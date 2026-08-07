What is the share price of Carnation Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carnation Industries is ₹93.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Carnation Industries? The Carnation Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Carnation Industries? The market cap of Carnation Industries is ₹32.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Carnation Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Carnation Industries are ₹93.59 and ₹93.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Carnation Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carnation Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carnation Industries is ₹93.59 and 52-week low of Carnation Industries is ₹21.07 as on .

How has the Carnation Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Carnation Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 5.63% over 3 months, 323.1% over 1 year, 172.01% across 3 years, and 72.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Carnation Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Carnation Industries are -58.28 and 21.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global