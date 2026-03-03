Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Cell Point (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

CELL POINT (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Cell Point (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.95 Closed
0.34₹ 0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cell Point (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.30₹15.45
₹14.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.30₹22.20
₹14.95
Open Price
₹14.30
Prev. Close
₹14.90
Volume
9,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cell Point (India) has declined 30.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.25%.

Cell Point (India)’s current P/E of 12.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Cell Point (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cell Point (India)		-5.08-7.43-12.06-18.31-25.99-46.01-30.92
Adani Enterprises		-2.68-3.54-2.98-4.253.515.2519.08
MMTC		-5.09-8.460.33-9.2819.9122.494.16
Lloyds Enterprises		-8.48-16.32-10.69-31.4832.440.150.09
SG Mart		9.8029.0736.0131.9931.999.695.71
MSTC		-0.61-1.74-7.05-6.864.8917.867.42
Shankara Buildpro		-3.4215.9312.7312.7312.734.082.43
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.98-4.40-12.23-3.7483.870.580.35
TCC Concept		-7.89-7.89-7.89-7.89-7.89-2.70-1.63
India Motor Parts & Accessories		-1.97-5.44-1.912.4613.6513.058.19
Hexa Tradex		1.463.08-4.37-12.27-23.311.4717.48
Hardwyn India		2.096.932.5727.7436.931.8031.93
Uniphos Enterprises		-5.38-9.65-29.20-36.33-27.61-13.973.60
State Trading Corporation Of India		-5.17-8.19-2.47-6.433.7314.862.78
Oswal Agro Mills		-5.40-14.39-24.81-42.63-23.6713.7532.69
BMW Ventures		-3.08-1.25-3.13-21.01-21.01-7.56-4.61
Dhariwalcorp		-42.60-43.49-35.1929.7394.0315.449.00
Shiv Aum Steels		0-14.58-2.14-6.325.7711.2037.97
Nupur Recyclers		1.47-1.05-13.57-26.99-14.02-9.9817.41
Soma Textiles & Industries		-7.49-4.73-4.0234.57174.9561.9169.42

Over the last one year, Cell Point (India) has declined 25.99% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.51%), MMTC (19.91%), Lloyds Enterprises (32.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Cell Point (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (19.08%) and MMTC (4.16%).

Cell Point (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Cell Point (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.2615.22
1015.4115.42
2015.8315.71
5016.3416.29
10017.2316.99
20017.7618.81

Cell Point (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cell Point (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Cell Point (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cell Point (India) fact sheet for more information

About Cell Point (India)

Cell Point (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52390AP2013PLC086912 and registration number is 086912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 324.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mohan Prasad Panday
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bala Balaji Panday
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kiranmai Panday
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ananda Ravada
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kakshayani Sekharamantri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Y Suryanarayana Murty
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Cell Point (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Cell Point (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cell Point (India) is ₹14.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cell Point (India)?

The Cell Point (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cell Point (India)?

The market cap of Cell Point (India) is ₹27.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cell Point (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cell Point (India) are ₹15.45 and ₹13.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cell Point (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cell Point (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cell Point (India) is ₹22.20 and 52-week low of Cell Point (India) is ₹13.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Cell Point (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cell Point (India) has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -9.39% for the past month, -13.58% over 3 months, -27.25% over 1 year, -46.01% across 3 years, and -30.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cell Point (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cell Point (India) are 12.54 and 0.38 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Cell Point (India) News

More Cell Point (India) News
icon
Market Pulse