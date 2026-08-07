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Catvision Share Price

NSE
BSE

CATVISION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Catvision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.28 Closed
0.10₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Catvision Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.25₹20.50
₹20.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.50₹30.25
₹20.28
Open Price
₹18.25
Prev. Close
₹20.26
Volume
6,358

Source: Dion Global

Catvision Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Catvision		1.554.702.371.10-4.0219.1111.48
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Catvision has declined 4.02% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Catvision has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Catvision Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Catvision Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.9420.14
1020.0520.07
2019.8319.95
5019.5919.7
10019.1319.59
20019.7720.03

Source: Dion Global

Catvision Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Catvision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 66.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Catvision Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTCatvision - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTCatvision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTCatvision - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2026
May 29, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTCatvision - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 24, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTCatvision - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Annual Audited Results

Source: Dion Global

About Catvision

Catvision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111DL1985PLC021374 and registration number is 021374. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cable television equipment, transmitting and receiving antenna including dish, vsat. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Syed Athar Abbas
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hina Abbas
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Damodaran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raman Rajiv Misra
    Independent Director
  • Capt. Seraj Mehdi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Catvision Share Price

What is the share price of Catvision?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Catvision is ₹20.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Catvision?

The Catvision is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Catvision?

The market cap of Catvision is ₹11.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Catvision?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Catvision are ₹20.50 and ₹18.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Catvision?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Catvision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Catvision is ₹30.25 and 52-week low of Catvision is ₹15.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Catvision performed historically in terms of returns?

The Catvision has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, 4.7% for the past month, 2.37% over 3 months, -4.02% over 1 year, 19.11% across 3 years, and 11.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Catvision?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Catvision are 73.75 and 0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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