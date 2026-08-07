Here's the live share price of Ceejay Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ceejay Finance
|1.01
|6.52
|-1.60
|-2.36
|-14.60
|11.15
|10.58
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ceejay Finance has declined 14.60% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ceejay Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|171.82
|178.1
|10
|172.18
|175.13
|20
|170.44
|173.3
|50
|173.82
|173.85
|100
|175.36
|176.38
|200
|183.62
|182.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ceejay Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|CeejayFinance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|CeejayFinance - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company.
|May 29, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|CeejayFinance - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 29, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|CeejayFinance - Financial Results
|May 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|CeejayFinance - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results And Final Dividend.
Source: Dion Global
Ceejay Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC019090 and registration number is 019090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceejay Finance is ₹175.75 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Ceejay Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ceejay Finance is ₹60.63 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceejay Finance are ₹194.00 and ₹175.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceejay Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceejay Finance is ₹214.00 and 52-week low of Ceejay Finance is ₹153.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Ceejay Finance has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 6.52% for the past month, -1.6% over 3 months, -14.6% over 1 year, 11.15% across 3 years, and 10.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceejay Finance are 7.86 and 0.73 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.85 per annum.
Source: Dion Global