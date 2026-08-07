What is the share price of Cenlub Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cenlub Industries is ₹202.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Cenlub Industries? The Cenlub Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cenlub Industries? The market cap of Cenlub Industries is ₹94.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cenlub Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cenlub Industries are ₹204.80 and ₹194.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cenlub Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cenlub Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cenlub Industries is ₹419.95 and 52-week low of Cenlub Industries is ₹137.00 as on .

How has the Cenlub Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Cenlub Industries has shown returns of 3.98% over the past day, -3.64% for the past month, -5.86% over 3 months, -46.49% over 1 year, -10.0% across 3 years, and 15.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cenlub Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cenlub Industries are 0.00 and 5.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global