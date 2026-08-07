Here's the live share price of Ceenik Exports (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ceenik Exports (India)
|0.35
|57.85
|0.47
|-4.58
|-32.43
|194.02
|128.30
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ceenik Exports (India) has declined 32.43% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Ceenik Exports (India) has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|260.05
|257.11
|10
|261.07
|254.61
|20
|228.59
|241.44
|50
|204.07
|225.92
|100
|230.25
|238.03
|200
|286.07
|287.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ceenik Exports (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Ceenik Exports ( - Financial Result For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Ceenik Exports ( - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|Ceenik Exports ( - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended J
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Ceenik Exports ( - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Ceenik Exports ( - Clarification sought from Ceenik Exports India Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311MH1995PLC085007 and registration number is 085007. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceenik Exports (India) is ₹258.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ceenik Exports (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ceenik Exports (India) is ₹103.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceenik Exports (India) are ₹265.80 and ₹243.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceenik Exports (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceenik Exports (India) is ₹467.70 and 52-week low of Ceenik Exports (India) is ₹133.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ceenik Exports (India) has shown returns of 1.02% over the past day, 57.85% for the past month, 0.47% over 3 months, -32.43% over 1 year, 194.02% across 3 years, and 128.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceenik Exports (India) are -11.04 and 9.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global