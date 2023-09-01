Follow Us

Carnation Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CARNATION INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.45 Closed
1.870.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Carnation Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.45₹5.45
₹5.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.25₹8.96
₹5.45
Open Price
₹5.45
Prev. Close
₹5.35
Volume
1

Carnation Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.45
  • R25.45
  • R35.45
  • Pivot
    5.45
  • S15.45
  • S25.45
  • S35.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.235.13
  • 107.494.91
  • 206.364.83
  • 505.275.01
  • 1005.45.09
  • 2005.525.18

Carnation Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.8819.78-13.7731.0119.7814.50-69.72
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3016.9845.5797.2786.53351.58214.45
12.692.4451.0145.3944.68902.14450.76
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34

Carnation Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Carnation Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Carnation Industries Ltd.

Carnation Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209WB1983PLC035920 and registration number is 035920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sephali Roy
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Prakash Sehgal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suvobrata Saha
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Bose
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subir Chatterjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Carnation Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Carnation Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Carnation Industries Ltd. is ₹1.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Carnation Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Carnation Industries Ltd. is -1.55 and PB ratio of Carnation Industries Ltd. is -0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Carnation Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carnation Industries Ltd. is ₹5.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Carnation Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carnation Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carnation Industries Ltd. is ₹8.96 and 52-week low of Carnation Industries Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

