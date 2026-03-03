Here's the live share price of Cedaar Textile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cedaar Textile has declined 24.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -74.79%.
Cedaar Textile’s current P/E of 3.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cedaar Textile
|0.53
|-33.41
|-59.92
|-75.22
|-74.79
|-36.83
|-24.09
|KPR Mill
|-5.68
|-12.25
|-13.75
|-12.91
|10.32
|14.40
|35.25
|Vardhman Textiles
|1.45
|6.94
|27.09
|31.50
|46.37
|20.43
|19.05
|Trident
|-5.53
|-14.87
|-13.09
|-13.88
|-3.32
|-6.91
|11.63
|Indo Count Industries
|-1.33
|-8.29
|-15.40
|6.92
|-1.70
|25.22
|15.46
|Nitin Spinners
|-1.37
|8.00
|17.37
|12.84
|24.55
|21.40
|36.31
|Pashupati Cotspin
|4.94
|25.65
|24.01
|49.24
|68.00
|115.64
|75.40
|Le Merite Exports
|-1.68
|-3.06
|-11.66
|24.66
|49.33
|103.80
|41.62
|Faze Three
|-9.01
|0.79
|-7.82
|1.99
|28.60
|17.10
|7.75
|AB Cotspin India
|-0.87
|-2.51
|-2.11
|0.66
|-13.47
|109.59
|58.97
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|-0.88
|1.87
|9.46
|-6.84
|3.70
|-2.03
|6.59
|Nahar Poly Films
|-2.55
|-3.95
|-8.78
|-23.09
|27.29
|1.89
|19.84
|Precot
|-7.47
|10.65
|6.59
|-8.10
|2.71
|46.39
|34.45
|Vardhman Polytex
|13.52
|16.81
|19.94
|-10.54
|-17.50
|65.51
|31.09
|Ginni Filaments
|-0.18
|-4.11
|2.53
|-16.67
|93.20
|19.96
|15.37
|Axita Cotton
|-6.39
|-6.59
|-9.05
|6.37
|-6.59
|-31.38
|-1.81
|Ashima
|-0.07
|-12.75
|-19.75
|-40.02
|-17.95
|-0.13
|-0.73
|Spunweb Nonwoven
|-10.17
|-13.84
|-31.06
|-28.11
|-34.85
|-13.31
|-8.21
|DCM Nouvelle
|-7.04
|-8.02
|-4.54
|-22.08
|-20.74
|-2.41
|10.92
|Shiva Texyarn
|-4.29
|-15.30
|-19.94
|-17.19
|-20.80
|10.05
|2.26
Over the last one year, Cedaar Textile has declined 74.79% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.32%), Vardhman Textiles (46.37%), Trident (-3.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Cedaar Textile has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.25%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.05%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.06
|30.92
|10
|34.12
|33.02
|20
|38.02
|36.99
|50
|49.59
|48.18
|100
|67.22
|65.02
|200
|68.43
|0
In the latest quarter, Cedaar Textile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.37%, FII holding fell to 0.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Cedaar Textile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299KA2020PLC139070 and registration number is 139070. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cedaar Textile is ₹28.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cedaar Textile is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Cedaar Textile is ₹39.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cedaar Textile are ₹30.45 and ₹28.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cedaar Textile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cedaar Textile is ₹136.30 and 52-week low of Cedaar Textile is ₹27.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cedaar Textile has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -38.44% for the past month, -61.95% over 3 months, -74.79% over 1 year, -36.83% across 3 years, and -24.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cedaar Textile are 3.67 and 0.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.