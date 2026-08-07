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Carnation Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

CARNATION INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Carnation Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹93.59 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Carnation Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.59₹93.59
₹93.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.07₹93.59
₹93.59
Open Price
₹93.59
Prev. Close
₹93.59
Volume
967

Source: Dion Global

Carnation Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Carnation Industries		04.995.6310.05323.10172.0172.09
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Carnation Industries has gained 323.10% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Carnation Industries has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Carnation Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Carnation Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
592.792.62
1090.590.89
2087.8886.65
5067.8569.54
10038.9350.13
20023.5232.98

Source: Dion Global

Carnation Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Carnation Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 10.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Carnation Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTCarnation Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTCarnation Industries - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTCarnation Industries - Book Closure Intimation For The Annual General Meeting.
Jul 30, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTCarnation Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTCarnation Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Carnation Industries

Carnation Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209WB1983PLC035920 and registration number is 035920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Bhawna Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Mansi Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Poonam Dhingra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sony Kumari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Carnation Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Carnation Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carnation Industries is ₹93.59 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Carnation Industries?

The Carnation Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Carnation Industries?

The market cap of Carnation Industries is ₹32.36 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Carnation Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Carnation Industries are ₹93.59 and ₹93.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Carnation Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carnation Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carnation Industries is ₹93.59 and 52-week low of Carnation Industries is ₹21.07 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Carnation Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Carnation Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 5.63% over 3 months, 323.1% over 1 year, 172.01% across 3 years, and 72.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Carnation Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Carnation Industries are -58.28 and 21.58 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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