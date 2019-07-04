CARE downgrades Reliance Home Finance Rs 400-crore NCDs

The company has been delaying in servicing of bank facilities which has been already downgraded to CARE ‘D’.

CARE Ratings on Tuesday revised the rating for Reliance Home Finance’s non-convertible debentures (NCDs), amounting to Rs 400 crore, to CARE ‘D’ from CARE ‘C’. It said the revision takes into account the recent instance of rescheduling of NCD by RHFL to address the timing mismatches of receipts.

CARE, in a press release, stated that the debenture trustee for RHFL’s NCD has informed the rating agency via its email dated July 1, 2019, that RHFL had a due date for redemption of its Rs 400-crore NCD on June 28, 2019, which has been rescheduled, and now the due date is October 31, 2019. Further, the company has been delaying in servicing of bank facilities which has been already downgraded to CARE ‘D’.

RHFL in filings to exchanges said, “The extension of maturity has been done with the consent of the debenture trustee and NCD holder. Extension of maturities by mutual consent is a recognised global practice to deal with severe dislocations in capital markets, and does not in any sense constitute a default. The rating of other NCDs issued by the company remains unchanged. The company considers the above rating action untimely and uncalled for action. There has not been any adverse change in the company’s operational parameters from the time of the last rating actions.”