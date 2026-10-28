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Carver Roboweld Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Carver Roboweld has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 28, 2026 and will close on Oct 30, 2026. The price band has been set at 76.00-80.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Carver Roboweld Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Carver Roboweld Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Graphite India		0.8-5.9513.42.1333.5817.765.37
HEG Advanced Materials		-1.74-10.3-67.01-67.59-58.93-11.87-13.35
De Nora India		-3.36-6.98-21.19-15.67-13.15-23.1914.95
Royal Arc Electrodes		3.0323.38-5.85-4.388.054.75
Classic Electrodes (India)		-7.2-6.36-21.36-19.3-50.05-21.25-13.35
Auro Impex & Chemicals		-7.52-20.6939.84.85-24.79-17.5-13.98
Electro Force (India)		-9.29-10.27-20.95-38.86-60.8-45.93-30.85

Source: Dion Global

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