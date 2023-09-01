Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.22
|9.52
|7.78
|-8.37
|3.37
|3.37
|3.37
|5.96
|8.86
|23.32
|25.69
|-23.10
|-18.49
|-18.49
|-0.07
|-3.07
|7.45
|0.71
|24.13
|73.08
|70.08
|1.55
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.59
|-11.32
|-2.53
|-24.84
|-25.45
|137.39
|131.07
|0.03
|-1.18
|8.39
|25.73
|32.05
|623.30
|2,102.60
|-0.55
|-7.44
|-8.75
|20.62
|10.21
|314.32
|116.68
|0.68
|-9.70
|-13.11
|-10.61
|-19.76
|82.78
|105.49
|2.63
|8.43
|8.18
|6.21
|-17.55
|8.74
|-33.80
|7.27
|34.50
|83.83
|49.77
|97.23
|2,531.39
|3,740.13
|0.67
|-4.40
|121.86
|436.44
|230.55
|6,698.09
|2,057.14
|1.82
|9.87
|46.91
|60.71
|53.14
|77.10
|35.22
|-0.76
|-8.04
|3.97
|12.37
|-8.57
|114.63
|-48.60
|-8.48
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|7.88
|-4.05
|39.66
|79.73
|0.41
|1,272.88
|230.39
|5.98
|1.05
|1.80
|-2.67
|68.21
|922.07
|100.64
|-0.42
|-5.18
|16.38
|-6.40
|14.61
|959.77
|573.31
|-4.49
|-6.95
|15.10
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|1.61
|-4.27
|-9.01
|9.77
|116.00
|713.42
|1,386.06
|26.57
|18.82
|-13.08
|-23.83
|-65.81
|-57.63
|-89.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH2011PLC214380 and registration number is 214380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to land, water & air transportation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is ₹46.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is 2.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is ₹46.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cargosol Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is ₹93.95 and 52-week low of Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is ₹36.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.