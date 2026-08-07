Here's the live share price of Caprolactam Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Caprolactam Chemicals
|2.34
|-1.51
|-7.88
|-32.69
|16.64
|-6.09
|-6.51
|Tata Chemicals
|-0.35
|-6.49
|-16.61
|-5.46
|-30.09
|-13.57
|-4.53
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|0.22
|13.03
|-14.76
|41.95
|17.42
|0.19
|5.82
|GHCL
|-0.48
|2.16
|-17.40
|-16.43
|-21.79
|-7.12
|3.20
|TGV SRAAC
|4.81
|4.30
|-3.79
|19.09
|-1.55
|3.17
|21.92
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers
|1.14
|-1.50
|6.42
|18.59
|-23.91
|-2.13
|37.74
|Primo Chemicals
|-5.88
|-1.54
|-5.50
|5.80
|-12.12
|-27.65
|0.72
|Chemfab Alkalis
|-3.30
|-1.26
|-12.42
|-7.87
|-45.17
|4.88
|18.70
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|1.85
|2.86
|-0.75
|-3.42
|-27.45
|-1.76
|21.15
|Jayshree Chemicals
|-1.99
|1.55
|-11.66
|-12.18
|-24.62
|-3.90
|-3.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Caprolactam Chemicals has gained 16.64% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Caprolactam Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.81
|48.67
|10
|48.4
|48.54
|20
|48.3
|48.47
|50
|48.7
|49.24
|100
|53.15
|50.43
|200
|50.47
|50.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Caprolactam Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Caprolactam Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Unaudited Financial Results For The Q
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Caprolactam Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Caprolactam Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 30 May, 2026
|May 06, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Caprolactam Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider Audited Financial Results For
|Apr 22, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Caprolactam Chem. - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1988PLC049683 and registration number is 049683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caprolactam Chemicals is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Caprolactam Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Caprolactam Chemicals is ₹22.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Caprolactam Chemicals are ₹49.00 and ₹49.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caprolactam Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caprolactam Chemicals is ₹81.00 and 52-week low of Caprolactam Chemicals is ₹38.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Caprolactam Chemicals has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, -7.88% over 3 months, 16.64% over 1 year, -6.09% across 3 years, and -6.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caprolactam Chemicals are 12.80 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global