Carver Roboweld has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 28, 2026 and will close on Oct 30, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹76.00-80.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Graphite India
|0.8
|-5.95
|13.4
|2.13
|33.58
|17.76
|5.37
|HEG Advanced Materials
|-1.74
|-10.3
|-67.01
|-67.59
|-58.93
|-11.87
|-13.35
|De Nora India
|-3.36
|-6.98
|-21.19
|-15.67
|-13.15
|-23.19
|14.95
|Royal Arc Electrodes
|3.03
|2
|3.38
|-5.85
|-4.38
|8.05
|4.75
|Classic Electrodes (India)
|-7.2
|-6.36
|-21.36
|-19.3
|-50.05
|-21.25
|-13.35
|Auro Impex & Chemicals
|-7.52
|-20.69
|39.8
|4.85
|-24.79
|-17.5
|-13.98
|Electro Force (India)
|-9.29
|-10.27
|-20.95
|-38.86
|-60.8
|-45.93
|-30.85
Source: Dion Global