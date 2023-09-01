Follow Us

Catvision Ltd. Share Price

CATVISION LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.10 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Catvision Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.30₹14.10
₹14.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.35₹17.96
₹14.10
Open Price
₹14.10
Prev. Close
₹14.10
Volume
6,713

Catvision Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.37
  • R214.63
  • R315.17
  • Pivot
    13.83
  • S113.57
  • S213.03
  • S312.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.4913.49
  • 1012.9113.22
  • 2013.0912.93
  • 5011.9912.69
  • 10010.5712.7
  • 20011.4312.57

Catvision Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.6215.676.426.2537.16154.97-26.37
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Catvision Ltd. Share Holdings

Catvision Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Catvision Ltd.

Catvision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111DL1985PLC021374 and registration number is 021374. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cable television equipment, transmitting and receiving antenna including dish, vsat. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Syed Athar Abbas
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hina Abbas
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Damodaran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raman Rajiv Misra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sunil Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Catvision Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Catvision Ltd.?

The market cap of Catvision Ltd. is ₹7.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Catvision Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Catvision Ltd. is -16.3 and PB ratio of Catvision Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Catvision Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Catvision Ltd. is ₹14.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Catvision Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Catvision Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Catvision Ltd. is ₹17.96 and 52-week low of Catvision Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

