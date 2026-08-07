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Ceejay Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

CEEJAY FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ceejay Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹175.75 Closed
-4.97₹ -9.20
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ceejay Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.75₹194.00
₹175.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹153.00₹214.00
₹175.75
Open Price
₹194.00
Prev. Close
₹184.95
Volume
138

Source: Dion Global

Ceejay Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ceejay Finance		1.016.52-1.60-2.36-14.6011.1510.58
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ceejay Finance has declined 14.60% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ceejay Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Ceejay Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ceejay Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5171.82178.1
10172.18175.13
20170.44173.3
50173.82173.85
100175.36176.38
200183.62182.68

Source: Dion Global

Ceejay Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ceejay Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ceejay Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTCeejayFinance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTCeejayFinance - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company.
May 29, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTCeejayFinance - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 29, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTCeejayFinance - Financial Results
May 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTCeejayFinance - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results And Final Dividend.

Source: Dion Global

About Ceejay Finance

Ceejay Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC019090 and registration number is 019090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kiran Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Deepak Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Chinmay Amin
    Director
  • Mrs. Mrudula Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Samirbhai Parikh
    Director

FAQs on Ceejay Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Ceejay Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceejay Finance is ₹175.75 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ceejay Finance?

The Ceejay Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ceejay Finance?

The market cap of Ceejay Finance is ₹60.63 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ceejay Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceejay Finance are ₹194.00 and ₹175.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceejay Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceejay Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceejay Finance is ₹214.00 and 52-week low of Ceejay Finance is ₹153.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Ceejay Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ceejay Finance has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 6.52% for the past month, -1.6% over 3 months, -14.6% over 1 year, 11.15% across 3 years, and 10.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ceejay Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceejay Finance are 7.86 and 0.73 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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