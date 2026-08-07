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Caprolactam Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

CAPROLACTAM CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Caprolactam Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.00 Closed
-1.61₹ -0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Caprolactam Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.00₹49.00
₹49.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.10₹81.00
₹49.00
Open Price
₹49.00
Prev. Close
₹49.80
Volume
200

Source: Dion Global

Caprolactam Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Caprolactam Chemicals		2.34-1.51-7.88-32.6916.64-6.09-6.51
Tata Chemicals		-0.35-6.49-16.61-5.46-30.09-13.57-4.53
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		0.2213.03-14.7641.9517.420.195.82
GHCL		-0.482.16-17.40-16.43-21.79-7.123.20
TGV SRAAC		4.814.30-3.7919.09-1.553.1721.92
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers		1.14-1.506.4218.59-23.91-2.1337.74
Primo Chemicals		-5.88-1.54-5.505.80-12.12-27.650.72
Chemfab Alkalis		-3.30-1.26-12.42-7.87-45.174.8818.70
Lords Chloro Alkali		1.852.86-0.75-3.42-27.45-1.7621.15
Jayshree Chemicals		-1.991.55-11.66-12.18-24.62-3.90-3.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Caprolactam Chemicals has gained 16.64% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Caprolactam Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).

Caprolactam Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Caprolactam Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.8148.67
1048.448.54
2048.348.47
5048.749.24
10053.1550.43
20050.4750.45

Source: Dion Global

Caprolactam Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Caprolactam Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Caprolactam Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTCaprolactam Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Unaudited Financial Results For The Q
Jul 02, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTCaprolactam Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTCaprolactam Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 30 May, 2026
May 06, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTCaprolactam Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider Audited Financial Results For
Apr 22, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTCaprolactam Chem. - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Caprolactam Chemicals

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1988PLC049683 and registration number is 049683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Zaver Shankarlal Bhanushali
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Shankarlal Bhanushali
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Viren Jaysukhlal Jasani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Damji Joisher
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Bhavin Bhanushali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Caprolactam Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Caprolactam Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caprolactam Chemicals is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Caprolactam Chemicals?

The Caprolactam Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Caprolactam Chemicals?

The market cap of Caprolactam Chemicals is ₹22.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Caprolactam Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Caprolactam Chemicals are ₹49.00 and ₹49.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caprolactam Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caprolactam Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caprolactam Chemicals is ₹81.00 and 52-week low of Caprolactam Chemicals is ₹38.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Caprolactam Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Caprolactam Chemicals has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, -7.88% over 3 months, 16.64% over 1 year, -6.09% across 3 years, and -6.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Caprolactam Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caprolactam Chemicals are 12.80 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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