What is the Market Cap of Centrum Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Centrum Capital Ltd. is ₹992.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Centrum Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Centrum Capital Ltd. is -13.39 and PB ratio of Centrum Capital Ltd. is 2.3 as on .

What is the share price of Centrum Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centrum Capital Ltd. is ₹23.85 as on .