What is the share price of CDG Petchem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CDG Petchem is ₹280.00 as on .

What kind of stock is CDG Petchem? The CDG Petchem is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CDG Petchem? The market cap of CDG Petchem is ₹86.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CDG Petchem? Today’s highest and lowest price of CDG Petchem are ₹283.00 and ₹271.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CDG Petchem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CDG Petchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CDG Petchem is ₹315.00 and 52-week low of CDG Petchem is ₹55.23 as on .

How has the CDG Petchem performed historically in terms of returns? The CDG Petchem has shown returns of 3.84% over the past day, 8.57% for the past month, 36.29% over 3 months, 406.97% over 1 year, 170.35% across 3 years, and 64.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CDG Petchem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CDG Petchem are 15.81 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global