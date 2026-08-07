What is the share price of Catvision? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Catvision is ₹20.28 as on .

What kind of stock is Catvision? The Catvision is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Catvision? The market cap of Catvision is ₹11.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Catvision? Today’s highest and lowest price of Catvision are ₹20.50 and ₹18.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Catvision? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Catvision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Catvision is ₹30.25 and 52-week low of Catvision is ₹15.50 as on .

How has the Catvision performed historically in terms of returns? The Catvision has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, 4.7% for the past month, 2.37% over 3 months, -4.02% over 1 year, 19.11% across 3 years, and 11.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Catvision? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Catvision are 73.75 and 0.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global