Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.88
|19.78
|-13.77
|31.01
|19.78
|14.50
|-69.72
|1.50
|9.38
|21.93
|36.56
|40.84
|101.85
|115.14
|3.30
|16.98
|45.57
|97.27
|86.53
|351.58
|214.45
|12.69
|2.44
|51.01
|45.39
|44.68
|902.14
|450.76
|10.48
|31.61
|39.89
|38.10
|56.07
|590.00
|269.24
|1.42
|1.98
|14.44
|4.06
|6.11
|142.85
|36.66
|-1.05
|16.55
|48.75
|31.88
|75.35
|153.09
|62.58
|11.21
|7.66
|0.20
|-23.11
|470.69
|470.69
|470.69
|8.24
|20.80
|80.37
|104.48
|178.39
|403.23
|279.52
|21.96
|110.49
|107.25
|102.22
|120.32
|767.03
|420.22
|1.42
|-1.11
|26.30
|61.91
|24.10
|135.06
|144.11
|-1.41
|9.56
|-2.01
|115.32
|286.54
|874.52
|553.87
|6.25
|4.85
|60.56
|82.00
|51.00
|342.46
|217.35
|2.31
|-2.69
|-1.56
|47.44
|76.31
|189.86
|18.23
|19.98
|-1.41
|33.08
|41.88
|24.48
|91.63
|-32.24
|6.93
|-5.61
|6.03
|4.78
|16.10
|255.68
|-9.38
|6.24
|28.33
|42.55
|13.91
|274.29
|644.32
|347.10
|-2.33
|-6.34
|27.44
|53.57
|72.57
|314.46
|242.07
|18.20
|29.29
|44.74
|92.48
|127.63
|329.51
|-13.82
|4.16
|3.11
|1.23
|25.79
|50.71
|44.55
|74.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Carnation Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209WB1983PLC035920 and registration number is 035920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Carnation Industries Ltd. is ₹1.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Carnation Industries Ltd. is -1.55 and PB ratio of Carnation Industries Ltd. is -0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carnation Industries Ltd. is ₹5.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carnation Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carnation Industries Ltd. is ₹8.96 and 52-week low of Carnation Industries Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.