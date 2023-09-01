What is the Market Cap of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is ₹30.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is 16.01 and PB ratio of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is 5.68 as on .

What is the share price of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is ₹65.90 as on .