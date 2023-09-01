Follow Us

CASPIAN CORPORATE SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.50 Closed
2.370.59
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.30₹26.13
₹25.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.26₹28.35
₹25.50
Open Price
₹24.90
Prev. Close
₹24.91
Volume
66,146

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.32
  • R227.14
  • R328.15
  • Pivot
    25.31
  • S124.49
  • S223.48
  • S322.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.624.43
  • 108.6224.26
  • 208.4924.04
  • 508.4223.66
  • 1007.822.67
  • 2007.319.81

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.1010.920.9926.49214.81515.9467.21
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Caspian Corporate Services Ltd.

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110TG2011PLC162524 and registration number is 162524. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sukumar Reddy Garlapati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sampath Rao Nemmani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hetang Arunkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Caspian Corporate Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹107.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is 253.23 and PB ratio of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is 18.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹25.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹28.35 and 52-week low of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹6.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

