Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.10
|10.92
|0.99
|26.49
|214.81
|515.94
|67.21
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110TG2011PLC162524 and registration number is 162524. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹107.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is 253.23 and PB ratio of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is 18.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹25.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹28.35 and 52-week low of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹6.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.