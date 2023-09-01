What is the Market Cap of Capital India Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Capital India Finance Ltd. is ₹917.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capital India Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Capital India Finance Ltd. is 51.24 and PB ratio of Capital India Finance Ltd. is 1.57 as on .

What is the share price of Capital India Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital India Finance Ltd. is ₹118.00 as on .