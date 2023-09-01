Follow Us

CCL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.34 Closed
2.650.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
CCL International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.06₹21.34
₹21.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.16₹31.68
₹21.34
Open Price
₹20.06
Prev. Close
₹20.79
Volume
1,239

CCL International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.77
  • R222.19
  • R323.05
  • Pivot
    20.91
  • S120.49
  • S219.63
  • S319.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.8220.64
  • 1017.220.56
  • 2017.720.51
  • 5017.6420.73
  • 10017.5820.38
  • 20019.2119.5

CCL International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.7610.46-20.6440.3018.5670.9992.08
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

CCL International Ltd. Share Holdings

CCL International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CCL International Ltd.

CCL International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940DL1991PLC044520 and registration number is 044520. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Rama Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akash Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Arvind Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonam Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on CCL International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CCL International Ltd.?

The market cap of CCL International Ltd. is ₹40.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CCL International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CCL International Ltd. is -31.66 and PB ratio of CCL International Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CCL International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CCL International Ltd. is ₹21.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CCL International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CCL International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CCL International Ltd. is ₹31.68 and 52-week low of CCL International Ltd. is ₹12.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

