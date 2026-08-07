Here's the live share price of Cargosol Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cargosol Logistics
|2.37
|40.00
|39.77
|3.35
|59.88
|-14.88
|-10.26
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cargosol Logistics has gained 59.88% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Cargosol Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.77
|25.6
|10
|25.26
|24.71
|20
|21.96
|23.06
|50
|21.09
|21.45
|100
|20.3
|21.35
|200
|22.66
|24.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cargosol Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:47 PM IST IST
|Cargosol Logistics - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Schedule To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 20
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Cargosol Logistics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Cargosol Logistics - Disclosure Of Revised Voting Results Of The Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of Cargosol Logistics Limited
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Cargosol Logistics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Cargosol Logistics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Source: Dion Global
Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH2011PLC214380 and registration number is 214380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to land, water & air transportation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cargosol Logistics is ₹25.90 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Cargosol Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cargosol Logistics is ₹26.42 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cargosol Logistics are ₹25.90 and ₹25.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cargosol Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cargosol Logistics is ₹28.80 and 52-week low of Cargosol Logistics is ₹15.30 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Cargosol Logistics has shown returns of 2.37% over the past day, 40.0% for the past month, 39.77% over 3 months, 59.88% over 1 year, -14.88% across 3 years, and -10.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cargosol Logistics are 46.00 and 1.19 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global