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Ceenik Exports (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Ceenik Exports (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹258.40 Closed
1.02₹ 2.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ceenik Exports (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹243.10₹265.80
₹258.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹133.15₹467.70
₹258.40
Open Price
₹265.80
Prev. Close
₹255.80
Volume
1,790

Source: Dion Global

Ceenik Exports (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ceenik Exports (India)		0.3557.850.47-4.58-32.43194.02128.30
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ceenik Exports (India) has declined 32.43% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Ceenik Exports (India) has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Ceenik Exports (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ceenik Exports (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5260.05257.11
10261.07254.61
20228.59241.44
50204.07225.92
100230.25238.03
200286.07287.53

Source: Dion Global

Ceenik Exports (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ceenik Exports (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ceenik Exports (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTCeenik Exports ( - Financial Result For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTCeenik Exports ( - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTCeenik Exports ( - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended J
Jul 17, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTCeenik Exports ( - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 17, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTCeenik Exports ( - Clarification sought from Ceenik Exports India Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Ceenik Exports (India)

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311MH1995PLC085007 and registration number is 085007. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narain Hingorani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Hingorani
    Director
  • Mrs. Vasantiben Jayantibhai Menat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Anant Chavan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Soubhagya Ranjan Sahani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ceenik Exports (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Ceenik Exports (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceenik Exports (India) is ₹258.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ceenik Exports (India)?

The Ceenik Exports (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ceenik Exports (India)?

The market cap of Ceenik Exports (India) is ₹103.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ceenik Exports (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceenik Exports (India) are ₹265.80 and ₹243.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceenik Exports (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceenik Exports (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceenik Exports (India) is ₹467.70 and 52-week low of Ceenik Exports (India) is ₹133.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ceenik Exports (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ceenik Exports (India) has shown returns of 1.02% over the past day, 57.85% for the past month, 0.47% over 3 months, -32.43% over 1 year, 194.02% across 3 years, and 128.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ceenik Exports (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceenik Exports (India) are -11.04 and 9.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ceenik Exports (India) News

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