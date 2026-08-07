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Capital India Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPITAL INDIA FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Capital India Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.09 Closed
3.22₹ 0.69
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Capital India Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.46₹22.80
₹22.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.47₹40.00
₹22.09
Open Price
₹21.98
Prev. Close
₹21.40
Volume
74,858

Source: Dion Global

Capital India Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Capital India Finance		6.30-2.30-26.54-31.74-33.62-4.04-3.21
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Capital India Finance has declined 33.62% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Capital India Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Capital India Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Capital India Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.6421.29
1020.6821.17
2021.3921.52
5023.1122.98
10024.9625.05
20029.4427.89

Source: Dion Global

Capital India Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Capital India Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Capital India Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTCapital India Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quater En
Jul 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTCapital India Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTCapital India Fin. - Update On Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, May 20, 2026
May 21, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTCapital India Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 21, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTCapital India Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Capital India Finance

Capital India Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC128577 and registration number is 28577. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Somani
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Keshav Porwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yogendra Pal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dalbir Singh Suhag
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Fauzdar
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Jyuthika Mahendra Jivani
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Capital India Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Capital India Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital India Finance is ₹22.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Capital India Finance?

The Capital India Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capital India Finance?

The market cap of Capital India Finance is ₹863.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Capital India Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital India Finance are ₹22.80 and ₹21.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capital India Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital India Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital India Finance is ₹40.00 and 52-week low of Capital India Finance is ₹19.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Capital India Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Capital India Finance has shown returns of 3.22% over the past day, -2.3% for the past month, -26.54% over 3 months, -33.62% over 1 year, -4.04% across 3 years, and -3.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capital India Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital India Finance are 22.21 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Capital India Finance News

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