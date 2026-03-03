Here's the live share price of Cash Ur Drive Marketing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cash Ur Drive Marketing has declined 9.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.03%.
Cash Ur Drive Marketing’s current P/E of 8.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cash Ur Drive Marketing
|-13.59
|-25.00
|-38.66
|-35.09
|-39.03
|-15.20
|-9.42
|R K Swamy
|0.09
|-10.20
|-11.77
|-34.96
|-50.05
|-27.56
|-17.59
|Pramara Promotions
|-2.11
|2.13
|1.55
|36.95
|145.26
|45.24
|25.10
|Vertoz
|-3.27
|-18.67
|-37.73
|-43.00
|-49.99
|-26.68
|-21.12
|Digicontent
|-2.96
|5.29
|-16.50
|-28.55
|-45.48
|19.25
|25.60
|Crayons Advertising
|0.38
|0.38
|-6.82
|-26.87
|-26.46
|-25.17
|-15.97
|Graphisads
|-8.68
|-29.64
|-6.15
|-14.33
|-39.42
|-33.97
|-22.05
|Next Mediaworks
|-11.69
|2.92
|-9.73
|-16.56
|-13.28
|-0.99
|5.23
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|5.61
|-4.91
|-12.52
|-18.31
|-17.32
|-20.67
|-23.42
|Aspire & Innovative Advertising
|-7.80
|-14.19
|-27.98
|-44.21
|-51.40
|-39.70
|-26.18
|Veritaas Advertising
|-4.94
|20.93
|4.08
|-17.51
|-16.45
|-39.22
|-25.83
Over the last one year, Cash Ur Drive Marketing has declined 39.03% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Vertoz (-49.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Cash Ur Drive Marketing has outperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|109.39
|105.46
|10
|114.18
|110.15
|20
|118.61
|115.54
|50
|128.65
|125.54
|100
|139.2
|134.23
|200
|89.4
|0
In the latest quarter, Cash Ur Drive Marketing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.47%, FII holding fell to 8.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cash Ur Drive Marketing fact sheet for more information
Cash Ur Drive Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999CH2009PLC031677 and registration number is 031677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising and market research. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cash Ur Drive Marketing is ₹96.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cash Ur Drive Marketing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Cash Ur Drive Marketing is ₹169.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cash Ur Drive Marketing are ₹96.05 and ₹96.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cash Ur Drive Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cash Ur Drive Marketing is ₹166.50 and 52-week low of Cash Ur Drive Marketing is ₹96.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cash Ur Drive Marketing has shown returns of -3.61% over the past day, -21.95% for the past month, -41.78% over 3 months, -39.03% over 1 year, -15.2% across 3 years, and -9.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cash Ur Drive Marketing are 8.37 and 1.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.