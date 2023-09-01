Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.88
|-4.46
|-5.60
|-18.67
|7.89
|7.89
|7.89
|5.96
|8.86
|23.32
|25.69
|-23.10
|-18.49
|-18.49
|-0.07
|-3.07
|7.45
|0.71
|24.13
|73.08
|70.08
|1.55
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.59
|-11.32
|-2.53
|-24.84
|-25.45
|137.39
|131.07
|0.03
|-1.18
|8.39
|25.73
|32.05
|623.30
|2,102.60
|-0.55
|-7.44
|-8.75
|20.62
|10.21
|314.32
|116.68
|0.68
|-9.70
|-13.11
|-10.61
|-19.76
|82.78
|105.49
|2.63
|8.43
|8.18
|6.21
|-17.55
|8.74
|-33.80
|7.27
|34.50
|83.83
|49.77
|97.23
|2,531.39
|3,740.13
|0.67
|-4.40
|121.86
|436.44
|230.55
|6,698.09
|2,057.14
|1.82
|9.87
|46.91
|60.71
|53.14
|77.10
|35.22
|-0.76
|-8.04
|3.97
|12.37
|-8.57
|114.63
|-48.60
|-8.48
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|7.88
|-4.05
|39.66
|79.73
|0.41
|1,272.88
|230.39
|5.98
|1.05
|1.80
|-2.67
|68.21
|922.07
|100.64
|-0.42
|-5.18
|16.38
|-6.40
|14.61
|959.77
|573.31
|-4.49
|-6.95
|15.10
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|1.61
|-4.27
|-9.01
|9.77
|116.00
|713.42
|1,386.06
|26.57
|18.82
|-13.08
|-23.83
|-65.81
|-57.63
|-89.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63012GJ2012PLC069896 and registration number is 069896. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is ₹32.35 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is 3.71 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is ₹79.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is ₹136.05 and 52-week low of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.