What is the share price of Ceenik Exports (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceenik Exports (India) is ₹258.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Ceenik Exports (India)? The Ceenik Exports (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ceenik Exports (India)? The market cap of Ceenik Exports (India) is ₹103.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ceenik Exports (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceenik Exports (India) are ₹265.80 and ₹243.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceenik Exports (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceenik Exports (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceenik Exports (India) is ₹467.70 and 52-week low of Ceenik Exports (India) is ₹133.15 as on .

How has the Ceenik Exports (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Ceenik Exports (India) has shown returns of 1.02% over the past day, 57.85% for the past month, 0.47% over 3 months, -32.43% over 1 year, 194.02% across 3 years, and 128.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ceenik Exports (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceenik Exports (India) are -11.04 and 9.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global