹43.41 as on May 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is Centuple Global?

The Centuple Global is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Centuple Global?

The market cap of Centuple Global is ₹23.74 Cr as on May 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Centuple Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Centuple Global are ₹47.47 and ₹43.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Centuple Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centuple Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centuple Global is ₹144.40 and 52-week low of Centuple Global is ₹16.06 as on May 15, 2026.

How has the Centuple Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Centuple Global has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -22.01% for the past month, -58.38% over 3 months, 91.15% over 1 year, 106.36% across 3 years, and 74.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Centuple Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Centuple Global are 11.59 and 9.33 on May 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Centuple Global News

More Centuple Global News
icon
Market Pulse