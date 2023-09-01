What is the Market Cap of Catvision Ltd.? The market cap of Catvision Ltd. is ₹7.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Catvision Ltd.? P/E ratio of Catvision Ltd. is -16.3 and PB ratio of Catvision Ltd. is 0.44 as on .

What is the share price of Catvision Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Catvision Ltd. is ₹14.10 as on .