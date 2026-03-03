Facebook Pixel Code
Capital Small Finance Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Banks
Theme
Small Finance
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Capital Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹261.40 Closed
-0.31₹ -0.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Capital Small Finance Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹257.15₹265.00
₹261.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹248.65₹330.40
₹261.40
Open Price
₹262.00
Prev. Close
₹262.20
Volume
1,900

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Capital Small Finance Bank has declined 9.66% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.44%.

Capital Small Finance Bank’s current P/E of 8.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Capital Small Finance Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Capital Small Finance Bank		-0.912.23-5.15-7.931.32-15.57-9.66
HDFC Bank		-3.18-7.03-11.86-7.553.662.962.14
ICICI Bank		-0.77-1.11-1.24-1.6413.9416.5116.81
Axis Bank		-1.201.147.8830.0336.1717.1412.71
Kotak Mahindra Bank		-3.41-0.64-3.755.347.935.661.69
IndusInd Bank		1.142.1511.2922.61-4.29-5.78-3.05
Federal Bank		-0.323.1714.1252.5564.1529.9727.33
Au Small Finance Bank		-4.90-3.000.4733.4170.9415.279.70
YES Bank		-3.07-5.35-9.87-0.8823.736.174.24
IDFC First Bank		1.16-15.39-10.891.7424.428.461.36
Karur Vysya Bank		-5.963.8926.7951.8189.5554.8944.34
Bandhan Bank		-1.5814.5820.987.9026.72-8.71-12.92
City Union Bank		-3.57-6.721.5140.4686.3125.128.95
RBL Bank		-3.772.842.6215.94102.0323.404.70
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		9.0916.3915.1616.7130.4332.6731.13
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-5.57-10.366.4132.9982.4228.0411.36
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		-3.0812.5525.5357.6165.0114.155.75
South Indian Bank		-1.343.332.3737.7271.0937.4234.37
Karnataka Bank		-0.324.17-4.4616.0322.0110.9424.04
Equitas Small Finance Bank		-5.35-7.85-1.7520.0310.32-6.594.47

Over the last one year, Capital Small Finance Bank has gained 1.32% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (3.66%), ICICI Bank (13.94%), Axis Bank (36.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Capital Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (2.14%) and ICICI Bank (16.81%).

Capital Small Finance Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Capital Small Finance Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5262.92262.43
10264.22263.15
20263.33263.12
50262.42264.24
100268.73269
200281.43277.51

Capital Small Finance Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Capital Small Finance Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 17.96%, while DII stake increased to 28.13%, FII holding fell to 0.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Capital Small Finance Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,72,1690.7314.7
1,21,4610.413.31

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Capital Small Finance Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 23, 2026, 11:13 PM ISTCap. Small Fin. Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 04, 2026, 9:58 PM ISTCapital Small Financ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 04, 2026, 9:50 PM ISTCapital Small Financ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 04, 2026, 5:25 PM ISTCapital Small Financ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 30, 2026, 9:41 PM ISTCapital Small Financ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Capital Small Finance Bank

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110PB1999PLC022634 and registration number is 022634. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 908.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Navin Kumar Maini
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarvjit Singh Samra
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Munish Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Parasuraman
    Director
  • Mr. Balbir Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Sukhen Pal Babuta
    Director
  • Mr. Gurpreet Singh Chug
    Director
  • Mr. Sham Singh Bains
    Director
  • Mr. Nageswara Rao Yalamanchili
    Director
  • Mr. Kamaldeep Singh Sangha
    Director
  • Ms. Rachna Dikshit
    Director

FAQs on Capital Small Finance Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Capital Small Finance Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Small Finance Bank is ₹261.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Capital Small Finance Bank?

The Capital Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capital Small Finance Bank?

The market cap of Capital Small Finance Bank is ₹1,187.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Capital Small Finance Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital Small Finance Bank are ₹265.00 and ₹257.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capital Small Finance Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital Small Finance Bank is ₹330.40 and 52-week low of Capital Small Finance Bank is ₹248.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Capital Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Capital Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 1.85% for the past month, -5.95% over 3 months, -2.44% over 1 year, -15.57% across 3 years, and -9.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capital Small Finance Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital Small Finance Bank are 8.76 and 0.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Capital Small Finance Bank News

