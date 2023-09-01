What is the Market Cap of Career Point Ltd.? The market cap of Career Point Ltd. is ₹390.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Career Point Ltd.? P/E ratio of Career Point Ltd. is 17.01 and PB ratio of Career Point Ltd. is 0.87 as on .

What is the share price of Career Point Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Career Point Ltd. is ₹214.50 as on .