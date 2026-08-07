What is the share price of Capital India Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital India Finance is ₹22.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Capital India Finance? The Capital India Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capital India Finance? The market cap of Capital India Finance is ₹863.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Capital India Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital India Finance are ₹22.80 and ₹21.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capital India Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital India Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital India Finance is ₹40.00 and 52-week low of Capital India Finance is ₹19.47 as on .

How has the Capital India Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Capital India Finance has shown returns of 3.22% over the past day, -2.3% for the past month, -26.54% over 3 months, -33.62% over 1 year, -4.04% across 3 years, and -3.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capital India Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital India Finance are 22.21 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global