CAPITAL INDIA FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹118.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Capital India Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.70₹124.95
₹118.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.00₹137.70
₹118.00
Open Price
₹124.95
Prev. Close
₹118.00
Volume
7,081

Capital India Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1124.4
  • R2130.8
  • R3136.65
  • Pivot
    118.55
  • S1112.15
  • S2106.3
  • S399.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.5117.72
  • 10106.27118.09
  • 20105.67117.77
  • 50106.38112.06
  • 100107.79104.96
  • 200114.9101.56

Capital India Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.85-3.1216.0345.039.2613.79-17.27
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Capital India Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Capital India Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Capital India Finance Ltd.

Capital India Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1994PLC009037 and registration number is 009037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Harsh Kumar Bhanwala
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Keshav Porwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Somani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogendra Pal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Malay Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rachna Dikshit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander Kalia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Capital India Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Capital India Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Capital India Finance Ltd. is ₹917.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capital India Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Capital India Finance Ltd. is 51.24 and PB ratio of Capital India Finance Ltd. is 1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Capital India Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital India Finance Ltd. is ₹118.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capital India Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital India Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital India Finance Ltd. is ₹137.70 and 52-week low of Capital India Finance Ltd. is ₹66.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

