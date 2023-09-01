Follow Us

CDG PETCHEM LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.01 Closed
4.970.71
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
CDG Petchem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.95₹15.01
₹15.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.75₹19.67
₹15.01
Open Price
₹14.95
Prev. Close
₹14.30
Volume
1,892

CDG Petchem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.03
  • R215.05
  • R315.09
  • Pivot
    14.99
  • S114.97
  • S214.93
  • S314.91

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.0313.85
  • 1015.713.79
  • 2015.7613.87
  • 5015.9514.23
  • 10015.6914.63
  • 20017.3615.31

CDG Petchem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.497.217.21-19.901.42-53.96-61.51
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

CDG Petchem Ltd. Share Holdings

CDG Petchem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CDG Petchem Ltd.

CDG Petchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100TG2011PLC072532 and registration number is 072532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Dugar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Dugar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Renu Dugar
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Baid
    Independent Director

FAQs on CDG Petchem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CDG Petchem Ltd.?

The market cap of CDG Petchem Ltd. is ₹4.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CDG Petchem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CDG Petchem Ltd. is -20.51 and PB ratio of CDG Petchem Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CDG Petchem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CDG Petchem Ltd. is ₹15.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CDG Petchem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CDG Petchem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CDG Petchem Ltd. is ₹19.67 and 52-week low of CDG Petchem Ltd. is ₹12.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

