Here's the live share price of Capital India Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Capital India Finance
|6.30
|-2.30
|-26.54
|-31.74
|-33.62
|-4.04
|-3.21
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Capital India Finance has declined 33.62% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Capital India Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.64
|21.29
|10
|20.68
|21.17
|20
|21.39
|21.52
|50
|23.11
|22.98
|100
|24.96
|25.05
|200
|29.44
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Capital India Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Capital India Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quater En
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Capital India Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Capital India Fin. - Update On Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, May 20, 2026
|May 21, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Capital India Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 21, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Capital India Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Capital India Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC128577 and registration number is 28577. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital India Finance is ₹22.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Capital India Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Capital India Finance is ₹863.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital India Finance are ₹22.80 and ₹21.46.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital India Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital India Finance is ₹40.00 and 52-week low of Capital India Finance is ₹19.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Capital India Finance has shown returns of 3.22% over the past day, -2.3% for the past month, -26.54% over 3 months, -33.62% over 1 year, -4.04% across 3 years, and -3.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital India Finance are 22.21 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global