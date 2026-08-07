Here's the live share price of CCL International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CCL International
|-0.04
|2.17
|3.33
|-1.05
|-13.09
|7.36
|10.23
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CCL International has declined 13.09% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, CCL International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.42
|23.74
|10
|23.59
|23.63
|20
|23.38
|23.59
|50
|23.8
|23.84
|100
|24.32
|24.38
|200
|25.87
|25.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CCL International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|CCL International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 03:21 AM IST IST
|CCL International - Disclosure On Related Party Transactions For The Second Half Year As On 31St March, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 03:13 AM IST IST
|CCL International - Integrated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|CCL International - Declaration Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|CCL International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
CCL International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940DL1991PLC044520 and registration number is 044520. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CCL International is ₹24.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CCL International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CCL International is ₹47.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CCL International are ₹24.89 and ₹22.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CCL International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CCL International is ₹35.76 and 52-week low of CCL International is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CCL International has shown returns of 10.12% over the past day, 2.17% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, -13.09% over 1 year, 7.36% across 3 years, and 10.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CCL International are 0.00 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global