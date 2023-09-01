Follow Us

CEEJAY FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹157.00 Closed
2.283.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Ceejay Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹157.00₹157.80
₹157.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.95₹183.00
₹157.00
Open Price
₹157.80
Prev. Close
₹153.50
Volume
43

Ceejay Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1157.53
  • R2158.07
  • R3158.33
  • Pivot
    157.27
  • S1156.73
  • S2156.47
  • S3155.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5108.47154.61
  • 10107.4155.1
  • 20107.38151.97
  • 50108.03143.26
  • 100105.11135.33
  • 200104.18126.64

Ceejay Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.3612.1413.6049.4535.3469.7349.52
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Ceejay Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Ceejay Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ceejay Finance Ltd.

Ceejay Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC019090 and registration number is 019090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kiran Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Deepak Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Amin
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Mrudulaben Patel
    Director

FAQs on Ceejay Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ceejay Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Ceejay Finance Ltd. is ₹54.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ceejay Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ceejay Finance Ltd. is 7.8 and PB ratio of Ceejay Finance Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ceejay Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceejay Finance Ltd. is ₹157.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceejay Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceejay Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceejay Finance Ltd. is ₹183.00 and 52-week low of Ceejay Finance Ltd. is ₹95.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

