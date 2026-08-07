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CDG Petchem Share Price

NSE
BSE

CDG PETCHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of CDG Petchem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹280.00 Closed
3.84₹ 10.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CDG Petchem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹271.00₹283.00
₹280.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.23₹315.00
₹280.00
Open Price
₹275.95
Prev. Close
₹269.65
Volume
8,329

Source: Dion Global

CDG Petchem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CDG Petchem		-2.788.5736.29114.40406.97170.3564.85
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CDG Petchem has gained 406.97% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, CDG Petchem has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

CDG Petchem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CDG Petchem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5286.32272.49
10289.19278.85
20289.11278.27
50250.79254.97
100203.08218.58
200150.33170.86

Source: Dion Global

CDG Petchem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CDG Petchem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.70%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CDG Petchem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTCDG Petchem - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Th
Jul 14, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTCDG Petchem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 02:46 AM IST ISTCDG Petchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Jun 01, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTCDG Petchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 30, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTCDG Petchem - 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 202

Source: Dion Global

About CDG Petchem

CDG Petchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100TG2011PLC072532 and registration number is 072532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Dugar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chandanmal Dugar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Renu Dugar
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Baid
    Independent Director

FAQs on CDG Petchem Share Price

What is the share price of CDG Petchem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CDG Petchem is ₹280.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CDG Petchem?

The CDG Petchem is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CDG Petchem?

The market cap of CDG Petchem is ₹86.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CDG Petchem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CDG Petchem are ₹283.00 and ₹271.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CDG Petchem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CDG Petchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CDG Petchem is ₹315.00 and 52-week low of CDG Petchem is ₹55.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CDG Petchem performed historically in terms of returns?

The CDG Petchem has shown returns of 3.84% over the past day, 8.57% for the past month, 36.29% over 3 months, 406.97% over 1 year, 170.35% across 3 years, and 64.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CDG Petchem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CDG Petchem are 15.81 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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