Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Cedaar Textile Share Price

NSE
BSE

CEDAAR TEXTILE

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Cedaar Textile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.50 Closed
-5.00₹ -1.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:48 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cedaar Textile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.50₹30.45
₹28.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.00₹136.30
₹28.50
Open Price
₹30.45
Prev. Close
₹30.00
Volume
17,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cedaar Textile has declined 24.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -74.79%.

Cedaar Textile’s current P/E of 3.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Cedaar Textile Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cedaar Textile		0.53-33.41-59.92-75.22-74.79-36.83-24.09
KPR Mill		-5.68-12.25-13.75-12.9110.3214.4035.25
Vardhman Textiles		1.456.9427.0931.5046.3720.4319.05
Trident		-5.53-14.87-13.09-13.88-3.32-6.9111.63
Indo Count Industries		-1.33-8.29-15.406.92-1.7025.2215.46
Nitin Spinners		-1.378.0017.3712.8424.5521.4036.31
Pashupati Cotspin		4.9425.6524.0149.2468.00115.6475.40
Le Merite Exports		-1.68-3.06-11.6624.6649.33103.8041.62
Faze Three		-9.010.79-7.821.9928.6017.107.75
AB Cotspin India		-0.87-2.51-2.110.66-13.47109.5958.97
Ambika Cotton Mills		-0.881.879.46-6.843.70-2.036.59
Nahar Poly Films		-2.55-3.95-8.78-23.0927.291.8919.84
Precot		-7.4710.656.59-8.102.7146.3934.45
Vardhman Polytex		13.5216.8119.94-10.54-17.5065.5131.09
Ginni Filaments		-0.18-4.112.53-16.6793.2019.9615.37
Axita Cotton		-6.39-6.59-9.056.37-6.59-31.38-1.81
Ashima		-0.07-12.75-19.75-40.02-17.95-0.13-0.73
Spunweb Nonwoven		-10.17-13.84-31.06-28.11-34.85-13.31-8.21
DCM Nouvelle		-7.04-8.02-4.54-22.08-20.74-2.4110.92
Shiva Texyarn		-4.29-15.30-19.94-17.19-20.8010.052.26

Over the last one year, Cedaar Textile has declined 74.79% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.32%), Vardhman Textiles (46.37%), Trident (-3.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Cedaar Textile has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.25%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.05%).

Cedaar Textile Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Cedaar Textile Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.0630.92
1034.1233.02
2038.0236.99
5049.5948.18
10067.2265.02
20068.430

Cedaar Textile Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cedaar Textile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.37%, FII holding fell to 0.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Cedaar Textile Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cedaar Textile fact sheet for more information

About Cedaar Textile

Cedaar Textile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299KA2020PLC139070 and registration number is 139070. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Virender Goyal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Monnappa Nachappa Bachangada
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bachangada Monnappa Saraswathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogendra Kumar Singhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamta Nath Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Cedaar Textile Share Price

What is the share price of Cedaar Textile?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cedaar Textile is ₹28.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cedaar Textile?

The Cedaar Textile is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cedaar Textile?

The market cap of Cedaar Textile is ₹39.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cedaar Textile?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cedaar Textile are ₹30.45 and ₹28.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cedaar Textile?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cedaar Textile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cedaar Textile is ₹136.30 and 52-week low of Cedaar Textile is ₹27.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Cedaar Textile performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cedaar Textile has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -38.44% for the past month, -61.95% over 3 months, -74.79% over 1 year, -36.83% across 3 years, and -24.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cedaar Textile?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cedaar Textile are 3.67 and 0.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Cedaar Textile News

More Cedaar Textile News
icon
Market Pulse