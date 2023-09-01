Follow Us

CEETA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.40 Closed
4.741.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ceeta Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.55₹31.45
₹31.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.92₹38.50
₹31.40
Open Price
₹28.55
Prev. Close
₹29.98
Volume
1,104

Ceeta Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.38
  • R233.37
  • R335.28
  • Pivot
    30.47
  • S129.48
  • S227.57
  • S326.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.430.07
  • 1014.4930.67
  • 2014.9931.68
  • 5016.6730.41
  • 10016.2927.44
  • 20016.924.43

Ceeta Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Ceeta Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ceeta Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ceeta Industries Ltd.

Ceeta Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100KA1984PLC021494 and registration number is 021494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Murari Poddar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Uma Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arabinda De
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bal Krishna Bhalotia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kejariwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Avinash Kumar Khaitan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ceeta Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ceeta Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ceeta Industries Ltd. is ₹45.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ceeta Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ceeta Industries Ltd. is -20.57 and PB ratio of Ceeta Industries Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ceeta Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceeta Industries Ltd. is ₹31.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceeta Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceeta Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceeta Industries Ltd. is ₹38.50 and 52-week low of Ceeta Industries Ltd. is ₹12.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

