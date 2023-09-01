What is the Market Cap of CDG Petchem Ltd.? The market cap of CDG Petchem Ltd. is ₹4.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CDG Petchem Ltd.? P/E ratio of CDG Petchem Ltd. is -20.51 and PB ratio of CDG Petchem Ltd. is 2.61 as on .

What is the share price of CDG Petchem Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CDG Petchem Ltd. is ₹15.01 as on .