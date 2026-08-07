Here's the live share price of Ceeta Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ceeta Industries
|7.34
|21.18
|-5.97
|-8.58
|-14.59
|3.30
|38.51
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ceeta Industries has declined 14.59% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Ceeta Industries has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.7
|40.19
|10
|39.49
|39.71
|20
|38.31
|39.38
|50
|40.54
|40.06
|100
|42
|40.9
|200
|40.6
|41.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ceeta Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Ceeta Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors On 13.08.2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Ceeta Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders U
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Ceeta Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Ceeta Industries - Notice Of 42Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Ceeta Industries - Intimation Of 42Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
Source: Dion Global
Ceeta Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100KA1984PLC021494 and registration number is 021494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceeta Industries is ₹40.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ceeta Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ceeta Industries is ₹59.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceeta Industries are ₹44.40 and ₹40.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceeta Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceeta Industries is ₹54.75 and 52-week low of Ceeta Industries is ₹30.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ceeta Industries has shown returns of 4.56% over the past day, 21.18% for the past month, -5.97% over 3 months, -14.59% over 1 year, 3.3% across 3 years, and 38.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceeta Industries are 0.00 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global