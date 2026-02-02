Steering through a volatile session post-budget, Indian equity benchmarks surged in the later trading hours in Monday’s session, helped by auto and power companies. The Nifty 50 ended 263 points or 1.06% higher at 25,088.40, while the BSE Sensex finished 944 points or 1.17% higher at 81,666.

Similarly, the Nifty Bank settled 202 points or 0.35% higher at 58,619. The mid- and small-cap stocks also closed in the green. The Nifty Midcap finished 547 points or 0.96% higher at 57,668. However, the BSE Smallcap finished 1,050 points or 2.19% lower at 46,825.

“The market witnessed a smart recovery following yesterday’s volatile session due to the impact of the STT hike on F&O and the government’s higher borrowing plan for FY27. At the same time, the Budget’s policy continuity with a clear emphasis on growth and fiscal prudence has helped reinforce confidence in the medium‑ to long‑term earnings outlook,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments.

“A sharp decline in global crude oil prices has also offered some relief, reflecting signs of easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. Nevertheless, in the near term, market mood is expected to stay cautious due to below‑estimate Q3 earnings and ongoing global tensions,” he added.

Big highlights from today’s market action-

Indices in intraday trade

The indices closed the trade on a lower note. During the session, out of 3,288 trading stocks, 1,551 advanced, while 1,693 declined, and 98 remained unchanged. Today, 13 stocks hit a fresh 52-week high. Meanwhile, 290 stocks touched a new 52-week low.

Top gainers

Power Grid Corporation of India was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 in Monday’s session, closing 7.42% higher. It was followed by Tata Motors PV, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, and Tata Consumer Products.

Top losers

Shriram Finance shares were the biggest losers in today’s trade, falling 3.17%. It was followed by Axis Bank, Max Healthcare Institute, Infosys, and Cipla, which were the major losers.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Metal sector’s stocks rose the most in Monday’s trade, rising 4.6% in the market capitalisation. Further, Infrastructure stocks were followed by the Green Hydrogen sector stocks, which were further followed by the Tea/Coffee sector stocks. However, the Rubber sector stocks fell the most.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Yash Birla Group’s market cap rose the most in today’s session, rising 4.25%. It was followed by the Avantha Group. Apart from that, Muthoot Group’s market capitalisation rose the most, increasing 2.64%. In the list of Muthoot Group stocks, Muthoot Finance’s share rallied 2.65%.