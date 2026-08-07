What is the share price of Centrum Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centrum Capital is ₹25.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Centrum Capital? The Centrum Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Centrum Capital? The market cap of Centrum Capital is ₹1,217.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Centrum Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Centrum Capital are ₹25.76 and ₹24.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Centrum Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centrum Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centrum Capital is ₹40.47 and 52-week low of Centrum Capital is ₹19.70 as on .

How has the Centrum Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Centrum Capital has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, 2.17% for the past month, 3.61% over 3 months, -34.21% over 1 year, 0.39% across 3 years, and -11.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Centrum Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Centrum Capital are -6.65 and 3.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global