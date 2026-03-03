Here's the live share price of Cell Point (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cell Point (India) has declined 30.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.25%.
Cell Point (India)’s current P/E of 12.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cell Point (India)
|-5.08
|-7.43
|-12.06
|-18.31
|-25.99
|-46.01
|-30.92
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.68
|-3.54
|-2.98
|-4.25
|3.51
|5.25
|19.08
|MMTC
|-5.09
|-8.46
|0.33
|-9.28
|19.91
|22.49
|4.16
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-8.48
|-16.32
|-10.69
|-31.48
|32.44
|0.15
|0.09
|SG Mart
|9.80
|29.07
|36.01
|31.99
|31.99
|9.69
|5.71
|MSTC
|-0.61
|-1.74
|-7.05
|-6.86
|4.89
|17.86
|7.42
|Shankara Buildpro
|-3.42
|15.93
|12.73
|12.73
|12.73
|4.08
|2.43
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.98
|-4.40
|-12.23
|-3.74
|83.87
|0.58
|0.35
|TCC Concept
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-2.70
|-1.63
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-1.97
|-5.44
|-1.91
|2.46
|13.65
|13.05
|8.19
|Hexa Tradex
|1.46
|3.08
|-4.37
|-12.27
|-23.31
|1.47
|17.48
|Hardwyn India
|2.09
|6.93
|2.57
|27.74
|36.93
|1.80
|31.93
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-5.38
|-9.65
|-29.20
|-36.33
|-27.61
|-13.97
|3.60
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-5.17
|-8.19
|-2.47
|-6.43
|3.73
|14.86
|2.78
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-5.40
|-14.39
|-24.81
|-42.63
|-23.67
|13.75
|32.69
|BMW Ventures
|-3.08
|-1.25
|-3.13
|-21.01
|-21.01
|-7.56
|-4.61
|Dhariwalcorp
|-42.60
|-43.49
|-35.19
|29.73
|94.03
|15.44
|9.00
|Shiv Aum Steels
|0
|-14.58
|-2.14
|-6.32
|5.77
|11.20
|37.97
|Nupur Recyclers
|1.47
|-1.05
|-13.57
|-26.99
|-14.02
|-9.98
|17.41
|Soma Textiles & Industries
|-7.49
|-4.73
|-4.02
|34.57
|174.95
|61.91
|69.42
Over the last one year, Cell Point (India) has declined 25.99% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.51%), MMTC (19.91%), Lloyds Enterprises (32.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Cell Point (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (19.08%) and MMTC (4.16%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.26
|15.22
|10
|15.41
|15.42
|20
|15.83
|15.71
|50
|16.34
|16.29
|100
|17.23
|16.99
|200
|17.76
|18.81
In the latest quarter, Cell Point (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cell Point (India) fact sheet for more information
Cell Point (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52390AP2013PLC086912 and registration number is 086912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 324.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cell Point (India) is ₹14.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cell Point (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Cell Point (India) is ₹27.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cell Point (India) are ₹15.45 and ₹13.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cell Point (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cell Point (India) is ₹22.20 and 52-week low of Cell Point (India) is ₹13.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cell Point (India) has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -9.39% for the past month, -13.58% over 3 months, -27.25% over 1 year, -46.01% across 3 years, and -30.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cell Point (India) are 12.54 and 0.38 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.