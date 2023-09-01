Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Cenlub Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120HR1992PLC035087 and registration number is 035087. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cenlub Industries Ltd. is ₹139.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cenlub Industries Ltd. is 20.65 and PB ratio of Cenlub Industries Ltd. is 2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cenlub Industries Ltd. is ₹298.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cenlub Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cenlub Industries Ltd. is ₹327.00 and 52-week low of Cenlub Industries Ltd. is ₹118.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.