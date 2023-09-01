Follow Us

Centrum Capital Ltd. Share Price

CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.85 Closed
-0.83-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Centrum Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.80₹24.20
₹23.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.85₹30.30
₹23.85
Open Price
₹24.20
Prev. Close
₹24.05
Volume
2,17,650

Centrum Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.13
  • R224.37
  • R324.53
  • Pivot
    23.97
  • S123.73
  • S223.57
  • S323.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.3724
  • 1023.5224.17
  • 2024.0424.07
  • 5025.2222.87
  • 10023.8821.95
  • 20026.0722.21

Centrum Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.622.8030.6013.54-9.9853.21-53.27
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Centrum Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Centrum Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Centrum Capital Ltd.

Centrum Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1977PLC019986 and registration number is 019986. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandir Gidwani
    Founder & Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Jaspal Singh Bindra
    Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Mahakhurshid Byamjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Kasargod Kamath
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Srivastava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishad Byramjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narayan Vasudeo Prabhutendulkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Essaji Goolam Vahanvati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Shetty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subrata Kumar Mitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Kutte
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sankaranarayanan Radhamangalam Anantharaman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Centrum Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Centrum Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Centrum Capital Ltd. is ₹992.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Centrum Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Centrum Capital Ltd. is -13.39 and PB ratio of Centrum Capital Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Centrum Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centrum Capital Ltd. is ₹23.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Centrum Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centrum Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centrum Capital Ltd. is ₹30.30 and 52-week low of Centrum Capital Ltd. is ₹16.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

