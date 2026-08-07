Here's the live share price of Caspian Corporate Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Caspian Corporate Services
|2.87
|-6.77
|-11.85
|-25.96
|-50.36
|-24.21
|4.33
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Caspian Corporate Services has declined 50.36% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Caspian Corporate Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.59
|33.73
|10
|34.25
|34.02
|20
|34.89
|34.63
|50
|36.48
|35.99
|100
|36.47
|39.16
|200
|49.89
|48.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Caspian Corporate Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Caspian Corp. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Is Scheduled On Thursday, 13Th August, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Caspian Corp. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEEETING HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 05TH AUGUST, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Caspian Corp. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 05Th August, 2026
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Caspian Corp. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Caspian Corp. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110TG2011PLC162524 and registration number is 162524. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caspian Corporate Services is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Caspian Corporate Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Caspian Corporate Services is ₹43.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Caspian Corporate Services are ₹34.38 and ₹33.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caspian Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caspian Corporate Services is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Caspian Corporate Services is ₹6.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Caspian Corporate Services has shown returns of 1.58% over the past day, -6.77% for the past month, -11.85% over 3 months, -50.36% over 1 year, -24.21% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caspian Corporate Services are 1,000.00 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.47 per annum.
Source: Dion Global