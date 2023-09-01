What is the Market Cap of CCL International Ltd.? The market cap of CCL International Ltd. is ₹40.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CCL International Ltd.? P/E ratio of CCL International Ltd. is -31.66 and PB ratio of CCL International Ltd. is 0.91 as on .

What is the share price of CCL International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CCL International Ltd. is ₹21.34 as on .