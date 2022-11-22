Castrol India, Bharti Airtel among 99 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 71 scrips fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex opened in the green,currently trading up 0.2%, at 61,270. The NSE Nifty is also in the green at 18,201, reclaiming the 18,200 level, to trade 0.22% or 41 points up. All of NSE Nifty’s sectoral indices, except Nifty Realty and Nifty Oil and Gas are in the green, with Nifty Metal up 0.6%. Adani Enterprises, RIL, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

IndusInd Bank, Divis Lab, Grasim, NTPC, UltraTech Cement are among the top gainers intraday, with IndusInd Bank up 1.6%. Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Power Grid, Nestle India and ONGC are among the top losers of the day, with Bajaj Auto down 0.89% and BPCL down 0.6%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 99 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Union Bank of India, SKF India, Ujjivan Financial Services, Munoth Financial Services, Medico Remedies, Bank of Maharashtra, Lumax Industries, Kalpataru Power Transmission, G M Polyplast, Easy Trip Planners, Castrol India, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Micro Systems and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 71 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sportking India, SIS, Mphasis, Max Financial Services, Sanofi India, One 97 Communications, Indigo Paints were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 47 stocks hit their 52-week highs including Ace Integrated Solutions, Archean Chemical Industries, Bharti Airtel, Bohra Industries, Bank of India, Castrol India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation among others. Alternatively, 50 stocks including DCX Systems, Indigo Paints, Manali Petrochemicals, Max Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, One 97 Communications among others were the stocks at 52-week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Umang Dairies, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kajaria Ceramics, UCO Bank, Gujarat State Petronet, Jindal Poly Films are among the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Delhivery, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India were among the volume toppers on BSE.