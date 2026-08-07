What is the share price of CCL International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CCL International is ₹24.49 as on .

What kind of stock is CCL International? The CCL International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CCL International? The market cap of CCL International is ₹47.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CCL International? Today’s highest and lowest price of CCL International are ₹24.89 and ₹22.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CCL International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CCL International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CCL International is ₹35.76 and 52-week low of CCL International is ₹20.00 as on .

How has the CCL International performed historically in terms of returns? The CCL International has shown returns of 10.12% over the past day, 2.17% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, -13.09% over 1 year, 7.36% across 3 years, and 10.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CCL International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CCL International are 0.00 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global