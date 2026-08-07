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Cargosol Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

CARGOSOL LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Cargosol Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.90 Closed
2.37₹ 0.60
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cargosol Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.90₹25.90
₹25.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.30₹28.80
₹25.90
Open Price
₹25.90
Prev. Close
₹25.30
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Cargosol Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cargosol Logistics		2.3740.0039.773.3559.88-14.88-10.26
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cargosol Logistics has gained 59.88% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Cargosol Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Cargosol Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cargosol Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.7725.6
1025.2624.71
2021.9623.06
5021.0921.45
10020.321.35
20022.6624.01

Source: Dion Global

Cargosol Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cargosol Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cargosol Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:47 PM IST ISTCargosol Logistics - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Schedule To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 20
Aug 01, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTCargosol Logistics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTCargosol Logistics - Disclosure Of Revised Voting Results Of The Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of Cargosol Logistics Limited
Jul 31, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTCargosol Logistics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTCargosol Logistics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM

Source: Dion Global

About Cargosol Logistics

Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH2011PLC214380 and registration number is 214380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to land, water & air transportation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Samuel Janathan Muliyil
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Roshan Rohira
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Stalgy Samuel Muliyil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Saifi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Bajaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Cargosol Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Cargosol Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cargosol Logistics is ₹25.90 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cargosol Logistics?

The Cargosol Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cargosol Logistics?

The market cap of Cargosol Logistics is ₹26.42 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cargosol Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cargosol Logistics are ₹25.90 and ₹25.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cargosol Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cargosol Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cargosol Logistics is ₹28.80 and 52-week low of Cargosol Logistics is ₹15.30 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the Cargosol Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cargosol Logistics has shown returns of 2.37% over the past day, 40.0% for the past month, 39.77% over 3 months, 59.88% over 1 year, -14.88% across 3 years, and -10.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cargosol Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cargosol Logistics are 46.00 and 1.19 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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