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CCL International Share Price

NSE
BSE

CCL INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of CCL International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.49 Closed
10.12₹ 2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CCL International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.15₹24.89
₹24.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.00₹35.76
₹24.49
Open Price
₹22.15
Prev. Close
₹22.24
Volume
1,556

Source: Dion Global

CCL International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CCL International		-0.042.173.33-1.05-13.097.3610.23
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CCL International has declined 13.09% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, CCL International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

CCL International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CCL International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.4223.74
1023.5923.63
2023.3823.59
5023.823.84
10024.3224.38
20025.8725.45

Source: Dion Global

CCL International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CCL International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CCL International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTCCL International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 03:21 AM IST ISTCCL International - Disclosure On Related Party Transactions For The Second Half Year As On 31St March, 2026
May 31, 2026, 03:13 AM IST ISTCCL International - Integrated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 31, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTCCL International - Declaration Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 31, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTCCL International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About CCL International

CCL International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940DL1991PLC044520 and registration number is 044520. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akash Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rama Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajni Kant Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepanshi Rajput
    Independent Director

FAQs on CCL International Share Price

What is the share price of CCL International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CCL International is ₹24.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CCL International?

The CCL International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CCL International?

The market cap of CCL International is ₹47.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CCL International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CCL International are ₹24.89 and ₹22.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CCL International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CCL International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CCL International is ₹35.76 and 52-week low of CCL International is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CCL International performed historically in terms of returns?

The CCL International has shown returns of 10.12% over the past day, 2.17% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, -13.09% over 1 year, 7.36% across 3 years, and 10.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CCL International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CCL International are 0.00 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

CCL International News

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