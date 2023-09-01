Follow Us

CARGOSOL LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹46.00 Closed
6.983
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Cargosol Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.80₹46.00
₹46.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.48₹93.95
₹46.00
Open Price
₹43.80
Prev. Close
₹43.00
Volume
24,000

Cargosol Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R146.73
  • R247.47
  • R348.93
  • Pivot
    45.27
  • S144.53
  • S243.07
  • S342.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.9543.78
  • 1053.944.19
  • 2029.1744.21
  • 5011.6744.35
  • 1005.8347.06
  • 2002.920

Cargosol Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.229.527.78-8.373.373.373.37
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12

Cargosol Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Cargosol Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Cargosol Logistics Ltd.

Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH2011PLC214380 and registration number is 214380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to land, water & air transportation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

  • Industry
    Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others
  • Address
    5th floor, 502, Swaroop Arcade, Sahar Road, Andheri East, Mumbai Maharashtra 400099
  • Contact
    cs@cargosol.comhttps://cargosol.com

Management

  • Mr. Samuel Janathan Muliyil
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Roshan Kishanchand Rohira
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Stalgy Samuel Muliyil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anilkumar Ayodhyaprasad Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cargosol Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cargosol Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is ₹46.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cargosol Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is 2.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cargosol Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is ₹46.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cargosol Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cargosol Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is ₹93.95 and 52-week low of Cargosol Logistics Ltd. is ₹36.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

