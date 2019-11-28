CARE downgrades various Simplex instruments

Besides, Simplex has issued corporate guarantee amounting to ~Rs 746 cr to its group entities. (Representational image)

CARE Ratings on Wednesday revised the bank facilities of Simplex Infrastructures from ‘CARE BBB’ to ‘CARE BB+’, while the outlook continues to remain negative. Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) were also changed by the rating agency.

Data from Bloomberg showed that total debt of the Simplex Infrastructure stood at Rs 3,264.48 crore as on September 2019.

The rating agency in its rationale said the ratings assigned to Simplex Infrastructures (Simplex) take into account non infusion of equity of Rs 125 crore by promoters within the timelines as expected due to lapse of timelines for conversion of share warrants.

The agency has cited “moderation in profitability in Q2FY20 (refers to the period July 1 to September 30), continued elongation in already high collection period in Q2FY20 with increase in unbilled revenue leading to deterioration of working capital cycle further, stretched liquidity as indicated in high utilisation of working capital limits on continuous basis and higher-than-expected debt levels as on September 30, 2019” as reasons behind its actions.

“The ratings are also constrained by exposure to group companies, inherent cyclical trends associated with the construction sector and profitability susceptible to volatility in input prices, which is mitigated to an extent by presence of cost escalation clauses in majority of contracts in the order book. Besides, Simplex has issued corporate guarantee amounting to ~Rs 746 cr to its group entities. The management has maintained that cash accruals of such group entities are sufficient to meet their debt obligations and Simplex would not take any further exposure to these entities,” said CARE Ratings.