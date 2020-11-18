  • MORE MARKET STATS

Capri Global Holdings sells Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares worth over Rs 2.5 cr

By: |
November 18, 2020 10:23 PM

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Capri Global Holdings offloaded a total of 20,55,161 shares at an average price of Rs 12.40 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 2.54 crore.

On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

Capri Global Holdings on Wednesday sold more than 20 lakh shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Capri Global Holdings offloaded a total of 20,55,161 shares at an average price of Rs 12.40 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 2.54 crore.

Related News

The shares were picked up by Besseggen Infotech LLP, the data showed.

Capri Global Holdings held 1.82 per cent stake in Lakshmi Vilas Bank as a public shareholder, as per the bank’s shareholding pattern for September 2020 quarter.

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Besseggen Infotech LLP sold a total of 23,42,801 shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank at an average price of Rs 12.45 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 2.91 crore.

On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Wednesday closed 20 per cent lower at Rs 12.40 on the BSE, while on the NSE, the scrip ended 19.94 per cent lower at Rs 12.45.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Capri Global Holdings sells Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares worth over Rs 2.5 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Wipro sets December 11 as record date for share buyback
2Oil gains on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
3US stocks inch higher: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq edge up as vaccine updates trickle in