MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CDG Petchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100TG2011PLC072532 and registration number is 072532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CDG Petchem Ltd. is ₹4.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CDG Petchem Ltd. is -20.51 and PB ratio of CDG Petchem Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CDG Petchem Ltd. is ₹15.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CDG Petchem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CDG Petchem Ltd. is ₹19.67 and 52-week low of CDG Petchem Ltd. is ₹12.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.