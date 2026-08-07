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Caspian Corporate Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

CASPIAN CORPORATE SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Caspian Corporate Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.00 Closed
1.58₹ 0.53
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Caspian Corporate Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.26₹34.38
₹34.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.45₹83.00
₹34.00
Open Price
₹34.38
Prev. Close
₹33.47
Volume
598

Source: Dion Global

Caspian Corporate Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Caspian Corporate Services		2.87-6.77-11.85-25.96-50.36-24.214.33
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Caspian Corporate Services has declined 50.36% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Caspian Corporate Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Caspian Corporate Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Caspian Corporate Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.5933.73
1034.2534.02
2034.8934.63
5036.4835.99
10036.4739.16
20049.8948.64

Source: Dion Global

Caspian Corporate Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Caspian Corporate Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Caspian Corporate Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTCaspian Corp. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Is Scheduled On Thursday, 13Th August, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTCaspian Corp. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEEETING HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 05TH AUGUST, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTCaspian Corp. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 05Th August, 2026
Jul 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTCaspian Corp. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTCaspian Corp. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Caspian Corporate Services

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110TG2011PLC162524 and registration number is 162524. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sukumar Reddy Garlapati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sampath Rao Nemmani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Caspian Corporate Services Share Price

What is the share price of Caspian Corporate Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caspian Corporate Services is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Caspian Corporate Services?

The Caspian Corporate Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Caspian Corporate Services?

The market cap of Caspian Corporate Services is ₹43.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Caspian Corporate Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Caspian Corporate Services are ₹34.38 and ₹33.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caspian Corporate Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caspian Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caspian Corporate Services is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Caspian Corporate Services is ₹6.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Caspian Corporate Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Caspian Corporate Services has shown returns of 1.58% over the past day, -6.77% for the past month, -11.85% over 3 months, -50.36% over 1 year, -24.21% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Caspian Corporate Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caspian Corporate Services are 1,000.00 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Caspian Corporate Services News

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