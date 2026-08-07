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Cenlub Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

CENLUB INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Cenlub Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹202.40 Closed
3.98₹ 7.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cenlub Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹194.00₹204.80
₹202.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹137.00₹419.95
₹202.40
Open Price
₹199.00
Prev. Close
₹194.65
Volume
2,116

Source: Dion Global

Cenlub Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cenlub Industries		-3.64-3.64-5.86-16.98-46.49-1015.04
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.121.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.527.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.532.862.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.5103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.626.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.4
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.355954.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.118.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.4-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.520.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.945.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.7
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.7-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.6-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.3

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cenlub Industries has declined 46.49% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Cenlub Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Cenlub Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cenlub Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5206.82203.83
10210.66206.42
20210.97209.7
50218.16213.22
100209.29216.49
200222.26237.79

Source: Dion Global

Cenlub Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cenlub Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cenlub Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTCenlub Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving Of The Unaudited Fina
Jul 13, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTCenlub Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTCenlub Industries - Intimation Regarding Notice Given To Shareholders
May 30, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTCenlub Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTCenlub Industries - NON-APPLICABILITY OF STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION UNDER REGULATION 32(1) OF THE SEBI (LISTING) OBL

Source: Dion Global

About Cenlub Industries

Cenlub Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120HR1992PLC035087 and registration number is 035087. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Madhu Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aman Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ansh Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kaushal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Kumar Johari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cenlub Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Cenlub Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cenlub Industries is ₹202.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cenlub Industries?

The Cenlub Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cenlub Industries?

The market cap of Cenlub Industries is ₹94.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cenlub Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cenlub Industries are ₹204.80 and ₹194.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cenlub Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cenlub Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cenlub Industries is ₹419.95 and 52-week low of Cenlub Industries is ₹137.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cenlub Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cenlub Industries has shown returns of 3.98% over the past day, -3.64% for the past month, -5.86% over 3 months, -46.49% over 1 year, -10.0% across 3 years, and 15.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cenlub Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cenlub Industries are 0.00 and 5.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cenlub Industries News

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