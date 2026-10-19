Rising costs due to high commodity prices stemming from the West Asia war have delayed CEAT’s margin recovery to financial year 2028, according to Japanese brokerage Nomura. However, the brokerage remains positive on the company, primarily due to its focus on premium utility vehicles and electric vehicles.

Nomura has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, but lowered the target price by 6% to Rs 4,009 apiece. This reflects an upside of nearly 22% from the stock’s closing price of Rs 3.290.10 on Monday.

Nomura on CEAT: Q2 earnings

The tyre-maker’s revenue for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) was in line with Nomura’s projections. CEAT’s EBITDA margin for the quarter exceeded Nomura’s expectations.

The company’s volumes for the quarter grew 10% year-on-year, with replacement business growing in low single digit while exports grew in double digits.

CEAT expects replacement to sustain mid-single-digit growth, led by the two-wheeler segment, followed by CV, while cars are expected to be lower. Its exports are doing well in Africa and Latin America.

Raw material prices are likely to rise 3% sequentially in the December quarter. “It has taken 12-13% price hikes so far in replacement and 14-15% in OE, and more hikes are planned in 3Q. Price hikes by competitors also have been similar with a lag,” Nomura said.

Camso has achieved 85% of direct customer sales till now with the balance likely in Q3FY27. Volumes from Camso should rise at least 20% in the second half of FY27, the brokerage said.

Nomura on CEAT: Focus on utility vehicles, EVs to drive growth

The company’s focus on premium utility vehicles, EVs and a ramp up in exports is expected to drive growth ahead of the industry. “Continuous price hikes have helped to pass on the costs; however, elevated rubber/crude prices is delaying the expected margin recovery,” the brokerage said.

Nomura expects Camso’s turnaround from the second half of FY27, and any correction in commodity prices can be a stock price catalyst.

CEAT: EV drive to offset commodity inflation

The rise in commodity prices has hurt the company’s margins with recovery now expected from FY28. CEAT has continuous price hikes, and a further 4-5% hikes are required, Nomura said. The company’s upcoming growth drivers are expected to be premium utility vehicles and EVs.

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