Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.06
|-8.99
|81.29
|61.03
|69.73
|823.53
|403.21
|26.77
|41.27
|63.76
|90.14
|4.09
|343.88
|284.14
|-0.25
|-2.89
|-9.33
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|3.42
|6.48
|13.28
|29.74
|-43.56
|8.92
|9.27
|-0.99
|-4.74
|60.58
|76.13
|52.03
|642.12
|665.55
|5.91
|19.22
|27.75
|19.14
|-0.68
|89.78
|-17.19
|4.30
|7.08
|12.39
|3.59
|-7.49
|68.19
|-8.12
|-1.17
|8.02
|17.06
|41.07
|32.30
|148.20
|-12.67
|-0.40
|13.48
|17.82
|32.04
|-8.80
|97.79
|-5.65
|17.26
|8.53
|11.25
|0.90
|-6.13
|325.53
|109.91
|1.01
|-5.21
|0
|0
|0.76
|65.29
|48.15
|5.00
|-22.73
|-12.26
|-3.09
|9.96
|191.17
|113.59
|-3.82
|21.83
|8.62
|4.43
|-55.70
|-26.53
|-47.86
|10.11
|102.64
|7.90
|22.67
|153.21
|151.82
|151.82
|-10.62
|-15.83
|8.60
|20.81
|8.99
|601.39
|1.00
|1.74
|2.61
|-2.90
|-22.79
|-37.43
|-15.48
|-68.77
|5.00
|3.09
|3.09
|4.53
|4.20
|272.66
|153.69
|0
|0
|-9.98
|-22.67
|132.00
|250.00
|-10.77
|0.59
|13.33
|6.25
|15.80
|-15.42
|81.82
|33.33
|6.01
|15.38
|-15.49
|10.29
|-8.54
|226.09
|40.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ceeta Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100KA1984PLC021494 and registration number is 021494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ceeta Industries Ltd. is ₹45.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ceeta Industries Ltd. is -20.57 and PB ratio of Ceeta Industries Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceeta Industries Ltd. is ₹31.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceeta Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceeta Industries Ltd. is ₹38.50 and 52-week low of Ceeta Industries Ltd. is ₹12.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.