Capri Global Holdings sells Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares worth over Rs 2.5 cr

On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

Capri Global Holdings on Wednesday sold more than 20 lakh shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Capri Global Holdings offloaded a total of 20,55,161 shares at an average price of Rs 12.40 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 2.54 crore.

The shares were picked up by Besseggen Infotech LLP, the data showed.

Capri Global Holdings held 1.82 per cent stake in Lakshmi Vilas Bank as a public shareholder, as per the bank’s shareholding pattern for September 2020 quarter.

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Besseggen Infotech LLP sold a total of 23,42,801 shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank at an average price of Rs 12.45 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 2.91 crore.

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Wednesday closed 20 per cent lower at Rs 12.40 on the BSE, while on the NSE, the scrip ended 19.94 per cent lower at Rs 12.45.