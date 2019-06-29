CARE Ratings downgrades Sadbhav Infra’s Rohtak-Hissar Tollway

SIPL informed the stock exchange that it has infused funds of approximately rs 167 crore upto March 31, 2019 in the project.

CARE Ratings on Friday downgraded long-term bank facilities of Rs 942.82 crore of Rohtak-Hissar Tollway’s (RHTPL), a special purpose vehicle for the Rohtak-Hissar road project of Sadbhav Infrastructure (SIPL). The default rating came on the back of the company missing a re-payment of Rs 6.5 crore on its facilities.

However, later in the day, the company informed BSE that it has made the outstanding debt servicing payment to its lenders amounting to approximately Rs 6.5 crore and cleared its pending dues.

The ratings agency on Friday had assigned default rating CARE D to the company’s bank facilities from CARE BB+/Stable, stating that it factors in overdues in the account for debt servicing owing to poor liquidity and debt coverage indicators arising due to subdued toll collection on sustained basis as against large debt obligations.

“There are overdues in the account of RHTPL in servicing its debt obligations of upto 15 days… Toll collection of the company during FY19 stood at Rs 64.95 crore while the debt obligations (interest + principal) stood at around `110 crore for the same period. Further, company has not created liquidity backup mechanism in the form of debt service reserve account (DSRA) stipulated in terms of sanction,” ratings agency had said.

The share price of SIPL after hitting a 52-week low of `58.75 in the intra-day trade on BSE on Friday, recovered to finally close up 0.76% at Rs 72.55.

Sadbhav management has said that the toll collections have remained subdued on the road project due to considerable diversion of traffic from it on to various alternate routes present nearby.

In a BSE filing earlier on Friday, the company said that according to the concession agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) signed in May 2013, it was said that no alternate route shall be constructed within 15 years of the appointed date of the project which was December 26, 2013. “In the past, RHTPL has intimated to the client several time about the alternate routes and the protection available under the concession agreement. RHTPL and SIPL continue to remain in discussion with NHAI to solve this matter.”

SIPL informed the stock exchange that it has infused funds of approximately rs 167 crore upto March 31, 2019 in the project. “This is over and above the about Rs 110 crore equity infusion made into this project”. It also said that as sponsors of the project SIPL and Sadbhav Group remain committed to the project financially and to the interests of all stakeholders including lenders and NHAI.

Meanwhile, SIPL clarified that it is “not a guarantor” to the debt available by RHTPL. “SIPL has a comfortable liquidity position, with cash, bank and it’s equivalent amount to over `170 crore as on March 31, 2019,” it said. RHTPL entered into a 22-year concession agreement with NHAI on May 27, 2013 for the four-laning of Rohtak to Hissar section of National Highway – 10 from 87 km to 170 km including connecting link from 87 km of NH-10 to 348 km of NH 71 with design length of 98.81 km on BOT-toll basis. The total cost of the project was `1,271.58 crore which was funded through debt of `952.40 crore, grant from NHAI of `211.50 crore and remaining through promoter’s contribution.