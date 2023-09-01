Follow Us

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. Share Price

CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.17 Closed
4.950.81
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.17₹17.17
₹17.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.76₹26.30
₹17.17
Open Price
₹17.17
Prev. Close
₹16.36
Volume
1

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.17
  • R217.17
  • R317.17
  • Pivot
    17.17
  • S117.17
  • S217.17
  • S317.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.6814.98
  • 1012.113.89
  • 2012.9413.07
  • 5014.6712.94
  • 10015.4413.54
  • 20014.0813.87

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.3442.9625.4253.8517.93164.15103.20
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd.

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311MH1995PLC085007 and registration number is 085007. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narain N Hingorani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kavita N Hingorani
    Director
  • Mrs. Roopa H Teckchandani
    Director
  • Mr. Anshul Darshan Kukreja
    Director

FAQs on Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. is ₹5.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. is -12.13 and PB ratio of Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. is ₹17.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. is ₹26.30 and 52-week low of Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. is ₹9.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

