CAPROLACTAM CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash | Smallcap | BSE
₹65.90 Closed
0.610.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.90₹66.00
₹65.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.60₹95.00
₹65.90
Open Price
₹66.00
Prev. Close
₹65.50
Volume
320

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.97
  • R266.03
  • R366.07
  • Pivot
    65.93
  • S165.87
  • S265.83
  • S365.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.3966.47
  • 1057.8465.37
  • 2058.1363.72
  • 5057.0562.45
  • 10047.4662.58
  • 20049.9461.81

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.699.8310.76-1.7018.63264.09533.65
6.00-0.0810.577.65-5.89245.5639.81
16.4211.3825.2616.551.45272.83135.92
11.908.8612.2814.82-19.05109.5627.75
8.245.823.06-2.51-21.5290.1351.73
10.040.58-4.47-13.12-14.68504.91365.31
18.976.356.03-2.36-27.20308.14204.34
18.693.4010.7631.1729.87840.681,537.88
6.6110.9312.0437.1512.71146.74124.80
4.6018.1519.234.30-32.55291.66104.12
1.572.39-9.59-17.565.27142.4146.48
22.1834.1142.7441.8028.1552.83-29.45

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd.

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1988PLC049683 and registration number is 049683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Z S Bhanushali
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. S S Bhanushali
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. V P Adagale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R P Mange
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. P B Bhanushali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is ₹30.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is 16.01 and PB ratio of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is 5.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is ₹65.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is ₹40.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

