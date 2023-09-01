What is the Market Cap of Ceejay Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Ceejay Finance Ltd. is ₹54.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ceejay Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ceejay Finance Ltd. is 7.8 and PB ratio of Ceejay Finance Ltd. is 0.86 as on .

What is the share price of Ceejay Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceejay Finance Ltd. is ₹157.00 as on .