What is the share price of Caspian Corporate Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caspian Corporate Services is ₹34.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Caspian Corporate Services? The Caspian Corporate Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Caspian Corporate Services? The market cap of Caspian Corporate Services is ₹43.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Caspian Corporate Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Caspian Corporate Services are ₹34.38 and ₹33.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caspian Corporate Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caspian Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caspian Corporate Services is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Caspian Corporate Services is ₹6.45 as on .

How has the Caspian Corporate Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Caspian Corporate Services has shown returns of 1.58% over the past day, -6.77% for the past month, -11.85% over 3 months, -50.36% over 1 year, -24.21% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Caspian Corporate Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caspian Corporate Services are 1,000.00 and 1.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global