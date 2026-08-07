Here's the live share price of Catvision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Catvision
|1.55
|4.70
|2.37
|1.10
|-4.02
|19.11
|11.48
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Catvision has declined 4.02% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Catvision has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.94
|20.14
|10
|20.05
|20.07
|20
|19.83
|19.95
|50
|19.59
|19.7
|100
|19.13
|19.59
|200
|19.77
|20.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Catvision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 66.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Catvision - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Catvision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Catvision - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Catvision - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 24, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Catvision - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Annual Audited Results
Source: Dion Global
Catvision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111DL1985PLC021374 and registration number is 021374. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cable television equipment, transmitting and receiving antenna including dish, vsat. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Catvision is ₹20.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Catvision is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Catvision is ₹11.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Catvision are ₹20.50 and ₹18.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Catvision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Catvision is ₹30.25 and 52-week low of Catvision is ₹15.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Catvision has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, 4.7% for the past month, 2.37% over 3 months, -4.02% over 1 year, 19.11% across 3 years, and 11.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Catvision are 73.75 and 0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global