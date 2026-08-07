What is the share price of Cargotrans Maritime? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cargotrans Maritime is ₹88.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Cargotrans Maritime? The Cargotrans Maritime is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cargotrans Maritime? The market cap of Cargotrans Maritime is ₹52.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cargotrans Maritime? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cargotrans Maritime are ₹88.40 and ₹88.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cargotrans Maritime? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cargotrans Maritime stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cargotrans Maritime is ₹179.80 and 52-week low of Cargotrans Maritime is ₹68.00 as on .

How has the Cargotrans Maritime performed historically in terms of returns? The Cargotrans Maritime has shown returns of 4.85% over the past day, -6.95% for the past month, -44.9% over 3 months, 7.8% over 1 year, 2.12% across 3 years, and 3.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cargotrans Maritime? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cargotrans Maritime are 9.78 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global