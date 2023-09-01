Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Cenlub Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CENLUB INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹298.70 Closed
25.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cenlub Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹298.60₹298.70
₹298.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.10₹327.00
₹298.70
Open Price
₹298.60
Prev. Close
₹292.85
Volume
4,878

Cenlub Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1298.73
  • R2298.77
  • R3298.83
  • Pivot
    298.67
  • S1298.63
  • S2298.57
  • S3298.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5136.23285.96
  • 10135.38286.46
  • 20134.75285.77
  • 50138.92272.71
  • 100129.48251.54
  • 200122.86218.69

Cenlub Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3611.9644.4780.2195.29645.82295.37
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Cenlub Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Cenlub Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Cenlub Industries Ltd.

Cenlub Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120HR1992PLC035087 and registration number is 035087. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Madhu Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aman Mittal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ansh Mittal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kaushal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Santosh Varma
    Director

FAQs on Cenlub Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cenlub Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Cenlub Industries Ltd. is ₹139.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cenlub Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cenlub Industries Ltd. is 20.65 and PB ratio of Cenlub Industries Ltd. is 2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cenlub Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cenlub Industries Ltd. is ₹298.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cenlub Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cenlub Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cenlub Industries Ltd. is ₹327.00 and 52-week low of Cenlub Industries Ltd. is ₹118.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data