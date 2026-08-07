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Cargotrans Maritime Share Price

NSE
BSE

CARGOTRANS MARITIME

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Cargotrans Maritime along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.40 Closed
4.85₹ 4.09
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cargotrans Maritime Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.40₹88.40
₹88.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.00₹179.80
₹88.40
Open Price
₹88.40
Prev. Close
₹84.31
Volume
750

Source: Dion Global

Cargotrans Maritime Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cargotrans Maritime		10.09-6.95-44.90-41.847.802.123.76
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cargotrans Maritime has gained 7.80% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Cargotrans Maritime has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Cargotrans Maritime Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cargotrans Maritime Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.2284.76
1088.5687.42
2097.8993.47
50115.51109.11
100133.67121.64
200130.77122.69

Source: Dion Global

Cargotrans Maritime Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cargotrans Maritime remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cargotrans Maritime Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTCargotrans Maritime - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTCargotrans Maritime - Compliance- Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2
May 30, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTCargotrans Maritime - Annuouncement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) - Reply To Clarification On Price Movements.
May 28, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTCargotrans Maritime - Results- Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTCargotrans Maritime - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Cargotrans Maritime

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63012GJ2012PLC069896 and registration number is 069896. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Edwin Alexander
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Mathew Jacob
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manju Edwin
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. B Chandershekhar Rao
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Udayan Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cargotrans Maritime Share Price

What is the share price of Cargotrans Maritime?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cargotrans Maritime is ₹88.40 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cargotrans Maritime?

The Cargotrans Maritime is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cargotrans Maritime?

The market cap of Cargotrans Maritime is ₹52.35 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cargotrans Maritime?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cargotrans Maritime are ₹88.40 and ₹88.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cargotrans Maritime?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cargotrans Maritime stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cargotrans Maritime is ₹179.80 and 52-week low of Cargotrans Maritime is ₹68.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Cargotrans Maritime performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cargotrans Maritime has shown returns of 4.85% over the past day, -6.95% for the past month, -44.9% over 3 months, 7.8% over 1 year, 2.12% across 3 years, and 3.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cargotrans Maritime?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cargotrans Maritime are 9.78 and 1.10 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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