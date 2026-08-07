What is the share price of Ceejay Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceejay Finance is ₹175.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Ceejay Finance? The Ceejay Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ceejay Finance? The market cap of Ceejay Finance is ₹60.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ceejay Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceejay Finance are ₹194.00 and ₹175.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceejay Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceejay Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceejay Finance is ₹214.00 and 52-week low of Ceejay Finance is ₹153.00 as on .

How has the Ceejay Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Ceejay Finance has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 6.52% for the past month, -1.6% over 3 months, -14.6% over 1 year, 11.15% across 3 years, and 10.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ceejay Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceejay Finance are 7.86 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global