What is the share price of Ceeta Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceeta Industries is ₹40.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Ceeta Industries? The Ceeta Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ceeta Industries? The market cap of Ceeta Industries is ₹59.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ceeta Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceeta Industries are ₹44.40 and ₹40.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceeta Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceeta Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceeta Industries is ₹54.75 and 52-week low of Ceeta Industries is ₹30.40 as on .

How has the Ceeta Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ceeta Industries has shown returns of 4.56% over the past day, 21.18% for the past month, -5.97% over 3 months, -14.59% over 1 year, 3.3% across 3 years, and 38.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ceeta Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceeta Industries are 0.00 and 2.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global