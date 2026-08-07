What is the share price of Caprolactam Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caprolactam Chemicals is ₹49.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Caprolactam Chemicals? The Caprolactam Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Caprolactam Chemicals? The market cap of Caprolactam Chemicals is ₹22.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Caprolactam Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Caprolactam Chemicals are ₹49.00 and ₹49.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caprolactam Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caprolactam Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caprolactam Chemicals is ₹81.00 and 52-week low of Caprolactam Chemicals is ₹38.10 as on .

How has the Caprolactam Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Caprolactam Chemicals has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, -7.88% over 3 months, 16.64% over 1 year, -6.09% across 3 years, and -6.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Caprolactam Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caprolactam Chemicals are 12.80 and 3.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global