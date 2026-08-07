What is the share price of Cargosol Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cargosol Logistics is ₹25.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Cargosol Logistics? The Cargosol Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cargosol Logistics? The market cap of Cargosol Logistics is ₹26.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cargosol Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cargosol Logistics are ₹25.90 and ₹25.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cargosol Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cargosol Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cargosol Logistics is ₹28.80 and 52-week low of Cargosol Logistics is ₹15.30 as on .

How has the Cargosol Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Cargosol Logistics has shown returns of 2.37% over the past day, 40.0% for the past month, 39.77% over 3 months, 59.88% over 1 year, -14.88% across 3 years, and -10.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cargosol Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cargosol Logistics are 46.00 and 1.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global