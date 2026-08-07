Here's the live share price of Cargotrans Maritime along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cargotrans Maritime
|10.09
|-6.95
|-44.90
|-41.84
|7.80
|2.12
|3.76
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cargotrans Maritime has gained 7.80% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Cargotrans Maritime has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.22
|84.76
|10
|88.56
|87.42
|20
|97.89
|93.47
|50
|115.51
|109.11
|100
|133.67
|121.64
|200
|130.77
|122.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cargotrans Maritime remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Cargotrans Maritime - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Cargotrans Maritime - Compliance- Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2
|May 30, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Cargotrans Maritime - Annuouncement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) - Reply To Clarification On Price Movements.
|May 28, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Cargotrans Maritime - Results- Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Cargotrans Maritime - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63012GJ2012PLC069896 and registration number is 069896. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cargotrans Maritime is ₹88.40 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Cargotrans Maritime is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cargotrans Maritime is ₹52.35 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cargotrans Maritime are ₹88.40 and ₹88.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cargotrans Maritime stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cargotrans Maritime is ₹179.80 and 52-week low of Cargotrans Maritime is ₹68.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Cargotrans Maritime has shown returns of 4.85% over the past day, -6.95% for the past month, -44.9% over 3 months, 7.8% over 1 year, 2.12% across 3 years, and 3.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cargotrans Maritime are 9.78 and 1.10 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global