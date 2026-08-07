Here's the live share price of Carnation Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Carnation Industries
|0
|4.99
|5.63
|10.05
|323.10
|172.01
|72.09
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Carnation Industries has gained 323.10% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Carnation Industries has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|92.7
|92.62
|10
|90.5
|90.89
|20
|87.88
|86.65
|50
|67.85
|69.54
|100
|38.93
|50.13
|200
|23.52
|32.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Carnation Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 10.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Carnation Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Carnation Industries - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Carnation Industries - Book Closure Intimation For The Annual General Meeting.
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Carnation Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Carnation Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Carnation Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209WB1983PLC035920 and registration number is 035920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carnation Industries is ₹93.59 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Carnation Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Carnation Industries is ₹32.36 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Carnation Industries are ₹93.59 and ₹93.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carnation Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carnation Industries is ₹93.59 and 52-week low of Carnation Industries is ₹21.07 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Carnation Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 5.63% over 3 months, 323.1% over 1 year, 172.01% across 3 years, and 72.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Carnation Industries are -58.28 and 21.58 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global