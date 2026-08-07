Here's the live share price of Cenlub Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cenlub Industries
|-3.64
|-3.64
|-5.86
|-16.98
|-46.49
|-10
|15.04
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.1
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.5
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.5
|32.8
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.5
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.6
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.4
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.1
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.4
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.5
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.9
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.7
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.7
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.6
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.3
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cenlub Industries has declined 46.49% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Cenlub Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|206.82
|203.83
|10
|210.66
|206.42
|20
|210.97
|209.7
|50
|218.16
|213.22
|100
|209.29
|216.49
|200
|222.26
|237.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cenlub Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Cenlub Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving Of The Unaudited Fina
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Cenlub Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Cenlub Industries - Intimation Regarding Notice Given To Shareholders
|May 30, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Cenlub Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Cenlub Industries - NON-APPLICABILITY OF STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION UNDER REGULATION 32(1) OF THE SEBI (LISTING) OBL
Source: Dion Global
Cenlub Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120HR1992PLC035087 and registration number is 035087. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cenlub Industries is ₹202.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cenlub Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cenlub Industries is ₹94.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cenlub Industries are ₹204.80 and ₹194.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cenlub Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cenlub Industries is ₹419.95 and 52-week low of Cenlub Industries is ₹137.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cenlub Industries has shown returns of 3.98% over the past day, -3.64% for the past month, -5.86% over 3 months, -46.49% over 1 year, -10.0% across 3 years, and 15.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cenlub Industries are 0.00 and 5.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global