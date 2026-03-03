Here's the live share price of Capital Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Capital Small Finance Bank has declined 9.66% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.44%.
Capital Small Finance Bank’s current P/E of 8.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Capital Small Finance Bank
|-0.91
|2.23
|-5.15
|-7.93
|1.32
|-15.57
|-9.66
|HDFC Bank
|-3.18
|-7.03
|-11.86
|-7.55
|3.66
|2.96
|2.14
|ICICI Bank
|-0.77
|-1.11
|-1.24
|-1.64
|13.94
|16.51
|16.81
|Axis Bank
|-1.20
|1.14
|7.88
|30.03
|36.17
|17.14
|12.71
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|-3.41
|-0.64
|-3.75
|5.34
|7.93
|5.66
|1.69
|IndusInd Bank
|1.14
|2.15
|11.29
|22.61
|-4.29
|-5.78
|-3.05
|Federal Bank
|-0.32
|3.17
|14.12
|52.55
|64.15
|29.97
|27.33
|Au Small Finance Bank
|-4.90
|-3.00
|0.47
|33.41
|70.94
|15.27
|9.70
|YES Bank
|-3.07
|-5.35
|-9.87
|-0.88
|23.73
|6.17
|4.24
|IDFC First Bank
|1.16
|-15.39
|-10.89
|1.74
|24.42
|8.46
|1.36
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-5.96
|3.89
|26.79
|51.81
|89.55
|54.89
|44.34
|Bandhan Bank
|-1.58
|14.58
|20.98
|7.90
|26.72
|-8.71
|-12.92
|City Union Bank
|-3.57
|-6.72
|1.51
|40.46
|86.31
|25.12
|8.95
|RBL Bank
|-3.77
|2.84
|2.62
|15.94
|102.03
|23.40
|4.70
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|9.09
|16.39
|15.16
|16.71
|30.43
|32.67
|31.13
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-5.57
|-10.36
|6.41
|32.99
|82.42
|28.04
|11.36
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|-3.08
|12.55
|25.53
|57.61
|65.01
|14.15
|5.75
|South Indian Bank
|-1.34
|3.33
|2.37
|37.72
|71.09
|37.42
|34.37
|Karnataka Bank
|-0.32
|4.17
|-4.46
|16.03
|22.01
|10.94
|24.04
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|-5.35
|-7.85
|-1.75
|20.03
|10.32
|-6.59
|4.47
Over the last one year, Capital Small Finance Bank has gained 1.32% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (3.66%), ICICI Bank (13.94%), Axis Bank (36.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Capital Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (2.14%) and ICICI Bank (16.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|262.92
|262.43
|10
|264.22
|263.15
|20
|263.33
|263.12
|50
|262.42
|264.24
|100
|268.73
|269
|200
|281.43
|277.51
In the latest quarter, Capital Small Finance Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 17.96%, while DII stake increased to 28.13%, FII holding fell to 0.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,72,169
|0.73
|14.7
|1,21,461
|0.41
|3.31
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 23, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
|Cap. Small Fin. Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 04, 2026, 9:58 PM IST
|Capital Small Financ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 04, 2026, 9:50 PM IST
|Capital Small Financ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 04, 2026, 5:25 PM IST
|Capital Small Financ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 30, 2026, 9:41 PM IST
|Capital Small Financ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110PB1999PLC022634 and registration number is 022634. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 908.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Small Finance Bank is ₹261.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Capital Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Capital Small Finance Bank is ₹1,187.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital Small Finance Bank are ₹265.00 and ₹257.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital Small Finance Bank is ₹330.40 and 52-week low of Capital Small Finance Bank is ₹248.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Capital Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 1.85% for the past month, -5.95% over 3 months, -2.44% over 1 year, -15.57% across 3 years, and -9.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital Small Finance Bank are 8.76 and 0.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.