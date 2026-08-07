Here's the live share price of Centrum Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Centrum Capital
|4.87
|2.17
|3.61
|-6.12
|-34.21
|0.39
|-11.52
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Centrum Capital has declined 34.21% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Centrum Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.51
|23.84
|10
|23.52
|23.76
|20
|23.99
|23.77
|50
|23.2
|23.74
|100
|24.05
|24.36
|200
|26.46
|26.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Centrum Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.93%, FII holding rose to 1.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Centrum Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:24 AM IST IST
|Centrum Capital - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|Centrum Capital - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:00 AM IST IST
|Centrum Capital - Notice Convening The 48Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company And Annual Report For The Financial Year 20
|Jul 18, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|Centrum Capital - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Centrum Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1977PLC019986 and registration number is 019986. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centrum Capital is ₹25.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Centrum Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Centrum Capital is ₹1,217.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Centrum Capital are ₹25.76 and ₹24.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centrum Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centrum Capital is ₹40.47 and 52-week low of Centrum Capital is ₹19.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Centrum Capital has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, 2.17% for the past month, 3.61% over 3 months, -34.21% over 1 year, 0.39% across 3 years, and -11.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Centrum Capital are -6.65 and 3.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global