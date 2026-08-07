Here's the live share price of CDG Petchem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CDG Petchem
|-2.78
|8.57
|36.29
|114.40
|406.97
|170.35
|64.85
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CDG Petchem has gained 406.97% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, CDG Petchem has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|286.32
|272.49
|10
|289.19
|278.85
|20
|289.11
|278.27
|50
|250.79
|254.97
|100
|203.08
|218.58
|200
|150.33
|170.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CDG Petchem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.70%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|CDG Petchem - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Th
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|CDG Petchem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 02:46 AM IST IST
|CDG Petchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Jun 01, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|CDG Petchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 30, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|CDG Petchem - 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 202
Source: Dion Global
CDG Petchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100TG2011PLC072532 and registration number is 072532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CDG Petchem is ₹280.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CDG Petchem is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CDG Petchem is ₹86.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CDG Petchem are ₹283.00 and ₹271.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CDG Petchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CDG Petchem is ₹315.00 and 52-week low of CDG Petchem is ₹55.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CDG Petchem has shown returns of 3.84% over the past day, 8.57% for the past month, 36.29% over 3 months, 406.97% over 1 year, 170.35% across 3 years, and 64.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CDG Petchem are 15.81 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global