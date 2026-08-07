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Centrum Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

CENTRUM CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Centrum Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.00 Closed
1.26₹ 0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Centrum Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.42₹25.76
₹25.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.70₹40.47
₹25.00
Open Price
₹24.42
Prev. Close
₹24.69
Volume
24,021

Source: Dion Global

Centrum Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Centrum Capital		4.872.173.61-6.12-34.210.39-11.52
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Centrum Capital has declined 34.21% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Centrum Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Centrum Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Centrum Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.5123.84
1023.5223.76
2023.9923.77
5023.223.74
10024.0524.36
20026.4626.13

Source: Dion Global

Centrum Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Centrum Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.93%, FII holding rose to 1.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Centrum Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTCentrum Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 21, 2026, 04:24 AM IST ISTCentrum Capital - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 18, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTCentrum Capital - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
Jul 18, 2026, 03:00 AM IST ISTCentrum Capital - Notice Convening The 48Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company And Annual Report For The Financial Year 20
Jul 18, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTCentrum Capital - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Centrum Capital

Centrum Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1977PLC019986 and registration number is 019986. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandir Gidwani
    Founder & Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Jaspal Singh Bindra
    Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Mahakhurshid Byamjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishad Byramjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Shetty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R A Sankara Narayanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Basant Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Uberoi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Centrum Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Centrum Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centrum Capital is ₹25.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Centrum Capital?

The Centrum Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Centrum Capital?

The market cap of Centrum Capital is ₹1,217.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Centrum Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Centrum Capital are ₹25.76 and ₹24.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Centrum Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centrum Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centrum Capital is ₹40.47 and 52-week low of Centrum Capital is ₹19.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Centrum Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Centrum Capital has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, 2.17% for the past month, 3.61% over 3 months, -34.21% over 1 year, 0.39% across 3 years, and -11.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Centrum Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Centrum Capital are -6.65 and 3.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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