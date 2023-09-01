Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results, Interim Dividend & SoA
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Career Point Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80100PB2000PLC054497 and registration number is 016272. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Academic tutoring services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Career Point Ltd. is ₹390.24 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Career Point Ltd. is 17.01 and PB ratio of Career Point Ltd. is 0.87 as on Jul 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Career Point Ltd. is ₹214.50 as on Jul 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Career Point Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Career Point Ltd. is ₹263.90 and 52-week low of Career Point Ltd. is ₹118.45 as on Jul 21, 2023.