CARGOTRANS MARITIME LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹79.30 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.30₹83.90
₹79.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.00₹136.05
₹79.30
Open Price
₹83.90
Prev. Close
₹79.30
Volume
0

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.37
  • R285.43
  • R386.97
  • Pivot
    80.83
  • S177.77
  • S276.23
  • S373.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.2180.42
  • 1080.9280.6
  • 2044.1381
  • 5017.6582.94
  • 1008.8388.39
  • 2004.410

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.88-4.46-5.60-18.677.897.897.89
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. Share Holdings

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Cargotrans Maritime Ltd.

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63012GJ2012PLC069896 and registration number is 069896. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

    FAQs on Cargotrans Maritime Ltd.

    What is the Market Cap of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd.?

    The market cap of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is ₹32.35 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

    What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd.?

    P/E ratio of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is 3.71 as on Aug 31, 2023.

    What is the share price of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd.?

    The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is ₹79.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

    What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd.?

    The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is ₹136.05 and 52-week low of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

