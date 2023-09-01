Follow Us

CAREER POINT LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹214.50 Closed
00
As on Jul 21, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Career Point Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹213.00₹216.95
₹214.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.45₹263.90
₹214.50
Open Price
₹215.85
Prev. Close
₹214.50
Volume
0

Career Point Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1216.63
  • R2218.77
  • R3220.58
  • Pivot
    214.82
  • S1212.68
  • S2210.87
  • S3208.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5126.98205.58
  • 10127.68205.38
  • 20128.69203.77
  • 50132.48204.97
  • 100121.87202.02
  • 200121.86187.13

Career Point Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.8512.81-8.0032.2860.4349.22148.70
0-6.428.666.37-37.0151.5051.50
22.5537.6649.1059.8650.55289.77-8.09
0.571.4828.1443.64-13.26579.57125.55
9.212.20-4.11-3.1266.69690.141,000.96
-22.78-12.86-4.69-11.59-56.12-79.67-92.38
-1.410.5144.0225.0216.4916.4916.49
0.65-6.02-7.6916.4210.64116.67136.36
4.8211.543.570-51.12-65.88-92.44
4.8713.163.1274.213.563.563.56
2.94-2.786.062.94-43.55-49.28-32.69
-2.3026.8718.0625.00-7.61269.57347.37

Career Point Ltd. Share Holdings

Career Point Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results, Interim Dividend & SoA
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Career Point Ltd.

Career Point Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80100PB2000PLC054497 and registration number is 016272. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Academic tutoring services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Maheshwari
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Om Prakash Maheshwari
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nawal Kishore Maheshwari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Lalpuria
    Director
  • Mr. Ram Swaroop Chaudhary
    Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Neelima Maheshwari
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad Sarda
    Director
  • Mrs. Divya Sodani
    Director

FAQs on Career Point Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Career Point Ltd.?

The market cap of Career Point Ltd. is ₹390.24 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Career Point Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Career Point Ltd. is 17.01 and PB ratio of Career Point Ltd. is 0.87 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Career Point Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Career Point Ltd. is ₹214.50 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Career Point Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Career Point Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Career Point Ltd. is ₹263.90 and 52-week low of Career Point Ltd. is ₹118.45 as on Jul 21, 2023.

