Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ceeta Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

CEETA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Ceeta Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.79 Closed
4.56₹ 1.78
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ceeta Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.79₹44.40
₹40.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.40₹54.75
₹40.79
Open Price
₹44.40
Prev. Close
₹39.01
Volume
332

Source: Dion Global

Ceeta Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ceeta Industries		7.3421.18-5.97-8.58-14.593.3038.51
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ceeta Industries has declined 14.59% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Ceeta Industries has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Ceeta Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ceeta Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.740.19
1039.4939.71
2038.3139.38
5040.5440.06
1004240.9
20040.641.45

Source: Dion Global

Ceeta Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ceeta Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ceeta Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTCeeta Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors On 13.08.2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTCeeta Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders U
Jul 31, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTCeeta Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTCeeta Industries - Notice Of 42Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 17, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTCeeta Industries - Intimation Of 42Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company.

Source: Dion Global

About Ceeta Industries

Ceeta Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100KA1984PLC021494 and registration number is 021494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Murari Poddar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Uma Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bal Krishna Bhalotia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kejariwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Kumar Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shridhan Poddar
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Ceeta Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ceeta Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceeta Industries is ₹40.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ceeta Industries?

The Ceeta Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ceeta Industries?

The market cap of Ceeta Industries is ₹59.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ceeta Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceeta Industries are ₹44.40 and ₹40.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceeta Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceeta Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceeta Industries is ₹54.75 and 52-week low of Ceeta Industries is ₹30.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ceeta Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ceeta Industries has shown returns of 4.56% over the past day, 21.18% for the past month, -5.97% over 3 months, -14.59% over 1 year, 3.3% across 3 years, and 38.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ceeta Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceeta Industries are 0.00 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ceeta Industries News

More Ceeta Industries News
Market Pulse